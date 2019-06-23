South Africa steady at 53 after early Amla wicket
South Africa are at 53-1 at the end of the 13th over as they attempt to chase down a meaty 309-run target set by a resurgent Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday in the 30th match of the tournament.
As the game opened, the Proteas appeared to be in danger of capsizing as Mohammad Amir struck early on, capturing Hashim Amla's wicket off his first delivery in his first over.
But Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis steered the ship steadily after the initial loss, bringing up ─ and keeping ─ the run rate to a decent 6-something level.
Partnerships:
- Hasim Amla (2) and Quinton de Kock (1): 3 from 7 balls
- Quinton de Kock (9) and Faf du Plessis (19): 24 from 35 balls
Both sides are fighting for World Cup survival. Pakistan need a win more than South Africa. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote ─ and gone if it loses.
The predictably unpredictable Greenshirts are trying to claw their way back from a thumping by India a week ago that left morale low and exposed the national side to widespread criticism. The Proteas lost to New Zealand on Wednesday. They have a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.
Pakistan innings
The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance. Pakistan played cautiously, building up their total slowly without losing too many early wickets too soon.
The Proteas also perked up after some pressure on the Greenshirts by Imran Tahir seemed to inject energy into the South African side. Pakistan posted a total of 308 for 7 wickets as the stands, awash with green, cheered their team on.
The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.
Partnerships:
- Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls
- Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls
- Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls
- Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls
- Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls
- Haris Sohail (5) and Wahab Riaz (4) : 9 from 7 balls
- Haris Sohail (1) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (2): 3 from 4 balls
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Shadab Khan (1): 1 from 1 ball
Imam got a scare in the 7th over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.
The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.
But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.
Tahir, the oldest player this World Cup, took an extraordinary diving catch to dismiss Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.
Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.
Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.
Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.
Imad Wasim and Haris struck up a hefty 71-run partnership off 40 balls before Ngidi got Imad out in the 48th over.
First Wahab Riaz, then Haris, was taken out by Ngidi in the last over. Shadab Khan snatched a risky run off the last ball of the innings, nearly getting run out. But he remained safe and brought Pakistan's total up to 308 for the loss of 7 wickets.
Toss, pre-match chatter
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.
"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."
Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.
Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.
South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.
In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders
Lineups:
Pakistan:
Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa:
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.
Pakistan has made mistake again . Where is Hasnain ?
There were some initial set backs for Pakistan. However they are going to fight back from here and win. Pakistan is still hot favourite to win world cup. Its uphill task to reach semi but not difficult and they will successfully do it. For today’s match Pakistan win by 63 runs
Pakistan will score 250 Proteas will chase in 48 overs with 5 wickets
All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
Pak will loose
Support to Pakistan from India today. This competition is by no mean interesting without an attacking and competitive Pakistan. I will support you guys till you qualify for the semi finals. After which, it all boils down to who's best on that day.
Great start by Pakistan.
Good luck Pakistan and fight like a lion!
Strong start by Imam and Fakhar. A good score will put proteas under pressure and they will crumble. Looks like it will be Pakistan's match and march towards getting back into the competition.
A big challenge for the greenshirts to show unity, dedication, faith and discipline to win today's crucial round robin league match against South Africa in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Good Luck! Pakistan!
I am watching this match in China using VPN and streaming from Australia. I am supporting my friendly country Pakistan. Learning cricket. My friend who is from India working in a mobile phone company here is also supporting Pakistan. When I asked why? He says we are genetically and historically same, only time has divided us and politicians are dividing further. We speak same, we eat same, we celebrate same, we wear same, we look same. Interesting!!
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Going to be a world record by Pakistan today,!!
Great - Hassan Ali must realise he has to fix up otherwise he is out.. however I would like to see more Yorkers today from Pakistani bowlers... and change of pace.
Best wishes to Pakistan, from india.
Seriously guys I am Indian but wants Pakistan to win. No need to take risks please don’t throw your wicket. Try to take singles and doubles and wait for bad bowels.
Pakistan might win this game because south africa looks completely down and out. But real test for Pakistan is against Afghanistan New Zealand and Bangladesh.
