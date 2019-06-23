S. Africa struggle to stay in the game as 146 runs needed off 84 balls
South Africa are 163-4 at the end of the 36th over as they attempt to chase down a meaty 309-run target set by a resurgent Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday in the 30th match of the tournament.
The Proteas need 146 runs from 84 balls at a required run rate of 10.42 against their current run rate of 4.52.
Partnerships:
- Hashim Amla (2) and Quinton de Kock (1): 3 from 7 balls
- Quinton de Kock (46) and Faf du Plessis (41): 87 from 109 balls
- Faf du Plessis (5) and Aiden Markram (7): 12 from 23 balls
- Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen: 33 from 38 balls
- Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller
As the game opened, the Proteas appeared to be in danger of capsizing as Mohammad Amir struck early on, capturing Hashim Amla's wicket off his first delivery in his first over.
But Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis held the ship steady after the initial loss, bringing up ─ and keeping ─ the run rate to a decent 7-something level.
Their 87-run partnership was terminated off a Shadab Khan delivery in the 20th over. De Kock dispatched the ball to the boundary, where Imamul Haq lay in wait. He dove to his left and scooped the ball up, just inches away from the ground.
Shadab struck again in the 24th over, sending Aiden Markram back to the pavilion with 7 runs to his name.
With skipper du Plessis at the crease along with Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa appeared to be in charge of the chase. But then Amir attacked a second time, taking du Plessis' all-important scalp with some help from skipper Sarfaraz, who took the crucial catch for his side.
Two Wahab Riaz deliveries were dropped by the skipper and Amir in the 37th over.
Both teams are fighting for World Cup survival. Pakistan need a win more than South Africa. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote ─ and gone if it loses.
The predictably unpredictable Greenshirts are trying to claw their way back from a thumping by India a week ago that left morale low and exposed the national side to widespread criticism. The Proteas lost to New Zealand on Wednesday. They have a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.
Pakistan innings
The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance. Pakistan played cautiously, building up their total slowly without losing too many early wickets too soon.
The Proteas also perked up after some pressure on the Greenshirts by Imran Tahir seemed to inject energy into the South African side. Pakistan posted a total of 308 for 7 wickets as the stands, awash with green, cheered their team on.
The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.
Partnerships:
- Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls
- Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls
- Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls
- Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls
- Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls
- Haris Sohail (5) and Wahab Riaz (4) : 9 from 7 balls
- Haris Sohail (1) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (2): 3 from 4 balls
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Shadab Khan (1): 1 from 1 ball
Imam got a scare in the 7th over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.
The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.
But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.
Tahir, the oldest player this World Cup, took an extraordinary diving catch to dismiss Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.
Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.
Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.
Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.
Imad Wasim and Haris struck up a hefty 71-run partnership off 40 balls before Ngidi got Imad out in the 48th over.
First Wahab Riaz, then Haris, was taken out by Ngidi in the last over. Shadab Khan snatched a risky run off the last ball of the innings, nearly getting run out. But he remained safe and brought Pakistan's total up to 308 for the loss of 7 wickets.
Toss, pre-match chatter
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.
"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."
Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.
Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.
South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.
In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders
Lineups:
Pakistan:
Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa:
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.
Comments (106)
Pakistan has made mistake again . Where is Hasnain ?
There were some initial set backs for Pakistan. However they are going to fight back from here and win. Pakistan is still hot favourite to win world cup. Its uphill task to reach semi but not difficult and they will successfully do it. For today’s match Pakistan win by 63 runs
Pakistan will score 250 Proteas will chase in 48 overs with 5 wickets
All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
Pak will loose
Support to Pakistan from India today. This competition is by no mean interesting without an attacking and competitive Pakistan. I will support you guys till you qualify for the semi finals. After which, it all boils down to who's best on that day.
Great start by Pakistan.
Good luck Pakistan and fight like a lion!
Strong start by Imam and Fakhar. A good score will put proteas under pressure and they will crumble. Looks like it will be Pakistan's match and march towards getting back into the competition.
A big challenge for the greenshirts to show unity, dedication, faith and discipline to win today's crucial round robin league match against South Africa in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Good Luck! Pakistan!
I am watching this match in China using VPN and streaming from Australia. I am supporting my friendly country Pakistan. Learning cricket. My friend who is from India working in a mobile phone company here is also supporting Pakistan. When I asked why? He says we are genetically and historically same, only time has divided us and politicians are dividing further. We speak same, we eat same, we celebrate same, we wear same, we look same. Interesting!!
Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai
Going to be a world record by Pakistan today,!!
Great - Hassan Ali must realise he has to fix up otherwise he is out.. however I would like to see more Yorkers today from Pakistani bowlers... and change of pace.
Best wishes to Pakistan, from india.
Seriously guys I am Indian but wants Pakistan to win. No need to take risks please don’t throw your wicket. Try to take singles and doubles and wait for bad bowels.
Pakistan might win this game because south africa looks completely down and out. But real test for Pakistan is against Afghanistan New Zealand and Bangladesh.
