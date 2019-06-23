Resurgent Pakistan fight South Africa for World Cup survival

DAWN.COM

Babar Azam plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. ─ AFP
South Africa's Imran Tahir, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Imamul Haq. ─ AP
Openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter
Openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out onto the pitch. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter
Skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis ready for the toss. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter
Pakistan are at 295-5, 48 overs into a battle for World Cup survival against South Africa at Lord's on Sunday, in the 30th match of the tournament.

Pakistan need a win more than South Africa today. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote ─ and gone if it loses. The Greeenshirts are coming off a thumping from India a week ago, while the Proteas lost in the last over to New Zealand on Wednesday. They have a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Partnerships so far:

  • Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls
  • Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls
  • Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls
  • Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls
  • Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls
  • Haris Sohail and Wahab Riaz

The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance against Pakistan. The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.

Imam got a scare in the seventh over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.

The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.

But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imamul Haq. ─ AFP
Tahir also caught and dismissed Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.

Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi takes a catch to dismiss Babar Azam. ─ AFP
Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.

Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.

Toss, pre-match chatter

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."

Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.

Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders

Lineups:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

More to follow.

Apoorva Bahuguna
Jun 23, 2019 02:34pm

Pakistan has made mistake again . Where is Hasnain ?

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 23, 2019 02:36pm

There were some initial set backs for Pakistan. However they are going to fight back from here and win. Pakistan is still hot favourite to win world cup. Its uphill task to reach semi but not difficult and they will successfully do it. For today’s match Pakistan win by 63 runs

Recommend 0
Nikal Ab Fursat mein mil
Jun 23, 2019 02:37pm

Pakistan will score 250 Proteas will chase in 48 overs with 5 wickets

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 23, 2019 02:38pm

All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Hari shankar
Jun 23, 2019 02:44pm

Pak will loose

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 23, 2019 02:46pm

Support to Pakistan from India today. This competition is by no mean interesting without an attacking and competitive Pakistan. I will support you guys till you qualify for the semi finals. After which, it all boils down to who's best on that day.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 02:48pm

Great start by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 02:56pm

Good luck Pakistan and fight like a lion!

Recommend 0
CricketKeeda
Jun 23, 2019 02:56pm

Strong start by Imam and Fakhar. A good score will put proteas under pressure and they will crumble. Looks like it will be Pakistan's match and march towards getting back into the competition.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2019 02:58pm

A big challenge for the greenshirts to show unity, dedication, faith and discipline to win today's crucial round robin league match against South Africa in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Anon
Jun 23, 2019 03:05pm

Good Luck! Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Jun 23, 2019 03:07pm

I am watching this match in China using VPN and streaming from Australia. I am supporting my friendly country Pakistan. Learning cricket. My friend who is from India working in a mobile phone company here is also supporting Pakistan. When I asked why? He says we are genetically and historically same, only time has divided us and politicians are dividing further. We speak same, we eat same, we celebrate same, we wear same, we look same. Interesting!!

Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai

Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 23, 2019 03:12pm

Going to be a world record by Pakistan today,!!

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 23, 2019 03:13pm

Great - Hassan Ali must realise he has to fix up otherwise he is out.. however I would like to see more Yorkers today from Pakistani bowlers... and change of pace.

Recommend 0
Choo choo ka murabba
Jun 23, 2019 03:16pm

Best wishes to Pakistan, from india.

Recommend 0
Vikram Pathania
Jun 23, 2019 03:24pm

Seriously guys I am Indian but wants Pakistan to win. No need to take risks please don’t throw your wicket. Try to take singles and doubles and wait for bad bowels.

Recommend 0
ramasubba
Jun 23, 2019 03:24pm

Pakistan might win this game because south africa looks completely down and out. But real test for Pakistan is against Afghanistan New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 23, 2019 03:26pm

The 'Morse-code' philosophy and practice of Pakistani batsmen starting from the openers is the biggest flaw in their game. It is belief, practice of rotation, rotation and more rotation a la 'qatra qatra darya' of torrential runs. Did-da is just that, wasted opportunities of runs, a recipe for taking risks. In tests, you can afford that philosophy but absolutely not in limited overs gane.

Recommend 0
PRAMOD
Jun 23, 2019 03:30pm

Good luck Pakistan!! Win this and remaining matches to reach semis.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 23, 2019 03:39pm

Very good opening. Different body language of Pakistanis today. All the best, but both teams, South Africa and Pakistan are almost out of tournament. Top 4 teams are virtually not interested in today's game.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 23, 2019 03:41pm

What is the need for Fakhar to play such a silly shot ? He probably had a brain freeze

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 23, 2019 03:42pm

Fakhar Zaman what have you done. It was a nothing ball by Imran Tahir. You have thrown away all the hard work.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 03:46pm

Fakhar Zaman missed the century by 56 run.

