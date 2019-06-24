DAWN.COM

Shadab Khan dedicates victory to 'fans who support the team through thick and thin'

Dawn.com | AFPJune 24, 2019

Shadab Khan (L) celebrates with teammate Babar Azam after the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. — AFP
As Pakistan secured a crucial victory against South Africa exactly a week after their heavy defeat to India, all-rounder Shadab Khan dedicated the team's win to "the fans of Pakistan cricket who support the team through thick and thin".

"This victory is for the fans of Pakistan cricket who support the team through thick and thin," said Khan on Twitter late Sunday after Pakistan's 49-run victory. "We are working hard and trying to improve with every match."

"Keep backing your country," he asked fans, adding: "We all are playing for Pakistan."

Editorial: In abusing the team, some elements have gone well beyond constructive criticism

Shadab Khan — as well as Wahab Riaz — took three wickets as South Africa surrendered without a fight; he dismissed Quinton de Kock on 47 to ruin South Africa’s partnership of 87 with captain Faf du Plessis, then batsmen Aiden Markram in the 24th over and Rassie van der Dussen in the 40th over.

Chasing 309 to remain in the hunt for a last four berth, South Africa's survival bid petered out on 259-9.

Pakistan were playing for their World Cup survival and their army of fans turned Lord's into a vibrant mass of green.

Their second win of the tournament gives Sarfaraz Ahmed's side hope of making the semi-finals, with three matches remaining in the battle to finish in the top four in the 10-team group stage.

Amir
Jun 24, 2019 12:31am

Yes, we are back with a bang! Get ready India, we will trash u in the semi final!

Malik Saab
Jun 24, 2019 12:39am

Kindly give the credit to the whole team. Khan's contribution compared to Haris, Wahab and Amir was minimal but somehow his lastname was more attractive to give all the credit to him and make his statement as the headline. Sometimes the media tries very hard to create heroes for future use.

Iskander Gilani
Jun 24, 2019 12:53am

@Amir, please wake up and smell the coffee