The 'Morse-code' philosophy and practice of Pakistani batsmen starting from the openers is the biggest flaw in their game. It is belief, practice of rotation, rotation and more rotation a la 'qatra qatra darya' of torrential runs. Did-da is just that, wasted opportunities of runs, a recipe for taking risks. In tests, you can afford that philosophy but absolutely not in limited overs gane.
Good luck Pakistan!! Win this and remaining matches to reach semis.
Very good opening. Different body language of Pakistanis today. All the best, but both teams, South Africa and Pakistan are almost out of tournament. Top 4 teams are virtually not interested in today's game.
What is the need for Fakhar to play such a silly shot ? He probably had a brain freeze
Fakhar Zaman what have you done. It was a nothing ball by Imran Tahir. You have thrown away all the hard work.
Fakhar Zaman missed the century by 56 run.
Hope Babar n imam go for 100 each
I think in rest of world cup matches it's the spinners who will dominate
Foolish and totally unnecessary shot played by Fakar Zaman to give away his wicket. This is the delima of our team!
Inse na ho payega
At 20 the over - the run rate is not good , if it continue like this South Africa easily win the match.
245 runs max
Both opners out at 44 runs each, and couldn't play long innings as required. This is the dilemma of Pakistan's team, as our players creat unnecessary obstacles for themselves!
Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....
What a start by green shirts openers, only to be demolished by Tahir.
Lords has always been a lucky ground for Pakistan.
Fakhar- only onside shots... what a shame. Just like Pant.
Zindagi na milega dobaraa
It's hard for pakistan to be still in the game. They need counsellors more than anything. Look at bangladesh and Afghanistan. They do not give up until last over.
Going to be cake walk for Pakistan.
As of South Africa seems to be playing with Pakistan.
Good going Tahir !
Not hoping much from green shirts.If they win today it would be surprise and most likely because not they played hard or better but because South Africa did not play well. Attitude is everything and they seems to have the same losing attitudes. Politics must go out the window and nepotism should be curbed as well. Regardless of outcome Chief selector, head coach, bowling and batting coaches must be replaced after this tour. What a waste of country's money and resources!
Pakistan will thrash South Africa like never before.
Pak 400 plus with little effort and luck.
Same old story being played, all of them are playing for themselves
Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots.
This is not a cricket team. This is a besti team. Call them back home and fore them all. No more burgers and sheesha parties on taxpayers bill.
The current south African side is a useless one. Pakistan is going to win easily.
305 target..
At this momemt Pakistan is playing nicely, chances of winning this match.
Pakistan will win. If the batsmen put 250-275 on board, Amir and company will have a go of it. The field will have to perform well today! They already have 213 and 11 more overs to go! They can do it!
It’s going well for Pakistan. Some one needs to score a century.
@Ashraf P, he has realised the futility of his roots
@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots" He is loyal to his team, unlike our players
@Jehengir khan, Insallah pakistan will score 350+ and win easily....repeat of 1992 happening today....
Pakistan is not going to enter in semis even after winning all remaining matches.
Pakistan should replace Afganistan from top position.
Babar foolishly out, lack of patience and experience.
Last pair and last hope for Pakistan despite the fact that many more are yet to bat but remember bat like Sarfaraz who must bat in if anyone returns to pavilion is more bar not bat to be honest. He did not bat as a good batsman what to talk of his captaincy therefore both on the crease must tale our total to 320+. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
Barber should be told that he is not a big hitter. I would fine players playing shots like Fakhar at a time that the shot was not required. I would also reward players for good batting bawling and fielding.
@Ashraf P, That's good.
It seems some players are playing for themselves. Team spirit is missing. To make 40 or 50 is not worthy until Pakistan win. Top management failed to create team friendly environment.
If Pakistan win today, half the media would congregate on Haris Sohail's house and the remaining half on anyone else who does well. Pakistani media is bonkers when it comes to turning individual players into heroes or zeros based on single performances, not knowing the psychological impact on these players, and forgetting how psychologically vulnerable these players are.
@Ashraf P, He is playing for South Africa and he will try his best for his team's win so what if he is of pakistani descent.
Fair chance of winning this game. But if batting first Pakistan loses, then people criticizing Fielding first and subsequent lose to India must put all their feet in their big mouths.
286/4 in 46 overs. A bit slow batting for my liking but still not bad.
Pitch is flat. Expect fight back from SA.
It is really does not matter whether Pakistan wins or looses. In the end it does not make any difference for both countries !!!!!
Harris sohail has justified his inclusion in the team. Well done young man!
South Africa will bat well to overcome this 300+ score
@Ashraf P, "Imran Tahir has forgotten his roots"
But Pak Players did not forget their roots when they were playing against India !!!!!
I lost my target by 3 runs.
two weak teams playing and both will be eliminated
Excellent score. World cup is not far away if they play like this.
Well played Pakistan, now field decent and take all catches, you will win this match...
@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, you are not from China. But you are right about what you said.
Good effort by Pakistan
Excellent performance by posting 308 which is winning total.
Malik's replacement scored 89 runs.
They played like a team, learning from their mistakes.
Bowlers should play their role well to win by large margin to improve poor run rate to stay in contention.
This time Pakistan is going to win the match from South Africa and will qualify to play further matches. Insha-Allah.
