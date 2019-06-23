Kohli fined for 'excessive appealing' against Afghanistan
India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for "excessive appealing" in a tense World Cup victory over Afghanistan, the International Council announced on Sunday.
The star batsman has also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record after he was ruled to have approached experienced Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision during the 29th over of India's nailbiting 11-run win over rank outsiders Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.
Kohli was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct, with his offence relating to the clause concerning "excessive appealing during an international match".
The India skipper admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, the former England batsman.
As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
Victory, sealed by a Mohammed Shami hat-trick, saw India remain on course to qualify for the semi-finals from the 10-team group stage but only after bottom of the table Afghanistan threatened to produce one of the all-time great upsets.
Heat of the moment. Happens.
Aleem dar tried his best to defeat India.
This man has intensity and desire to win.
Kholi's body language and attitude was aggressive towards empire - a well deserved fine to maintain discipline on and off ground.
I watched the match; he deserved to be fined. He argued with the umpire even after the review was completed.
ICC is highly biased in favour of India...he should have been suspended for couple of games for behaving like bully kid....shame on you use ICC for loosing it's spine...
Don't worry, the BCCI will flex its powerful muscles and will isolate all other member nations of the ICC. They will also force the UN to pass a resolution to make an allowance for Kohli's behaviour, and will order OPEC to stop all oil shipments to Bangladesh. Soon the world will tremble before the might of the BCCI's authority, which so many Hindustanis brag about (even though they couldn't even stop the ban on Dhoni's gloves).
No Pakistani umpire should be allowed in a match of India.
Very biased umpiring against India.
Very Good! Ban him for one match as well! His immaturity and unprofessionalism will never go away! Rohit is a much better Captain!
Nothing new about this Indian behavior. Through out the history they have used this dirty trick of pressuring umpires and officials. They are only friendly with those umpires who come to their club of money. How come ICC does not look in to umpires dirty alliances.
This is the only way ICC can restrict Kholi and India. India is un-stoppable.
Shame on Kohli and Hindustan ....he is like Modi...bad influence