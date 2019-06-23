DAWN.COM

President Alvi confers Pakistan's highest civil award on Emir of Qatar

Dawn.comUpdated June 23, 2019

President Arif Alvi with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred Pakistan's highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — on Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were among the senior officials present at the ceremony.

Sheikh Al Thani is on his second visit to Pakistan since ascending to power in 2013. Earlier, he visited Pakistan in March 2015.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally received the Qatari emir at Nur Khan Airbase on Saturday. The Qatari emir is accompanied by a delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials of his country.

Explore: Qatar Emir welcomed by Prime Minister Imran on two-day visit to Pakistan

A formal reception ceremony was held at Prime Minister House, where a contingent representing the army, navy and air force presented a guard of honour to the visiting leader. The Qatari emir also planted a sapling at the PM House. A JF-17 squadron of the Pakistan Air Force presented a fly-past.

Sheikh Al Thani and Prime Minister Imran held a one-on-one meeting before holding the delegation-level talks.

The two sides signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on trade and investment and cooperation on financial intelligence and tourism.

The MoUs related to the establishment of the Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment, cooperation in the field of tourism and business events and cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering — associated offences and terrorism financing. The last MoU was signed between Qatar’s Fina­ncial Information Unit and Pakis­tan’s Financial Monitoring Unit.

Both sides also agreed to take steps to significantly expand collaboration in the agriculture and food sectors; enhance cooperation in the energy sector including the LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas; promote Qatar’s investments in energy, tourism and hospitality industries; expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence and defence production. It was decided that ministers concerned would hold follow-up talks on these areas to give concrete shape to the proposals agreed upon between the two leaders.

Later, the prime minister hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Qatari emir and his entourage.

In a special gesture, the visiting leader presented the Qatar National football team jersey to the premier and received a cricket bat signed by the former cricketer.

Prime Minister Imran had visited Qatar in January this year.

Vikram
Jun 23, 2019 01:06pm

And qutar will give it's highest civilian award to modi

Recommend 0
Umari
Jun 23, 2019 01:07pm

Qatar always welcome.

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Jun 23, 2019 01:08pm

This medal is freely given to whoever decides to visit once to our country. Its like please visit us once and we will confer the highest civil honor.

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jun 23, 2019 01:08pm

Did Pakistan get the 22 billion?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 23, 2019 01:10pm

Pakistan is 80 times bigger than Qatar ---- the oil-rich Arabian peninsular monarchy has size like a Pakistan district..

Recommend 0
Ajay Rathore
Jun 23, 2019 01:13pm

"Please, let the 'highest honor' retains it's honor. It has now become a fashion to confer it to evey visiting leader, as if an ordinary award."

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 23, 2019 01:16pm

Pakistan has given a lot of awards these days. How are they getting?

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 23, 2019 01:17pm

Is it norm to give highest civilian award to every visitor? For heaven's sake, please maintain the value of the award.

Recommend 0
Arshad Khan
Jun 23, 2019 01:23pm

Visitors are not allowed to leave without Nishan-e-Pakistan. That is the rule.

Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 23, 2019 01:57pm

Awarded for achieving what? Such gestures render the real achievers worthless.

Recommend 0

