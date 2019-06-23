DAWN.COM

Resurgent Pakistan make emphatic comeback with 49-run win, send Proteas packing

Dawn.com | APUpdated June 23, 2019

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (R) waves to the crowd as he celebrates with his players after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 23. ─ AFP
Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (R) waves to the crowd as he celebrates with his players after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 23. ─ AFP
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo dives to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lord's. ─ AFP
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo dives to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lord's. ─ AFP
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lord's. ─ AFP
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lord's. ─ AFP
Shadab Khan (2R) celebrates Aiden Markram's dismissal. ─ AFP
Shadab Khan (2R) celebrates Aiden Markram's dismissal. ─ AFP
Haris Sohail (R) celebrates with Imad Wasim after scoring a half-century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. ─ AFP
Haris Sohail (R) celebrates with Imad Wasim after scoring a half-century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. ─ AFP
Babar Azam plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. ─ AFP
Babar Azam plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. ─ AFP
South Africa's Imran Tahir, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Imamul Haq. ─ AP
South Africa's Imran Tahir, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Imamul Haq. ─ AP
Openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter
Openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter

A resurgent Pakistan made an emphatic comeback from their dismal performance against India last week with a 47-run victory over South Africa in the 30th match of the World Cup at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Greenshirts won the toss and batted first, setting a hefty 309-run target for the Proteas that they struggled valiantly to meet, ultimately crashing out of the tournament.

Haris Sohail was named Man of the Match. "It was very difficult to sit out of the games, but I knew I would get the opportunity and I was backing myself to do well. When I went in there, the plan was to build a partnership with Babar. It was not easy, but we did well," he said at the end of the game.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been on the receiving end of some particularly ugly criticism after the last match, seemed like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders today. "I think it's a complete team performance," he said. "Credit to the openers. They played really well. Then Babar took over. And Haris Sohail put in a great performance."

"We changed the combination in this game," he said. "Couple of games earlier, we went with another combination [...] Sometimes change is good for the team. Today, the way Haris batted, he is hungry to play in the game. He was the main factor, the turning point. The way he batted in the last 15 overs, it was like Jos Buttler."

The skipper admitted the team needs to work harder on its fielding ─ they dropped at least six catches today. "All three matches now are very crucial and we have to sort it out."

For both teams, the fixture was a fight for survival. Neither of them had won more than one game so far, but Pakistan had a match in hand and a slightly better chance of making the semi-finals.

Pakistan, who have been trying to shake the 'unpredictable' tag, remarkably clawed their way back from a thumping defeat by India on June 16 that left morale low and exposed the national side to harsh, widespread criticism.

Pakistan innings

The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance. Pakistan played cautiously, building up their total slowly without losing too many early wickets too soon.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) gestures as he finishes his 10 overs. ─ AFP
South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) gestures as he finishes his 10 overs. ─ AFP

The Proteas also perked up after some pressure on the Greenshirts by Imran Tahir seemed to inject energy into the South African side. Pakistan posted a total of 308 for 7 wickets as the stands, awash with green, cheered their team on.

The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.

Imam got a scare in the 7th over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.

Partnerships:

  • Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls
  • Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls
  • Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls
  • Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls
  • Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls
  • Haris Sohail (5) and Wahab Riaz (4) : 9 from 7 balls
  • Haris Sohail (1) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (2): 3 from 4 balls
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Shadab Khan (1): 1 from 1 ball
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, waves to the crowd. ─ AFP
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, waves to the crowd. ─ AFP

The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.

But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imamul Haq. ─ AFP
South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imamul Haq. ─ AFP

Tahir, the oldest player this World Cup, took an extraordinary diving catch to dismiss Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.

Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi takes a catch to dismiss Babar Azam. ─ AFP
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi takes a catch to dismiss Babar Azam. ─ AFP

Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.

Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.

Imad Wasim and Haris struck up a hefty 71-run partnership off 40 balls before Ngidi got Imad out in the 48th over.

First Wahab Riaz, then Haris, was taken out by Ngidi in the last over. Shadab Khan snatched a risky run off the last ball of the innings, nearly getting run out. But he remained safe and brought Pakistan's total up to 308 for the loss of 7 wickets.

South Africa innings

South Africa struggled hard to meet the target set by Pakistan. The opening batsmen, particularly skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock's 87-run partnership set the stage for what could have been an easy innings for the Proteas batsmen.