Recommend 0
South asian
Jun 23, 2019 03:49pm

Hope Babar n imam go for 100 each

Recommend 0
South asian
Jun 23, 2019 03:53pm

I think in rest of world cup matches it's the spinners who will dominate

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 03:58pm

Foolish and totally unnecessary shot played by Fakar Zaman to give away his wicket. This is the delima of our team!

Recommend 0
Lokesh
Jun 23, 2019 04:02pm

Inse na ho payega

Recommend 0
AMBIKAPATHI
Jun 23, 2019 04:04pm

At 20 the over - the run rate is not good , if it continue like this South Africa easily win the match.

Recommend 0
alex
Jun 23, 2019 04:05pm

245 runs max

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2019 04:09pm

Both opners out at 44 runs each, and couldn't play long innings as required. This is the dilemma of Pakistan's team, as our players creat unnecessary obstacles for themselves!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 23, 2019 04:11pm

Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 23, 2019 04:12pm

What a start by green shirts openers, only to be demolished by Tahir.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 23, 2019 04:14pm

Lords has always been a lucky ground for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jun 23, 2019 04:14pm

Fakhar- only onside shots... what a shame. Just like Pant.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 23, 2019 04:16pm

Zindagi na milega dobaraa

Recommend 0
Firangi
Jun 23, 2019 04:20pm

It's hard for pakistan to be still in the game. They need counsellors more than anything. Look at bangladesh and Afghanistan. They do not give up until last over.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 23, 2019 04:25pm

Going to be cake walk for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah
Jun 23, 2019 04:25pm

As of South Africa seems to be playing with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Janzsport
Jun 23, 2019 04:29pm

Good going Tahir !

Recommend 0
Aamir Abbasi
Jun 23, 2019 04:46pm

Not hoping much from green shirts.If they win today it would be surprise and most likely because not they played hard or better but because South Africa did not play well. Attitude is everything and they seems to have the same losing attitudes. Politics must go out the window and nepotism should be curbed as well. Regardless of outcome Chief selector, head coach, bowling and batting coaches must be replaced after this tour. What a waste of country's money and resources!

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 23, 2019 04:47pm

Pakistan will thrash South Africa like never before.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 23, 2019 04:51pm

Pak 400 plus with little effort and luck.

Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 23, 2019 04:59pm

Same old story being played, all of them are playing for themselves

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jun 23, 2019 05:00pm

Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 23, 2019 05:09pm

This is not a cricket team. This is a besti team. Call them back home and fore them all. No more burgers and sheesha parties on taxpayers bill.

Recommend 0
Byju
Jun 23, 2019 05:14pm

The current south African side is a useless one. Pakistan is going to win easily.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 05:15pm

305 target..

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 23, 2019 05:24pm

At this momemt Pakistan is playing nicely, chances of winning this match.

Recommend 0
jay
Jun 23, 2019 05:25pm

Pakistan will win. If the batsmen put 250-275 on board, Amir and company will have a go of it. The field will have to perform well today! They already have 213 and 11 more overs to go! They can do it!

Recommend 0
Salaria kahan ho bhai?
Jun 23, 2019 05:26pm

It’s going well for Pakistan. Some one needs to score a century.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2019 05:28pm

@Ashraf P, he has realised the futility of his roots

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 23, 2019 05:29pm

@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots" He is loyal to his team, unlike our players

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 23, 2019 05:33pm

@Jehengir khan, Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....

Pakistan is not going to enter in semis even after winning all remaining matches.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 23, 2019 05:36pm

Pakistan should replace Afganistan from top position.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 23, 2019 05:37pm

Babar foolishly out, lack of patience and experience.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 23, 2019 05:40pm

Last pair and last hope for Pakistan despite the fact that many more are yet to bat but remember bat like Sarfaraz who must bat in if anyone returns to pavilion is more bar not bat to be honest. He did not bat as a good batsman what to talk of his captaincy therefore both on the crease must tale our total to 320+. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jun 23, 2019 05:44pm

Barber should be told that he is not a big hitter. I would fine players playing shots like Fakhar at a time that the shot was not required. I would also reward players for good batting bawling and fielding.

Recommend 0
Pawan
Jun 23, 2019 05:46pm

@Ashraf P, That's good.

Recommend 0
Rj
Jun 23, 2019 05:49pm

It seems some players are playing for themselves. Team spirit is missing. To make 40 or 50 is not worthy until Pakistan win. Top management failed to create team friendly environment.

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 23, 2019 05:51pm

If Pakistan win today, half the media would congregate on Haris Sohail's house and the remaining half on anyone else who does well. Pakistani media is bonkers when it comes to turning individual players into heroes or zeros based on single performances, not knowing the psychological impact on these players, and forgetting how psychologically vulnerable these players are.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 23, 2019 05:52pm

@Ashraf P, He is playing for South Africa and he will try his best for his team's win so what if he is of pakistani descent.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 23, 2019 05:58pm

Fair chance of winning this game. But if batting first Pakistan loses, then people criticizing Fielding first and subsequent lose to India must put all their feet in their big mouths.

Recommend 0

