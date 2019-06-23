DAWN.COM

Squash great Jahangir Khan urges Pakistan to show World Cup fight

AFPJune 23, 2019

Pakistan squash great Jahangir Khan. — APP/File
Pakistan squash great Jahangir Khan. — APP/File

Pakistan squash great Jahangir Khan has urged Pakistan to show grit at the World Cup, saying they have the talent to reach the semi-finals despite a string of bad results.

Jahangir, one of the finest squash players of all time, was in the stands at Lord's on Sunday to watch his side take on South Africa.

“Pakistan still have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals but for that I want them to be fighting throughout the match,” he said.

The 1992 champions, who came into the South Africa match with just one victory in five games, must realistically win all their remaining four ties and hope other results go their way.

Jahangir, who won 10 British Open titles and six world titles, was known for his never-say-die approach and stamina, traits that he wants to see in the Pakistan team, who scored 308-7 in their 50 overs on Sunday.

“What I have seen in the previous games was that the team lacked aggression, especially against India,” said Jahangir, referring to last week's defeat against Pakistan's arch-rivals.

Pakistan went down by 89 runs in the rain-affected game, which sparked a furious reaction back home, but Jahangir said Pakistan could recover.

“This team has talent so I am confident that it will bounce back as the whole nation wants them in the semi-final and then in the final,” he said.

Pakistan's powerful military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was in the stands at Lord's, along with military colleagues.

Sulaiman Khan, the son of World Cup-winning Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, was also at Lord's.

Comments (8)

RealityCheck
Jun 23, 2019 08:20pm

Love you champion Allah bless you good health You are our proud

waqar
Jun 23, 2019 08:32pm

Jagahangir khan should be the fitness coach for Pakistan cricket team... This man was a superman when it came to fitness and stamina during his prime time. I remeber seeing his and Janshier khan yraining videos when I was young...Squash requires 10 times more fitness and stamina than cricket.

Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 08:33pm

Lol, it's a lost cause. Pakistan is already out of world cup. Check out the point tally and analys. If Pakistan win all her matches, it will be only for face savings.

Prateik
Jun 23, 2019 08:34pm

First Imran Khan, now Jahangir Khan

N Abidi
Jun 23, 2019 08:39pm

Why JK did not mentor others to build up squash in Pakistan, something you do for respect ,love of spirt,in country like Pakistan,needs citizens that wants to build up their country. Hope JK help build up squash in Pakistan!

daskalos
Jun 23, 2019 08:44pm

I would urge respected Jahangir Khan sb to stop wasting his breath on the Pakistani cricket team. Let them win or lose, dont please have any expectations from them.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2019 08:46pm

Squash legend Jahangir Khan is 100 percent right.

Rohail
Jun 23, 2019 08:47pm

Please join and lead PCB as you’re the role model of the masses ...