But after de Kock's wicket, none of the South African batsmen seemed to be able to settle in at the crease for a prolonged period of time. At the tail end of the game, the Proteas were bleeding wickets under an onslaught by Pakistani bowlers. They crashed out of the tournament with 259-9 at the end of their innings.

Du Plessis, after the match, conceded that his team is "not playing great cricket".

"Whole tournament we've been good with the ball, but today we gave them a really good start. Pulled it back in the middle, but giving them 300-plus was 20 too many," he said, adding that the side's batsmen had struggled with confidence "and that cost us 30-40 runs".

"When you're playing well, the ball just falls for you. But at the moment, we're down, and when you play against a quality team like Pakistan, they put you under pressure. Imran Tahir has been amazing. He's been exceptional. He's played with a lot of heart and he's led our bowling attack but there hasn't been enough guys like Imran standing up," he pointed out.

"For me the biggest downside is that we're not doing justice to ourselves as team. We are playing against great teams. We've seen how crazy it is. But we are letting ourselves down considering the skill that's in that dressing room."

Mohammad Amir (R) makes an appeal for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against South Africa's Hashim Amla (L). ─ AFP
Mohammad Amir (R) makes an appeal for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against South Africa's Hashim Amla (L). ─ AFP

As the game opened, the Proteas appeared to be in danger of capsizing as Mohammad Amir struck early on, capturing Hashim Amla's wicket off his first delivery in his first over.

But Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis held the ship steady after the initial loss, bringing up ─ and keeping ─ the run rate to a decent 7-something level.

Partnerships:

  • Hashim Amla (2) and Quinton de Kock (1): 3 from 7 balls
  • Quinton de Kock (46) and Faf du Plessis (41): 87 from 109 balls
  • Faf du Plessis (5) and Aiden Markram (7): 12 from 23 balls
  • Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen: 33 from 38 balls
  • Rassie van der Dussen (20) and David Miller (30): 50 from 61 balls
  • David Miller (1) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2): 3 from 7 balls
  • Andile Phehlukwayo (13) and Chris Morris (16): 29 from 21 balls
  • Andile Phehlukwayo (13) and Kagiso Rabada (3): 16 from 15 balls
  • Andile Phehlukwayo (5) and Lungi Ngidi (1): 6 off 9 balls
  • Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir
Imamul Haq takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock. ─ Reuters
Imamul Haq takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock. ─ Reuters

Their 87-run partnership was terminated off a Shadab Khan delivery in the 20th over. De Kock dispatched the ball to the boundary, where Imamul Haq lay in wait; he dove to his left and scooped the ball up, just inches away from the ground.

South Africa's Aiden Markram (C) is bowled by Shadab Khan. ─ AFP
South Africa's Aiden Markram (C) is bowled by Shadab Khan. ─ AFP

Shadab struck again in the 24th over, sending Aiden Markram back to the pavilion with 7 runs to his name.

With skipper du Plessis at the crease along with Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa appeared to be in charge of the chase. The two batsmen had managed a 33-run partnership that brought South Africa up to 136. But then Amir attacked a second time, taking du Plessis' all-important scalp with some help from skipper Sarfaraz, who took the crucial catch for his side.

Faf du Plessis celebrates getting 50 not out. ─ AP
Faf du Plessis celebrates getting 50 not out. ─ AP

Two Wahab Riaz deliveries were dropped by Sarfaraz and Amir in the 37th over (Pakistan have dropped a whopping 6 catches this innings). But by then, chances of a comeback by the Proteas appeared to be fading, with the middle-order fighting back dutifully ─ but unsuccessfully ─ to bring up their run rate to the required 10.84 as the side tried to meet the the target of 141 runs from the remaining 78 deliveries.

The Professor dives to catch Rassie van der Dussen off a delivery from Shadab Khan. ─ AFP
The Professor dives to catch Rassie van der Dussen off a delivery from Shadab Khan. ─ AFP

Even as South Africa's middle-order were battling the pressure, Shadab Khan swooped in to steal another wicket. This time, he got van der Dussen to send a catch to Mohammad Hafeez in the 40th over. He turned up the heat on South Africa again, with Miller escaping a near-LBW.

In the next over, though, Shaheen Shah took care of that problem with a slow delivery. He sent the ball spinning off to the top of middle and leg, dismantling the stumps, leaving the Proteas with yet another man down.

