Why is Pakistan opening up new coal power plants, even as the world says goodbye to coal?
Forty-year-old Roshan Nabi looks at her neighbour’s house with envy as they enjoy uninterrupted and free electricity, while her family suffers long power cuts in the blazing summer heat of Karachi.
“All that I wish for is just one fan to keep my kids cool,” said Nabi, the sole breadwinner of her family, who works as a cleaning woman at two private homes.
This mother of five, with an ailing unemployed husband, pays a steep monthly bill for the episodic power that comes through the grid. But many in her neighbourhood in Korangi, one of the city’s several low-income settlements, have installed solar panels on their rooftop. “Their lives have certainly transformed,” she said. “But for me it would mean a minimum of six months’ salary for this luxury.”
While Nabi’s home is connected to the grid, Sikandar Sardar’s is not. He lives in Musharraf Colony, a slum area in the capital Islamabad, and is among the nearly 50 million Pakistanis who still lack access to grid electricity. Many in his neighbourhood rely on solar power. “My brother installed the solar system [with help] from his [neighbourhood] committee…with a lump sum of PKR 60,000 (USD 381),” Sardar said. This allows the family of six to power two fans, three lights and a small television. “We have had it for two years and have had no problem since then with power,” Sardar said.
With the state unable to provide reliable electricity to a large number of its 200 million people through the grid, many are turning to renewable energy – mostly solar – to make their life more comfortable. But the big challenge for many is the high upfront cost.
Energy sector experts suggest that renewables are Pakistan’s future, but the government continues to look the other way. Currently, more than 60 per cent of the electricity generated in Pakistan comes from fossil fuels, including gas, coal and furnace oil, and this is set to grow.
Pakistan has suffered crippling energy shortages in the past and the government has sought to fill this capacity gap with coal financed by China. China is investing in 21 energy projects under the Chinese Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – a flagship project under the larger Belt and Road Initiative. The majority of this investment has gone into coal: 70pc of the 13.8 GW worth of power projects in operation and planned under are coal fired. Although a large number of them are also in hydropower, wind and solar, the investment in them is far less.
“Finding international financing for coal had been difficult, with China the only country willing to invest,” said Shahzad Qasim, the prime minister’s special assistant on the power sector. “For solar and wind or other renewables we can get financing from anywhere,” he said.
However, the government is not ready to make this shift. “It may take us another 10 to 15 years before we can say no to coal,” said Qasim. Because both wind and solar were intermittent the country will “have to continue with coal” until the baseload power can be replaced by cheaper batteries, said the government spokesperson.
Stranded assets
But this shift may come too late. The investment in coal continues despite the financial troubles in the sector, due to a vicious cycle of unpaid debts, major losses due to shoddy transmission lines and power theft.
In April, the 1,320MW coal power plant in Sahiwal in Punjab province, the first energy project under CPEC built by China Huaneng Shandong Rui Group, was on the brink of closure after the government was unable to pay the PKR 20 billion power (USD 127 million) of charges it owed the developer.
In May, the 1,320MW Port Qasim power plant in Karachi, jointly developed by PowerChina and Qatar’s Al Mirqab Capital, also hit financial difficulties just a year after operations began due to rising debt and the soaring cost of imported coal. Its chairman told media that his company was facing the challenge “payment of arrears” to the tune of PKR 21 billion (USD 133 million).
And these plants cost a lot to maintain as well, with the government paying a fixed amount every month depending on their installed capacity rather than how much energy is generated. “We have a history of doing things the wrong way,” said Vaqar Zakaria, managing director of Hagler Bailley Pakistan, an environmental consultancy firm.
Despite this, two more plants using imported coal are coming up this year. China Power Hub Generation Company’s 1,320MW coal plant in Hub, Balochistan province, will start commercial production by August this year. Another 1,320MW plant is being set up at Jamshoro, in Sindh, using 80pc imported coal and 20pc local Thar lignite. In addition, two more 330MW coal-fired are being developed in Thar Block II using indigenous coal by Engro Powergen Thar and the China Machinery Engineering Corporation. Coal from the Thar desert – one of the largest untapped coal deposits in the world – may be cheaper than imported coal, but it is a particularly dirty type of coal with low energy content. This means a higher quantity of coal needs to be burnt to produce power, which means more carbon emissions.
