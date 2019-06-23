Fakhar, Imam post quick 50 as Pakistan, S. Africa stare down do-or-die World Cup match

Pakistan are battling South Africa for survival in the 30th match of the World Cup at Lord's, the home of cricket, on Sunday.

It doesn't seem like much of a battle yet, though, as the Proteas appear quite lacklustre and dull today. Openers Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman have struck up an easy rhythm together, racking up 58 runs for nil by the end of 10 overs, with a run rate of 5.8.

Imam got a scare in the seventh over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.

Toss, pre-match chatter

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."

Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.

Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Pakistan needs a win more than South Africa today. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote, and gone if it loses.

Pakistan is coming off a thumping from India a week ago. South Africa lost in the last over to New Zealand on Wednesday.

South Africa has a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Spinner Imran Tahir needs two more wickets to surpass Allan Donald as South Africa's leading wicket-taker in World Cups. Donald has 38. Tahir is the only bowler here not to have been hit for six. He's delivered 282 balls.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

Lineups:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

More to follow.