Wahab Riaz put yet another nail in South Africa's coffin when he bowled Chris Morris for 16 runs in the 45th over, leaving the Proteas' bottom-order the unsavoury task of manning a sinking ship.

Toss, pre-match chatter

Skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis ready for the toss. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter
Skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis ready for the toss. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."

Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.

Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders

Lineups:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

WorldCup19
Sport

Apoorva Bahuguna
Jun 23, 2019 02:34pm

Pakistan has made mistake again . Where is Hasnain ?

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 23, 2019 02:36pm

There were some initial set backs for Pakistan. However they are going to fight back from here and win. Pakistan is still hot favourite to win world cup. Its uphill task to reach semi but not difficult and they will successfully do it. For today’s match Pakistan win by 63 runs

Recommend 0
Nikal Ab Fursat mein mil
Jun 23, 2019 02:37pm

Pakistan will score 250 Proteas will chase in 48 overs with 5 wickets

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 23, 2019 02:38pm

All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Hari shankar
Jun 23, 2019 02:44pm

Pak will loose

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 23, 2019 02:46pm

Support to Pakistan from India today. This competition is by no mean interesting without an attacking and competitive Pakistan. I will support you guys till you qualify for the semi finals. After which, it all boils down to who's best on that day.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 02:48pm

Great start by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 02:56pm

Good luck Pakistan and fight like a lion!

Recommend 0
CricketKeeda
Jun 23, 2019 02:56pm

Strong start by Imam and Fakhar. A good score will put proteas under pressure and they will crumble. Looks like it will be Pakistan's match and march towards getting back into the competition.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2019 02:58pm

A big challenge for the greenshirts to show unity, dedication, faith and discipline to win today's crucial round robin league match against South Africa in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Anon
Jun 23, 2019 03:05pm

Good Luck! Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Jun 23, 2019 03:07pm

I am watching this match in China using VPN and streaming from Australia. I am supporting my friendly country Pakistan. Learning cricket. My friend who is from India working in a mobile phone company here is also supporting Pakistan. When I asked why? He says we are genetically and historically same, only time has divided us and politicians are dividing further. We speak same, we eat same, we celebrate same, we wear same, we look same. Interesting!!

Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai

Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 23, 2019 03:12pm

Going to be a world record by Pakistan today,!!

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 23, 2019 03:13pm

Great - Hassan Ali must realise he has to fix up otherwise he is out.. however I would like to see more Yorkers today from Pakistani bowlers... and change of pace.

Recommend 0
Choo choo ka murabba
Jun 23, 2019 03:16pm

Best wishes to Pakistan, from india.

Recommend 0
Vikram Pathania
Jun 23, 2019 03:24pm

Seriously guys I am Indian but wants Pakistan to win. No need to take risks please don’t throw your wicket. Try to take singles and doubles and wait for bad bowels.

Recommend 0
ramasubba
Jun 23, 2019 03:24pm

Pakistan might win this game because south africa looks completely down and out. But real test for Pakistan is against Afghanistan New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 23, 2019 03:26pm

The 'Morse-code' philosophy and practice of Pakistani batsmen starting from the openers is the biggest flaw in their game. It is belief, practice of rotation, rotation and more rotation a la 'qatra qatra darya' of torrential runs. Did-da is just that, wasted opportunities of runs, a recipe for taking risks. In tests, you can afford that philosophy but absolutely not in limited overs gane.

Recommend 0
PRAMOD
Jun 23, 2019 03:30pm

Good luck Pakistan!! Win this and remaining matches to reach semis.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 23, 2019 03:39pm

Very good opening. Different body language of Pakistanis today. All the best, but both teams, South Africa and Pakistan are almost out of tournament. Top 4 teams are virtually not interested in today's game.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 03:41pm

What is the need for Fakhar to play such a silly shot ? He probably had a brain freeze

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 23, 2019 03:42pm

Fakhar Zaman what have you done. It was a nothing ball by Imran Tahir. You have thrown away all the hard work.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 03:46pm

Fakhar Zaman missed the century by 56 run.

Recommend 0
South asian
Jun 23, 2019 03:49pm

Hope Babar n imam go for 100 each

Recommend 0
South asian
Jun 23, 2019 03:53pm

I think in rest of world cup matches it's the spinners who will dominate

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 03:58pm

Foolish and totally unnecessary shot played by Fakar Zaman to give away his wicket. This is the delima of our team!

