JF-17 becomes star attraction at Paris Air Show

ISLAMABAD: Hordes of aviation enthusiasts turned up to see the static and aerial display of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet on the last day of 53rd Paris Air Show in Le Bourget on Sunday.

Being a weekly holiday, the vast venue was filled with excited spectators of different ages as the gates opened for general public, according to a message received from Paris.

The indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder, displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment at the event, remained the star attraction of the show.

The PAF personnel briefed the eager crowd about the combat aircraft’s operational capabilities and sophisticated weaponry. The spectators were ecstatic to see the pride of Pakistan in their midst and had selfies and photographs with the PAF contingent members.

Apart from the static display, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex- manufactured aircraft also presented a farewell aerobatics performance. The excitement of the eagerly awaiting crowd was worth watching as the aircraft roared in the skies of Paris. The much anticipated display was thoroughly enjoyed by the spectators and they fervently clapped as the JF-7 landed back at the airstrip.

The participation of the PAF contingent in the largest air show of the world has proved to be an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities. It has also given an opportunity to the potential buyers to assess the jet fighter’s immense potential in the international market.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2019