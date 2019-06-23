Resurgent Pakistan fight South Africa for World Cup survival

Pakistan are at 295-5, 48 overs into a battle for World Cup survival against South Africa at Lord's on Sunday, in the 30th match of the tournament.

Pakistan need a win more than South Africa today. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote ─ and gone if it loses. The Greeenshirts are coming off a thumping from India a week ago, while the Proteas lost in the last over to New Zealand on Wednesday. They have a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Partnerships so far:

Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls

Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls

Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls

Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls

Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls

Haris Sohail and Wahab Riaz

The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance against Pakistan. The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.

Imam got a scare in the seventh over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.

The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.

But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imamul Haq. ─ AFP

Tahir also caught and dismissed Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.

Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi takes a catch to dismiss Babar Azam. ─ AFP

Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.

Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.

Toss, pre-match chatter

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."

Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.

Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders

Lineups:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

More to follow.