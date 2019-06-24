Shadab Khan dedicates victory to 'fans who support the team through thick and thin'

As Pakistan secured a crucial victory against South Africa exactly a week after their heavy defeat to India, all-rounder Shadab Khan dedicated the team's win to "the fans of Pakistan cricket who support the team through thick and thin".

"This victory is for the fans of Pakistan cricket who support the team through thick and thin," said Khan on Twitter late Sunday after Pakistan's 49-run victory. "We are working hard and trying to improve with every match."

"Keep backing your country," he asked fans, adding: "We all are playing for Pakistan."

Shadab Khan — as well as Wahab Riaz — took three wickets as South Africa surrendered without a fight; he dismissed Quinton de Kock on 47 to ruin South Africa’s partnership of 87 with captain Faf du Plessis, then batsmen Aiden Markram in the 24th over and Rassie van der Dussen in the 40th over.

Chasing 309 to remain in the hunt for a last four berth, South Africa's survival bid petered out on 259-9.

Pakistan were playing for their World Cup survival and their army of fans turned Lord's into a vibrant mass of green.

Their second win of the tournament gives Sarfaraz Ahmed's side hope of making the semi-finals, with three matches remaining in the battle to finish in the top four in the 10-team group stage.