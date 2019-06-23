9 killed as jeep plunges into Indus River

Nine people, including women and children, were killed when a jeep carrying passengers fell into Indus River on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Shalkan Abad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kolai Palas Kohistan.

According to station house officer (SHO) Hafeezur Rehman, the jeep carrying 21 people was heading to Gadar, a hilly area, from Seer Ghaziabad. Due to bad condition of the road, the vehicle fell into Indus River.

The SHO said that some people jumped out of the jeep when it was falling and most of them sustained minor injuries. Nine people, however, including two women and three children, did not survive the fall.

Seven people have so far been rescued from the river and taken to a hospital in Seer Ghaziabad.

SHO Rehman said that efforts were underway to retrieve the remaining bodies from the river.