“By insisting on running these plants, the state is indirectly robbing people of its rights to seek better, cleaner and more reliable options,” pointed out Sohaib Wasim, a senior officer at WWF-Pakistan.
A recent report from the Chinese NGO Greenovation Hub has warned that the Chinese financed coal plants risk locking Pakistan into a high emissions energy pathway and creating “stranded assets” – with huge potential financial and reputational losses due to strengthening global environmental standards. sure
Environmental concerns aside, the economics of coal clearly no longer add up. Qasim acknowledged that using imported fuel by a country already in debt was nothing short of economic “suicide” – but the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government says it cannot undo past decisions and contracts with China to build coal plants.
The government has taken some positive steps to increase the role of renewables in its energy mix, recently reversing a three-year-old ban on investing in solar and wind placed by its predecessor. The Alternative Energy Policy 2019 has been finalised and should be approved in a few months, said Qasim. “[The policy] states that as much as 30pc electricity generation capacity will be from solar and wind and in the next five years as we aim to install 18,000MW,” he added.
World says goodbye to coal, Pakistan opens new power plants
Nevertheless Pakistan’s embrace of coal bucks the global trend. By 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that the share of renewables globally in power generation would rise to 86pc compared to 25pc today, with 60pc of this from solar and wind.
Omar Cheema, director of Vivantive Ltd, an advisory service for energy projects and technology ventures, remarked, “Pakistan is splurging on a coal supply chain with terrible timing, when it is becoming history elsewhere.” He also predicted that the coal projects will end up as “stranded assets.”
Let people invest
There is still time for Pakistan to jump out of the coal cauldron, argued Zakaria, since the price for renewables is low in Pakistan. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that renewables will be price competitive globally with fossil fuels by 2020.
Unfortunately Pakistan is struggling to find local investors interested in renewables.
Zakaria said rather than investing in big wind farms, or mega hydro and solar parks, the best way to boost renewables in Pakistan is to give people a chance to produce their own electricity. “Bring in the capital from the people, let them be investors and give them subsidies,” he said. With such facilitation every home could be lit up by solar power, he suggested.
This can happen by shifting away from the state’s present centralised control of the power sector, he said. For example, if power distribution companies cannot stem theft, then privatise the setup.
In addition, people can become energy producers as well, rather than just consumers. “People who have space (a roof) but no money can be offered discounted electricity for the use of space to install solar panels instead, or big industrial units who have huge rooftop space can be given incentives to generate their own electricity and sell to the grid now that net metering is in place,” Zakaria suggested.
But is China to blame?
While the Chinese have taken giant steps to clean up air at home in a bid to fight climate change, it is under continued criticism for promoting dependence on fossil fuels and earned the “lender of the last resort” label for projects that western banks deem environmentally unsound.
It is not only in Pakistan that China putting huge investment into coal. A recent World Resources Institute (WRI) study on Chinese investment in energy and transportation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) said it was “heavily tied to carbon-intensive sectors” and not aligned with host countries’ commitments made as part of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Chinese financial institutions and corporations are funding over one-quarter of the 399 gigawatts (GW) of coal plants currently coming up outside China, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, with many of these being built in South and Southeast Asia.
But it’s easy to point the finger at China. “All loans come with strings attached,” explained Qasim, but Pakistan continually succumbs to “cutting bad deals”.
Cheema added that it was unfair that the Chinese government is made responsible for Pakistan’s spending “binge” on coal projects. “It is ultimately the local policymakers, politicians and bureaucrats, who decide their country’s energy portfolio and what projects to develop with the Chinese government and whether the country has a forward-looking energy infrastructure or the opposite.”
This article was originally published on The Third Pole and has been reproduced with permission.
Comments (37) Closed
The west heavily used coal and hydro carbons to fuel their energy ambitions in the past. They literally set the world on fire and are now stopping others from doing so with out incentivising renewable energy sources. Thus countries like Pakistan feel being left behind...and will eventually prefer fossil fuels that the oil and gas mafia so aggressively wants Pakistan to consume.