The 'Morse-code' philosophy and practice of Pakistani batsmen starting from the openers is the biggest flaw in their game. It is belief, practice of rotation, rotation and more rotation a la 'qatra qatra darya' of torrential runs. Did-da is just that, wasted opportunities of runs, a recipe for taking risks. In tests, you can afford that philosophy but absolutely not in limited overs gane.
Good luck Pakistan!! Win this and remaining matches to reach semis.
Very good opening. Different body language of Pakistanis today. All the best, but both teams, South Africa and Pakistan are almost out of tournament. Top 4 teams are virtually not interested in today's game.
What is the need for Fakhar to play such a silly shot ? He probably had a brain freeze
Fakhar Zaman what have you done. It was a nothing ball by Imran Tahir. You have thrown away all the hard work.
Fakhar Zaman missed the century by 56 run.
Hope Babar n imam go for 100 each
I think in rest of world cup matches it's the spinners who will dominate
Foolish and totally unnecessary shot played by Fakar Zaman to give away his wicket. This is the delima of our team!
Inse na ho payega
At 20 the over - the run rate is not good , if it continue like this South Africa easily win the match.
245 runs max
Both opners out at 44 runs each, and couldn't play long innings as required. This is the dilemma of Pakistan's team, as our players creat unnecessary obstacles for themselves!
Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....
What a start by green shirts openers, only to be demolished by Tahir.
Lords has always been a lucky ground for Pakistan.
Fakhar- only onside shots... what a shame. Just like Pant.
Zindagi na milega dobaraa
It's hard for pakistan to be still in the game. They need counsellors more than anything. Look at bangladesh and Afghanistan. They do not give up until last over.
Going to be cake walk for Pakistan.
As of South Africa seems to be playing with Pakistan.
Good going Tahir !
Not hoping much from green shirts.If they win today it would be surprise and most likely because not they played hard or better but because South Africa did not play well. Attitude is everything and they seems to have the same losing attitudes. Politics must go out the window and nepotism should be curbed as well. Regardless of outcome Chief selector, head coach, bowling and batting coaches must be replaced after this tour. What a waste of country's money and resources!
Pakistan will thrash South Africa like never before.
Pak 400 plus with little effort and luck.
Same old story being played, all of them are playing for themselves
Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots.
This is not a cricket team. This is a besti team. Call them back home and fore them all. No more burgers and sheesha parties on taxpayers bill.
The current south African side is a useless one. Pakistan is going to win easily.
305 target..
At this momemt Pakistan is playing nicely, chances of winning this match.
Pakistan will win. If the batsmen put 250-275 on board, Amir and company will have a go of it. The field will have to perform well today! They already have 213 and 11 more overs to go! They can do it!
It’s going well for Pakistan. Some one needs to score a century.
@Ashraf P, he has realised the futility of his roots
@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots" He is loyal to his team, unlike our players
@Jehengir khan, Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....
Pakistan is not going to enter in semis even after winning all remaining matches.
Pakistan should replace Afganistan from top position.
Babar foolishly out, lack of patience and experience.
Last pair and last hope for Pakistan despite the fact that many more are yet to bat but remember bat like Sarfaraz who must bat in if anyone returns to pavilion is more bar not bat to be honest. He did not bat as a good batsman what to talk of his captaincy therefore both on the crease must tale our total to 320+. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
Barber should be told that he is not a big hitter. I would fine players playing shots like Fakhar at a time that the shot was not required. I would also reward players for good batting bawling and fielding.
@Ashraf P, That's good.
It seems some players are playing for themselves. Team spirit is missing. To make 40 or 50 is not worthy until Pakistan win. Top management failed to create team friendly environment.
If Pakistan win today, half the media would congregate on Haris Sohail's house and the remaining half on anyone else who does well. Pakistani media is bonkers when it comes to turning individual players into heroes or zeros based on single performances, not knowing the psychological impact on these players, and forgetting how psychologically vulnerable these players are.
@Ashraf P, He is playing for South Africa and he will try his best for his team's win so what if he is of pakistani descent.
Fair chance of winning this game. But if batting first Pakistan loses, then people criticizing Fielding first and subsequent lose to India must put all their feet in their big mouths.