Is there any possibility Pakistan getting fourth position and India getting first position so a semifinal clash?
Missed opportunity for Pakistan. Batting pitch, right decision to bat first. But Pakistanis were too cautious. that will cost this match. Sorry Pakistan you are out of WC 2019.
Pakistan fighting back like a wild boar
Pakistan will try a couple of spinners overs in first 10 overs and it may bear fruit of early wickets.
Pakistan plays it more like a team game. No daddy hundreds. Most of the batsmen chipping with useful 50s. Even against England nobody scored a hundred but the team manage an impressive 340. Seems Pakistan would win this game easily.
Gone is now gone and now they are working after ample insult by country mates as usually they work this way.
@Ravi_India, do you understand the rankings now and matches ahead
@Ashraf P, you don’t understand service to country and loyalty. Shameless
@Doctor H, that is how media is in the subcontinent .. not mature enough
I really pity this Pakistan team, which is totally unfit both physically as well as mentally to compete at this level of the game. The biggest problem is the captain himself who doesn't deserve to be in the team even as a player. He is both brainless and coward. He is the only captain in the world cup who leads from behind the team. Even today he sent Imad and Wahab to bat ahead of himself, which proves that they are better batsmen than him. Talking about Hafeez, you don't need even a regular bowler to get him out. Just give the ball to a part-time or better still to someone who has never bowled and he will get him out. Finch got him in the match against Australia and today Markram. Sohail Haris played a blinder of an innings only to falter at the end. I fail to understand the problem of the Pakistani batsmen of getting out after getting set. All the batsmen when set become more difficult to get out except Pakistani batsmen, who become more vulnerable after getting set.
A decent score that could be defended. But a half detailed analysis of Pakistani innings reveals much about their current mindset and how it differs from many other teams. Their first wicket fell on 81 after 14.5 overs. The strike rate up to then was nothing special but only half decent. Straight after that Pakistani players went into defensive mode before their second wicket fell after adding only 17 runs of 34 balls. This is almost criminal in modern ODI. Then Hafeez tried to accelerate but SA bowlers were able to frustrate him and he fell after some tick tick. The few overs when he was there run rate remained around 4ish. Only arrival of Haris Sohail changed things a bit, but as usual Pakistan had to rely on last 10-15 overs for the 10 an over pace. Any other team would have considered 88-1 after 14.5 overs a decent start and would have continued the pace. Not Pakistan. I do hope that the slow run rate during middle overs does not come to haunt Pakistan later today.
Even pak wins this match cant reach semifinal as 3 of the teams have booked 4 th place may go to England Top teams will have points between 16 to 12 ,anything less than 10 points are not going make to semi
Pakistan is winning but still fitness is a question and also Babar Azam +openers should better try not to throw wickets so early and learn from Haris to remain till the end
Wahab drops a catch and away slips the match!
@Dr Beng Wang, Shanghai, What is surprising ? haven't you heard of N. Korea and S. Korea or erstwhile East & West Germany ?
I am supporting Pakistan today . good score of 30 but time now for Pakistani bowlers to perform. If Pakistan allows the S.African openers to stay long and also retain wickets by 30 overs or 35 overs then S.Africa will win. Here goes Hashim Amla. Good job Pakistan
Now, it all depends on Captain's brains/ tactics and fielding . 307 is more than par for this SA team. Will Sarfaraz survive ?
Shaheen afridi"s action is suspicious, looks like he is chucking
@Hari shankar, Your English is too good for me :). Loose ?
@Doctor H, My dear doctor (are you a psychologist by any chance ?) ; though I agree with some part of your statement that cricketers are also human beings and come under pressure could you please comment on why is the media and many in Pakistan getting so emotional with cricket ? That is also called escapism or soothing of depressions for a common man in Pakistan to look up to satisfaction of achievement in current times with everything else not going so favourable. These type of successes in game like cricket, which is a most popular sport keeps common man's hopes alive that all is not lost. Let Pakistan in future improve upon many other fronts - economic; political; corruption, day to day living and growth in other sports and you will see people starting to focus on many other things along with cricket.
Amla always seems to out early when playing Muslim countries? Hmm an agenda at play?
Best chance for Pakistan to win today. South Africa is a ghost of what it was a couple of years ago. Get Faf out and the match is in your pocket.
Sarfaraz is not yawning today, it's good.
Pakistani media creates extreme hype and hope with the people as if it is a matter of do and die and our bread and butter depend on cricket match, The problem is media does not have properly skilled, ethical and professional people. Mostly anchors, newscasters, hosts etc. graduate from low grade private universities who do not provide them required skills and tools except hip hop activities.
Looks like Pakistan will win this game....
Dropping Decock for a duck was a blunder by Wahab Riaz. Hope he gets out soon.
If Pakistan looses today it would be due shaheed wayward bowling.
Despite loss and bad bowling shaheed continues to play it is clear favoritism and friendship over interests of team or country
This Pakistani team is a bunch of kids play in streets without any professional training. As anyone can hit blindly to every ball may get a four or six for his luck these boys play like this.
Go Pakistan..you can definitely win this match.