A very pertinent point made by the author especially wrt our future generations. Already Pakistan is high on the list of countries dependent on fossil fuel based power plants and this is set to grow in future. While some of us look at Thar as a cheap source of limitless power, others view Thar a major future source of dirty power which will do more harm to the environment that provide benefit.
02 things we can do is; First to only allow clean power projects in future and second to ask the fossil fuel company to plant trees on 1000 acres of land adjacent to the power plant or 1000 tress for each MW of power generated. At least this will provide some carbon absorption, generated from the burning of fossil fuel in the power plant.
Pakistan remains wedded to coal power for reasons that have little to do with economics because Pakistan's elite are invested in it.
I am working in Power sector of India and associated with the project management of Thermal power plant of combined capacity of 5600 MW (8 commissioned sub critical units of 600MW and 1 under commissioning super critical unit of 800MW).
I found this article low on factual data.
Contrary to popular belief, solar energy is much expensive (land, installation and life cycle cost) and with lesser efficiency. Moreover, silicon panels are generally not manufactured in developing countries. Any developing country will need huge amount of cheap power. Coal is the cheapest way of producing power. Even coal based power production has increased in China.
It is true that coal is unclean energy but by using techniques like FGD and SCR the pollution can be controlled to some extent. All developed countries used coal as tool for development. Choose wisely.
@Sameer, totally agree, we are far behind developed countries. Those developed countries are yet to reach 100% renewable, still some % depend on coal, It will probably take them another 5 to 10 years or more. Further more Pakistan is not as heavily industrialized to burn that much coal and will good back up. I think very wise investment by sindh government.
China is generating more solar electricity than rest of the world combined.
India is also generating more solar electricity than rest of the world combined(Minus China).
China is slowly closing its coal plants. And it is now dumping its used Machinery and Coal to Pakistan, Not free but in as a loan through CPEC.
Majority of countries Including china/india produce solar energy cheaper that COAL.
Pakistan is one of the sunshine countries, but has been excluded by India from "solar alliance".
Hence Pakistan does not have option other than taking used machinery and coal from china in form of CPEC
@Zakir Ali Afghani, Yes this is absolutely right. Pakistan i mported a significant number of coal washeries in 2016-17.
Simple reason is there is no strategic thinking.
Rank Country Name Coal Production / Utilization (Mn of Tonnes)
1) China 3,411
2) India 692
3) USA 661
4) Australia 493
5) Indonesia 434
6) Russia 385
7) South Africa 251
8) Germany 176
9) Poland 131
10) Kazakhstan 102
We will also talk "ENVIRONMENT" once we are economically strong and developed as the above countries.
Saving the environment is a joint responsibility. The rich and developed nations who have brought the environment to this fragile level have pitch in and help the developing nations in use of renewable energy
Please use coal from Thar to create carbon tubes which again can be used in another green energy production sector, fuel cells, the electric batteries for cars. Thin film technology and material science can be used to produce carbon cells.
It is primarily kickbacks and the long term commissions that come from coal, oil and LNG imports plus capacity based production contracts that enrich the investors and inflate the circular debts that are the reason for these policies. If Northern European countries can go renewable heavily than why can’t Pakistan? It is true greed and loot sale by the rulers that is the reason. Simply no other financial or technical reasons.
Hundreds of coal-mines and coal-fired power stations in China produce more methane emissions and global warming.
Coal is a good, reliable, economic stimulator and used widely by the more advanced countries. Coal is a friend.... Use it!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@Zakir Ali Afghani, China has solar why not to ask solar panel instead of coal plants
Coal is a drastically ill conceived option for power generation. While adding to the global warming and pollution, our coal is not suited for the purpose having very low heating capacity. That is why almost coal powered generating stations are forced to import coal. We need to be honest before being disjointed patriotic..
The fact that clean coal burning power plants are available. It's all about forcing on every human a carbon tax. All to enslave humanity.
The cheapest form of electricity is produced by coal, not hydroelectric (dams have limited life and big environmental issues), not nuclear (most expensive and environmental issues), not solar or wind (battery banks and inverters are needed to stabilize the power to bring to usable form). It is due to coal power that the west is called first world now. According to US energy information administration coal comes in second highest at 27.4% after natural gas at 31.1% in electricity generation source. Yes there are environmental issues associated with using coal but when there is a choice to be made to make electricity which people can afford, a choice to make our industrial sector compatible with the rest of the word, a choice to make Pakistan prosperous; coal wins hands down. We will handle environmental concerns after bring light to every home and putting food on every Pakistani's family table.