Recommend 0
Lokesh
Jun 23, 2019 04:02pm

Inse na ho payega

Recommend 0
AMBIKAPATHI
Jun 23, 2019 04:04pm

At 20 the over - the run rate is not good , if it continue like this South Africa easily win the match.

Recommend 0
alex
Jun 23, 2019 04:05pm

245 runs max

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 04:09pm

Both opners out at 44 runs each, and couldn't play long innings as required. This is the dilemma of Pakistan's team, as our players creat unnecessary obstacles for themselves!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 23, 2019 04:11pm

Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 23, 2019 04:12pm

What a start by green shirts openers, only to be demolished by Tahir.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 23, 2019 04:14pm

Lords has always been a lucky ground for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jun 23, 2019 04:14pm

Fakhar- only onside shots... what a shame. Just like Pant.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 23, 2019 04:16pm

Zindagi na milega dobaraa

Recommend 0
Firangi
Jun 23, 2019 04:20pm

It's hard for pakistan to be still in the game. They need counsellors more than anything. Look at bangladesh and Afghanistan. They do not give up until last over.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 23, 2019 04:25pm

Going to be cake walk for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah
Jun 23, 2019 04:25pm

As of South Africa seems to be playing with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Janzsport
Jun 23, 2019 04:29pm

Good going Tahir !

Recommend 0
Aamir Abbasi
Jun 23, 2019 04:46pm

Not hoping much from green shirts.If they win today it would be surprise and most likely because not they played hard or better but because South Africa did not play well. Attitude is everything and they seems to have the same losing attitudes. Politics must go out the window and nepotism should be curbed as well. Regardless of outcome Chief selector, head coach, bowling and batting coaches must be replaced after this tour. What a waste of country's money and resources!

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 23, 2019 04:47pm

Pakistan will thrash South Africa like never before.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 23, 2019 04:51pm

Pak 400 plus with little effort and luck.

Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 23, 2019 04:59pm

Same old story being played, all of them are playing for themselves

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jun 23, 2019 05:00pm

Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 23, 2019 05:09pm

This is not a cricket team. This is a besti team. Call them back home and fore them all. No more burgers and sheesha parties on taxpayers bill.

Recommend 0
Byju
Jun 23, 2019 05:14pm

The current south African side is a useless one. Pakistan is going to win easily.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 05:15pm

305 target..

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 23, 2019 05:24pm

At this momemt Pakistan is playing nicely, chances of winning this match.

Recommend 0
jay
Jun 23, 2019 05:25pm

Pakistan will win. If the batsmen put 250-275 on board, Amir and company will have a go of it. The field will have to perform well today! They already have 213 and 11 more overs to go! They can do it!

Recommend 0
Salaria kahan ho bhai?
Jun 23, 2019 05:26pm

It’s going well for Pakistan. Some one needs to score a century.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2019 05:28pm

@Ashraf P, he has realised the futility of his roots

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2019 05:29pm

@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots" He is loyal to his team, unlike our players

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 05:33pm

@Jehengir khan, Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....

Pakistan is not going to enter in semis even after winning all remaining matches.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 23, 2019 05:36pm

Pakistan should replace Afganistan from top position.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 23, 2019 05:37pm

Babar foolishly out, lack of patience and experience.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 23, 2019 05:40pm

Last pair and last hope for Pakistan despite the fact that many more are yet to bat but remember bat like Sarfaraz who must bat in if anyone returns to pavilion is more bar not bat to be honest. He did not bat as a good batsman what to talk of his captaincy therefore both on the crease must tale our total to 320+. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jun 23, 2019 05:44pm

Barber should be told that he is not a big hitter. I would fine players playing shots like Fakhar at a time that the shot was not required. I would also reward players for good batting bawling and fielding.

Recommend 0
Pawan
Jun 23, 2019 05:46pm

@Ashraf P, That's good.

Recommend 0
Rj
Jun 23, 2019 05:49pm

It seems some players are playing for themselves. Team spirit is missing. To make 40 or 50 is not worthy until Pakistan win. Top management failed to create team friendly environment.

