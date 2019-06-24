Pakistan, Qatar vow to work for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held wide-ranging talks, particularly the Afghan issue, on Sunday.

Mr Alvi lauded Qatar’s role in promoting efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, which was a notable contribution to regional peace.

While thanking the government and leadership of Pakistan for the gracious invitation and hospitality extended to him and his entourage during his two-day visit, the Qatari emir acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks, the two leaders agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability.

President Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Sheikh Tamim at a special investiture ceremony.

Nishan-i-Pakistan conferred on Sheikh Tamim

Pakistan’s highest civil award was conferred upon the visiting emir in recognition of his outstanding contribution for fostering fraternal ties between the two countries.

The emir of Qatar held talks with Mr Alvi at the Presidency in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

The president complimented the emir for his astute leadership, which enabled Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors.

Mr Alvi admired Qatar’s efforts to promote world sports. Taking note of 70 per cent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar following direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad ports, he underlined the importance of increased volume of bilateral trade.

The president focused on potential for enhanced Qatari investments in diverse fields and prospects for further employment of Pakistani workers in that country.

Expressing his desire to further solidify the economic content of bilateral relations, the Qatari leader evinced keen interest in enhanced bilateral collaboration in the energy sector as well as import of food items from Pakistan.

He offered assistance in building Pakistan’s tourism p otential through more Qatari investments and technical support in the hospitality industry.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of recruitment of manpower from Pakistan, the emir underlined Qatar’s desire to import additional workers as well as trained security personnel from Pakistan.

Taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks, the two leaders agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability.

The investiture ceremony was followed by a banquet lunch hosted by the president in honour of the visiting dignitary and his entourage.

The Qatari leader later left for home, adds APP.

The Qatari delegation was seen off by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and high civil and military officials at the Nur Khan airbase.

Prior to his departure, the emir was briefed by the Pakistan Air Force officials about the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. He took keen interest in the multi-role fighter aircraft.

Upon his arrival on Saturday, the emir of Qatar was warmly received by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and Qatar signed memorandums of understating and agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2019