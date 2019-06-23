Maryam Nawaz to attend APC at JUI-F chief's invitation: sources
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has accepted an invitation extended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend an all-parties conference to be held on June 26, a well-placed source within the party told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.
The JUI-F chief, who will be hosting the event, had telephoned Maryam to invite her to attend the APC, the source confirmed on condition of anonymity.
Opposition party leaders had, at an iftar hosted by PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, announced their plans to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an APC to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".
A JUI-F spokesperson on Saturday night announced that the meeting would be held on June 26, with senior PPP, PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), and Awami National Party leaders all expected to attend.
During the meeting, important decisions will be made regarding the opposition's joint strategy, including plans of a possible 'lockdown' against the government, the statement had said.
The opposition also plans to discuss whether to accept the formation of a Commission of Inquiry ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe a rise in public indebtedness over the last decade, the terms of which were announced on Friday.
Among other items on the agenda will be a possible change in the Senate leadership and the passage of the recently presented budget for 2019-20, debate over which has been ongoing in the National Assembly.
The venue for the conference is yet to be announced.
Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed Maryam Nawaz's acceptance of the JUI-F chief's invitation. The error is regretted.