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 23, 2019 05:51pm

If Pakistan win today, half the media would congregate on Haris Sohail's house and the remaining half on anyone else who does well. Pakistani media is bonkers when it comes to turning individual players into heroes or zeros based on single performances, not knowing the psychological impact on these players, and forgetting how psychologically vulnerable these players are.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 23, 2019 05:52pm

@Ashraf P, He is playing for South Africa and he will try his best for his team's win so what if he is of pakistani descent.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 23, 2019 05:58pm

Fair chance of winning this game. But if batting first Pakistan loses, then people criticizing Fielding first and subsequent lose to India must put all their feet in their big mouths.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 23, 2019 06:03pm

286/4 in 46 overs. A bit slow batting for my liking but still not bad.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 23, 2019 06:13pm

Pitch is flat. Expect fight back from SA.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 23, 2019 06:16pm

It is really does not matter whether Pakistan wins or looses. In the end it does not make any difference for both countries !!!!!

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 23, 2019 06:18pm

Harris sohail has justified his inclusion in the team. Well done young man!

Recommend 0
Janzsport
Jun 23, 2019 06:20pm

South Africa will bat well to overcome this 300+ score

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 23, 2019 06:20pm

@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots"

But Pak Players did not forget their roots when they were playing against India !!!!!

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 06:21pm

I lost my target by 3 runs.

Recommend 0
Pokemon
Jun 23, 2019 06:22pm

two weak teams playing and both will be eliminated

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 23, 2019 06:23pm

Excellent score. World cup is not far away if they play like this.

Recommend 0
Jeyakumar
Jun 23, 2019 06:26pm

Well played Pakistan, now field decent and take all catches, you will win this match...

Recommend 0
The Psychic
Jun 23, 2019 06:27pm

@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, you are not from China. But you are right about what you said.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 23, 2019 06:30pm

Good effort by Pakistan

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 23, 2019 06:35pm

Excellent performance by posting 308 which is winning total.

Malik's replacement scored 89 runs.

They played like a team, learning from their mistakes.

Bowlers should play their role well to win by large margin to improve poor run rate to stay in contention.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 23, 2019 06:37pm

This time Pakistan is going to win the match from South Africa and will qualify to play further matches. Insha-Allah.

Recommend 0
Unfair Rana Talukdar, NEPTUNE
Jun 23, 2019 06:37pm

Is there any possibility Pakistan getting fourth position and India getting first position so a semifinal clash?

Recommend 0
kasim wazir
Jun 23, 2019 06:38pm

Missed opportunity for Pakistan. Batting pitch, right decision to bat first. But Pakistanis were too cautious. that will cost this match. Sorry Pakistan you are out of WC 2019.

Recommend 0
Rohit
Jun 23, 2019 06:40pm

Pakistan fighting back like a wild boar

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 23, 2019 06:41pm

Pakistan will try a couple of spinners overs in first 10 overs and it may bear fruit of early wickets.

Recommend 0
shBharat
Jun 23, 2019 06:42pm

Pakistan plays it more like a team game. No daddy hundreds. Most of the batsmen chipping with useful 50s. Even against England nobody scored a hundred but the team manage an impressive 340. Seems Pakistan would win this game easily.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 23, 2019 06:44pm

Gone is now gone and now they are working after ample insult by country mates as usually they work this way.

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 23, 2019 06:44pm

@Ravi_India, do you understand the rankings now and matches ahead

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 23, 2019 06:46pm

@Ashraf P, you don’t understand service to country and loyalty. Shameless

Recommend 0
Girish Gaikwad
Jun 23, 2019 06:47pm

@Doctor H, that is how media is in the subcontinent .. not mature enough

Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 23, 2019 06:48pm

I really pity this Pakistan team, which is totally unfit both physically as well as mentally to compete at this level of the game. The biggest problem is the captain himself who doesn't deserve to be in the team even as a player. He is both brainless and coward. He is the only captain in the world cup who leads from behind the team. Even today he sent Imad and Wahab to bat ahead of himself, which proves that they are better batsmen than him. Talking about Hafeez, you don't need even a regular bowler to get him out. Just give the ball to a part-time or better still to someone who has never bowled and he will get him out. Finch got him in the match against Australia and today Markram. Sohail Haris played a blinder of an innings only to falter at the end. I fail to understand the problem of the Pakistani batsmen of getting out after getting set. All the batsmen when set become more difficult to get out except Pakistani batsmen, who become more vulnerable after getting set.

