S. Africa struggle to stay in the game as 146 runs needed off 84 balls

South Africa are 163-4 at the end of the 36th over as they attempt to chase down a meaty 309-run target set by a resurgent Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday in the 30th match of the tournament.

The Proteas need 146 runs from 84 balls at a required run rate of 10.42 against their current run rate of 4.52.

Partnerships:

Hashim Amla (2) and Quinton de Kock (1): 3 from 7 balls

Quinton de Kock (46) and Faf du Plessis (41): 87 from 109 balls

Faf du Plessis (5) and Aiden Markram (7): 12 from 23 balls

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen: 33 from 38 balls

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller

Mohammad Amir (R) makes an appeal for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against South Africa's Hashim Amla (L). ─ AFP

As the game opened, the Proteas appeared to be in danger of capsizing as Mohammad Amir struck early on, capturing Hashim Amla's wicket off his first delivery in his first over.

But Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis held the ship steady after the initial loss, bringing up ─ and keeping ─ the run rate to a decent 7-something level.

Imamul Haq takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock. ─ Reuters

Their 87-run partnership was terminated off a Shadab Khan delivery in the 20th over. De Kock dispatched the ball to the boundary, where Imamul Haq lay in wait. He dove to his left and scooped the ball up, just inches away from the ground.

South Africa's Aiden Markram (C) is bowled by Shadab Khan. ─ AFP

Shadab struck again in the 24th over, sending Aiden Markram back to the pavilion with 7 runs to his name.

With skipper du Plessis at the crease along with Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa appeared to be in charge of the chase. But then Amir attacked a second time, taking du Plessis' all-important scalp with some help from skipper Sarfaraz, who took the crucial catch for his side.

Faf du Plessis celebrates getting 50 not out. ─ AP

Two Wahab Riaz deliveries were dropped by the skipper and Amir in the 37th over.

Both teams are fighting for World Cup survival. Pakistan need a win more than South Africa. Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals. South Africa's chances are remote ─ and gone if it loses.

The predictably unpredictable Greenshirts are trying to claw their way back from a thumping by India a week ago that left morale low and exposed the national side to widespread criticism. The Proteas lost to New Zealand on Wednesday. They have a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Pakistan innings

The match opened quietly, with a dull South Africa side lacking punch in their performance. Pakistan played cautiously, building up their total slowly without losing too many early wickets too soon.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) gestures as he finishes his 10 overs. ─ AFP

The Proteas also perked up after some pressure on the Greenshirts by Imran Tahir seemed to inject energy into the South African side. Pakistan posted a total of 308 for 7 wickets as the stands, awash with green, cheered their team on.

The openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq, maintained a steady strike rate, posting 50 in the 8th over, and pulling together a solid 81-run partnership before the former was dismissed.

Partnerships:

Imamul Haq (35) and Fakhar Zaman (44): 81 from 91 balls

Imamul Haq (9) and Babar Azam (8): 17 from 34 balls

Babar Azam (23) and Mohammad Hafeez (20): 45 from 57 balls

Babar Azam (38) and Haris Sohail (40): 81 from 68 balls

Haris Sohail (43) and Imad Wasim (23): 71 from 40 balls

Haris Sohail (5) and Wahab Riaz (4) : 9 from 7 balls

Haris Sohail (1) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (2): 3 from 4 balls

Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Shadab Khan (1): 1 from 1 ball

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, waves to the crowd. ─ AFP

Imam got a scare in the 7th over when Kagiso Rabada sent a fullish delivery his way, just outside leg stump. Although it hit Imam's front pad and Rabada appealed for an LBW, it wasn't given. Du Plessis didn't try for a review, either.

The momentum in South Africa's game seemed to pick up a bit in the 12th over, when Imran Tahir caught Fakhar at the boundary off a delivery from Chris Morris. The umpire gave it not out since it seemed to have touched the grass before it found its way into Tahir's hands.

But Tahir had the last laugh when he got Fakhar out two overs later. The opener was just 6 runs short of 50 when he attempted an awkward scoop off the South African bowler in his maiden over, sending the ball into Hashim Amla's waiting hands.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (R) takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imamul Haq. ─ AFP

Tahir, the oldest player this World Cup, took an extraordinary diving catch to dismiss Imamul Haq (44) off his own delivery in the 21st over, making him the leading wicket taker for South Africa in World Cups. The spinner has surpassed Allan Donald's 38 WC wickets. 100 came up for Pakistan in the 22nd over.

Tahir continued to ratchet up the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen, playing in his part in two near-misses for Mohammad Hafeez in two consecutive deliveries in the 25th over. He didn't look to du Plessis for a review on Hafeez, though, and South Africa lost their review.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi takes a catch to dismiss Babar Azam. ─ AFP

Andile Phehlukwayo went on to bowl an economical 26th over, followed by Tahir, Aiden Markram and Rabada, all of whom kept the pressure up on Pakistan and restricted their batsmen to an anemic run rate of 4.9 by the end of the 33rd over. The run rate rose gradually to the mid-fives after the Hafeez wicket.

Phehlukwayo took Babar Azam's crucial wicket in the 42nd over, sending him packing with a solid 69 runs under his belt. Shortly after, 50 came up for Haris as well, making him and Azam the only two batsmen on the side to hit the milestone this innings.

Imad Wasim and Haris struck up a hefty 71-run partnership off 40 balls before Ngidi got Imad out in the 48th over.

First Wahab Riaz, then Haris, was taken out by Ngidi in the last over. Shadab Khan snatched a risky run off the last ball of the innings, nearly getting run out. But he remained safe and brought Pakistan's total up to 308 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Toss, pre-match chatter

Skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis ready for the toss. ─ Photo courtesy CWC Twitter

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

"Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it," Sarfaraz said at the toss. "We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game, which is very important for us."

Du Plessis said he would have bowled first even if he had won the toss.

Pakistan made two changes from its defeat to India last weekend, bringing in batsman Haris Sohail and bowler Shaheen Afridi for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

South Africa remained unchanged after its narrow loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

Lineups:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