Pakistan needs a base of low cost, uninterrupted power and that comes from Coal. It is perfectly fine. I 20 years as the economy does well, more investment can be made in renewables
Naya Pakistan....
The only problem is imported coal, we should be using our own coal. The world over new coal-fired power plants are still being built, I do not know why we have this warped logic when it comes to development. Develop first then other things such as environmental factors will follow. Only looking at it from the environmental side is very expensive and even the rich countries are finding it hard to strike a correct balance. We are poor so stop crying and let us develop ourselves.
What is this gentleman talking? Worldwide coal still counts for 30 % of power generation. Another 30 % is oil based. Renewables including hydropower counts less than 15 percent. We are late in coal usage by 30 years. Had we been using Thar Coal since it was discovered our trade deficit and forex woes would have been manageable.
Better alternative to solar cell energy is,Solar Updraft Tower power turbine
for generating electricity from low temperature solar heat. Sunshine heats the air beneath a very wide greenhouse-like roofed collector structure surrounding the central base of a very tall chimney tower. The resulting convection causes a hot air updraft in the tower by the chimney effect. This airflow drives wind turbines, placed in the chimney updraft or around the chimney base, to produce electricity. It can combine green house with power generation in a very hot barren area.
They rise to about a 3000 feet and produce electricity through solar turbines, a new concept developed in Germany and Spain. It is now being constructed in Australia.
Pakistan should use all the available resources it can including coal to produce energy. Pakistan desperately needs energy for industrial and personal usages.
Meanwhile, children keep dying in Thar!
Why coal? Because China is selling out dated technology at cheap price....pakistan will have to do what China tells them.....no choice....
Our first priority should be to avoid imported fuels, be it coal, gas or oil. I don't mind if we set up coal plants in Thar and use the local coal. Wind and solar energy is still the most expensive option and the yield is never what the price tag describes. We have a solar installation in Bahawalpur with 100 MW capacity but on average it yields only 18MW/hour. In long run our best options are nuclear and Hydro based production. Bunji, Dasu and other such options should be invested in as they are the source of clean and cheap energy.
"It may take us another 10 to 15 years before we can say no to coal,” By that time electricity requirement will increase and current renewable sources will become cheap.
@Rajay, Then what is wrong if we are still producing with coal. After all the developed countries have utilized their cheapest resource.
Because oil reduces forex deposits. Hint:petrodollar.
We have every right to use coal for our energy needs....the world has used it and and can't claim a high moral ground now.....
@Siddhartha Chitranshi, I have worked in coal firing equipment design for last 37 years. Coal is certainly a cheaper energy option. But Pakistan is using imported coal which is not so cost effective. The local coal available in Pakistan is mostly lignite and all types of local coals contain above 5 % sulphur. It is very expensive to remove so much SO2 from the flue gas. The cheaper option for Pakistan will be to invest in large factory to produce solar panels.
We are being misled by such reports, as USA India and China are all using Coal resorces in greater proportions to other resources! So why influence our decisions when we AlhamdoLillah hv been blessed with worlds largest coal reserves! Let’s hope sanity prevails in our National decisions to benefit the masses.
I am working in renewable energy in japan. Japan electricity is produced in coal based power plants. The shift has taken place from fossil fuel to sustainable biomass but at a very slow speed. Pakistan needs to meet its energy demands and is the cheapest means of making electricity. It adds to the pollution and spreads cancer so we need to build them in remote areas. We have no choice. We don’t need financing for everything. If it is adding to global warming, the world should donate to Pakistan instead of lending money to us. A generous donation will help us shift to biomass
Coal will be too imported from China. Mark my words. Thats business for china. They are closing their Coal plants, needs to sell machinery and maintain the activity of coal mines employing millions of chinease. They have found pakistan as their market for both,
Please stop making noise out of nothing, carbon emissions are not caused by Pakistan who has just started to use coal now, the whole world have been using coal for centuries.
Pakistan has every right to use its cheaper resources of energy.