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 23, 2019 06:54pm

A decent score that could be defended. But a half detailed analysis of Pakistani innings reveals much about their current mindset and how it differs from many other teams. Their first wicket fell on 81 after 14.5 overs. The strike rate up to then was nothing special but only half decent. Straight after that Pakistani players went into defensive mode before their second wicket fell after adding only 17 runs of 34 balls. This is almost criminal in modern ODI. Then Hafeez tried to accelerate but SA bowlers were able to frustrate him and he fell after some tick tick. The few overs when he was there run rate remained around 4ish. Only arrival of Haris Sohail changed things a bit, but as usual Pakistan had to rely on last 10-15 overs for the 10 an over pace. Any other team would have considered 88-1 after 14.5 overs a decent start and would have continued the pace. Not Pakistan. I do hope that the slow run rate during middle overs does not come to haunt Pakistan later today.

Recommend 0
Ramki
Jun 23, 2019 06:54pm

Even pak wins this match cant reach semifinal as 3 of the teams have booked 4 th place may go to England Top teams will have points between 16 to 12 ,anything less than 10 points are not going make to semi

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 23, 2019 06:54pm

Pakistan is winning but still fitness is a question and also Babar Azam +openers should better try not to throw wickets so early and learn from Haris to remain till the end

Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 23, 2019 06:55pm

Wahab drops a catch and away slips the match!

Recommend 0
Uday Kulkarni
Jun 23, 2019 06:57pm

@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, What is surprising ? haven't you heard of N. Korea and S. Korea or erstwhile East & West Germany ?

Recommend 0
Uday Kulkarni
Jun 23, 2019 06:59pm

I am supporting Pakistan today . good score of 30 but time now for Pakistani bowlers to perform. If Pakistan allows the S.African openers to stay long and also retain wickets by 30 overs or 35 overs then S.Africa will win. Here goes Hashim Amla. Good job Pakistan

Recommend 0
Wiser
Jun 23, 2019 07:00pm

Now, it all depends on Captain's brains/ tactics and fielding . 307 is more than par for this SA team. Will Sarfaraz survive ?

Recommend 0
gb singh
Jun 23, 2019 07:15pm

Shaheen afridi"s action is suspicious, looks like he is chucking

Recommend 0
Uday Kulkarni
Jun 23, 2019 07:15pm

@Hari shankar, Your English is too good for me :). Loose ?

Recommend 0
Uday Kulkarni
Jun 23, 2019 07:43pm

@Doctor H, My dear doctor (are you a psychologist by any chance ?) ; though I agree with some part of your statement that cricketers are also human beings and come under pressure could you please comment on why is the media and many in Pakistan getting so emotional with cricket ? That is also called escapism or soothing of depressions for a common man in Pakistan to look up to satisfaction of achievement in current times with everything else not going so favourable. These type of successes in game like cricket, which is a most popular sport keeps common man's hopes alive that all is not lost. Let Pakistan in future improve upon many other fronts - economic; political; corruption, day to day living and growth in other sports and you will see people starting to focus on many other things along with cricket.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 23, 2019 07:46pm

Amla always seems to out early when playing Muslim countries? Hmm an agenda at play?

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 07:48pm

Best chance for Pakistan to win today. South Africa is a ghost of what it was a couple of years ago. Get Faf out and the match is in your pocket.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 07:51pm

Sarfaraz is not yawning today, it's good.

Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Jun 23, 2019 07:53pm

Pakistani media creates extreme hype and hope with the people as if it is a matter of do and die and our bread and butter depend on cricket match, The problem is media does not have properly skilled, ethical and professional people. Mostly anchors, newscasters, hosts etc. graduate from low grade private universities who do not provide them required skills and tools except hip hop activities.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 23, 2019 07:54pm

Looks like Pakistan will win this game....

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 23, 2019 07:56pm

Dropping Decock for a duck was a blunder by Wahab Riaz. Hope he gets out soon.

Recommend 0
Zia
Jun 23, 2019 07:56pm

If Pakistan looses today it would be due shaheed wayward bowling.

Recommend 0
Zia
Jun 23, 2019 07:58pm

Despite loss and bad bowling shaheed continues to play it is clear favoritism and friendship over interests of team or country

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 23, 2019 07:58pm

This Pakistani team is a bunch of kids play in streets without any professional training. As anyone can hit blindly to every ball may get a four or six for his luck these boys play like this.

Recommend 0
An Indian
Jun 23, 2019 08:11pm

Go Pakistan..you can definitely win this match.

Recommend 0
Pakamat
Jun 23, 2019 08:26pm

If Wahab goes for his average economy rate of 7.36 in this WC then it would make it harder for Pakistan. You need our spinners to turn up to play to a plan. I think they could win it for us.

Recommend 0
daskalos
Jun 23, 2019 08:34pm

@Nikal Ab Fursat mein mil, sorry. big miscalculation. never mind.

Recommend 0
daskalos
Jun 23, 2019 08:36pm

@Jehengir khan, we dont want repeat of 1992 today. that would be required later if we ever get to the finals.

Recommend 0
Ninza
Jun 23, 2019 08:38pm

All rallu katta seems to be there in South Africa side

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 08:38pm

@A shah, Silly comment. What has religion got to do with Cricket. Didnt Shami get a hatrick against Afghanistan?

Recommend 0
Jantrips
Jun 23, 2019 08:56pm

Inshallah! Pakistan will win today. Blessings from Hindustan

Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Jun 23, 2019 08:56pm

SA will make maximum 200 runs. The team is too raw with no good known player.

Recommend 0
Seshadri Seshadri
Jun 23, 2019 08:58pm

This looks like a match fixing....

Recommend 0
ravian
Jun 23, 2019 08:58pm

so far Imran Khan,s advice looks on the spot. Raillu Kattas have not contributed any thing both in bowling and batting. need spinners who can spin the ball. good job Amir.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 23, 2019 09:00pm

Anyone can praise your team when they are performing well but try not to pounce on them when they need your support most.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jun 23, 2019 09:02pm

Pakistani team is all over the south Africa. Good body language and Pakistan heading for a good win. Pakistani team loves rollercoaster rides taking the fans with them.

Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 23, 2019 09:02pm

Proves batting first , Pakistan plays with less pressure. Amir as always brilliant.

Recommend 0
srini
Jun 23, 2019 09:11pm

Pak is going to win today. Now what will happen to the extreme criticism the team has underwent?!!!. Now the team can take respite now. cannot understand why people do not understand afterall it is humans who make the team. win or loss is something the two teams on that day need to share. Hope the trolls would stop now.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 09:16pm

All the pakistani fans who were bad mouthing Mohammad Amir a few months ago and asking him to be dropped from the world cup team should be caned. He is the best bowler in the World cup so far...

Recommend 0
Wiser
Jun 23, 2019 09:25pm

As of now, S A 163/4 at 35.5 overs . Star Sports says Pak.'s chance of winning 91%.

Pak . winning but not much chance change in top 4. A consolation win.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 23, 2019 09:32pm

Drop catches, lose matches. Not at all impressive.

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 23, 2019 09:34pm

I don't follow cricket much these days but looking at few performance of amir against India and against SA today I wonder why is he missing from leader board.

Recommend 0
Fi
Jun 23, 2019 09:34pm

@gb singh, just like malenga, SL bowler?

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 23, 2019 09:35pm

why hafeez put hasnanin what are you guys doing?

Recommend 0
Daccan Hyderabadi Muslim
Jun 23, 2019 09:40pm

it does not matter who wins or loses today. One will go out world cup with shorter agony and another a longer agony

Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jun 23, 2019 09:46pm

@Nikal Ab Fursat mein mil, thank you neighbor

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 23, 2019 09:51pm

After losing to India our team had been put on ventilator to breathe which worked magnificently and the result is right before us and till this point of team chances are that Pakistan will win today against South Africa inshallah, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Prakamya Atraya
Jun 23, 2019 09:53pm

Congrats Pakistan..

Recommend 0
Wiser
Jun 23, 2019 09:55pm

@Anil, Don't preach too much . We are not far behind.

Remember stone attack on Dhoni's house at Ranchi?

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 23, 2019 09:57pm

Whatever may be the result of this match neither of these two will qualify to enter into the semi finals.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 23, 2019 09:59pm

Look at the media which is using newscasters, anchors, hosts as cricket experts too. What a level of media we have arrived to.

Recommend 0
samanvita
Jun 23, 2019 10:01pm

Looks like criticism worked!

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 23, 2019 10:06pm

The loss to India was an unforgiving sin by Pakistani players, the only way to put this sin to rest is to win the World cup otherwise forget it.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 23, 2019 10:08pm

Only because this time the followed PMIK advice

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 23, 2019 10:09pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi went to the ground to boost our team to win against India but in utter vain as India beat us terribly and the whole nation wept on the defeat. Today our Army Chief Gen Bajwa is in the ground and our team is very much likely to win the game. Uniform (worn by General) edges over suit (worn by Minister) Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
Manzoor
Jun 23, 2019 10:11pm

Congratulations the team for a great victory.The same could have been happened in the last two matches if they batted first.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 23, 2019 10:13pm

Today's match raises very serious question. Why did Sarfaraz choose to field against India. How much money was exchanged for match fixing.

Recommend 0
faizy
Jun 23, 2019 10:14pm

Nobody cares if they lose or win...they have lost people's support because they don't play as a team and don't deserve it...!

Recommend 0
Satya Prasad
Jun 23, 2019 10:15pm

I think loss with India gave the much needed boast to Pakistan. If they manage to get to semis, they will win. Though I support India all along, the next team I would like to win is Pakistan. They have not been treated well by rest of the cricketing world and Pakistani commentators. This is the best response to give.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2019 10:18pm

Although Pak will win the match but it needs to improve fielding. Don't forget 7 catches dropped today.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 23, 2019 10:19pm

@Wiser , I am not preaching buddy. My advice is for all emotional fools.

Recommend 0
MJS
Jun 23, 2019 10:23pm

Wait a minute. There is possiblility of
Pakistan required to support a Indian win if they need qualification for Semis. Srilanka can beat West indies and South Africa to get 10 pts before playing against India. If they beat India they will get 12 pts and Pak can get MAX 11 pts. Same way if England beat NZ to get 10 pts and then play India. Inida has 4 matches left and just need to win 2 to be sure of semis.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 10:25pm

Congratulations Pakistan, start preparation for next world cup.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 23, 2019 10:27pm

You blame and criticise this team at every step, you will get result. If you want Pakistan to win rest of the matches, never make a mistake to praise them like all did during England defeat. Threat players, coach and selector to sack on not winning. It works guys, most appropriate for all Pakistanis in every field.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 23, 2019 10:28pm

SA is a weak team and they should not be able to take more than 225 runs maximum. If they get more runs than that, the Pakistani bowling is too weak.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 23, 2019 10:35pm

Congratulations Pakistan. fielding still really poor though. Hafeez needs to go.

by the way, who is Talaat Ali and what is his role in team management? match after match, he simply sits there like a statue wearing dark sunglasses and hardly makes a move or shows any emotion? isn’t he being paid ti do something?

Recommend 0
Dr. Chuseria
Jun 23, 2019 10:35pm

Well done boys in the green shirt, well done!!

Recommend 0
Graffiti
Jun 23, 2019 10:35pm

Great come back Pakistan cricket team, I was hopeful! Good luck.

Recommend 0
Graffiti
Jun 23, 2019 10:36pm

@Nikal Ab Fursat mein mil, wrong prediction

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 23, 2019 10:36pm

Mabrook! Uniform defeats suit. Our Foreign Minister Qureashi who wears suits watched Pakistan India match which we lost and today our Army Chief Geb Bajwa who wears Army uniform watched the match and Pakistan defeated South African winning the match. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 23, 2019 10:37pm

Congrats Pakistan but I must say that our catching is very very poor. Had we taken just half of the 8 catches and run out chance where Sarfraz could not hit the wicket from 2 yards, we could have considerably improved our run rate. For me WAHAB is the man of the match. He bowled brilliantly and took 3 wickets despite 2 costly drops on his bowling. Lastly, I don't think that Shaheen Shah is a reliable bowler. He bowls too short or too full and his fielding is not even of a club level.

Recommend 0
Sachin_india
Jun 23, 2019 10:37pm

We in India were also cheering for Pakistan and hoping that they reach semi final stage. Great comeback by Pakistan Cricket Team and brilliant performance by all players and in all departments. We will always cheer for Pakistan except when they playing India.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 10:38pm

Pakistan won by 49 runs, but five drop catches are concern and highlight weakness in our fielding that need urgent attention and improvement. All next three matches are important and need match strategy, determination and strong mindsets. Congratulations Pakistan and be focused in the next matches and fight like a lion.

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jun 23, 2019 10:39pm

One down three to go.....with new Zealand lurking around the corner. Keep the bags packed.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 23, 2019 10:39pm

Congrats .Needs to improve fielding a lot if Pakistan would like to stay in the game.

Recommend 0
Preface
Jun 23, 2019 10:40pm

General Bajwa was there in the stadium watching the match. ;)

Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 23, 2019 10:41pm

Well done! Resilient side!

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 10:43pm

Spare a thought for South Africa. Where do they go from here ?

Recommend 0

