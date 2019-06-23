Pakistan, South Africa to determine today who gets to stay in World Cup 2019
Bad news is that both Pakistan and South Africa, both talented in their flawed ways, have been misfiring at all cylinders in World Cup 2019. Good news is that one of them will find some relief today when they take on each other at Lord’s in London.
For South Africa, the relief would be mere consolation as the exit door out of the tournament has a bigger opening for them than Pakistan. They have three points from the first six games and even if they win all three of their remaining fixtures, a miracle of miracles will be needed for them to progress to the semi-finals.
It’s not as if Pakistan progressing would be a less of a miracle but them having played a game less but holding as many points as South Africa gives them marginally better hope. Not that it is a major advantage, thanks to the offsetting nature of their horrible net run rate (-1.933).
While the two teams’ situation seems similar, the factors contributing to their plight are anything but. The Proteas are missing several key players, including the lethal Dale Steyn, due to an injury.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have no such excuses to hide behind. They are where they are due to their own sheer incompetence. Plenty has been said about what they’re lacking and doing wrong. There is no point opening that can of worms anymore.
Head to head
South Africa have dominated Pakistan in ODI cricket, winning 50 of their 78 matches. Pakistan only have 27 victories in this matchup with one ending in a no result.
The Africans’ winning percentage against Pakistan in World Cups is even higher at 75 per cent. They’ve won three of their four meetings in the 50-over event, with Pakistan’s sole win coming at the last tournament in 2015.
South Africa also were Pakistan’s first ODI assignment of 2019. Though it was a close series that was decided in the final game, South Africa eventually edged it 3-2.
Team news
It would be surprising if South Africa do not stick with the same line-up that almost defeated table toppers New Zealand recently.
It would also be surprising if Pakistan do stick with the same line-up that was embarrassed by India. Popular opinion among reporters is that Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali are the favourites to be dropped. In their stead, Haris Sohail and one of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain are expected to be inducted.
Prediction
The only other team more mentally fragile than Pakistan is South Africa. The Proteas have a long tradition of coming up short at crucial stages of major ICC tournaments. Expect the trend to hold and the Africans to come up short.
Comments (32)
Go south Africa go,you have 1.3 billion indians cheering you in today's game!!!
All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
There were some initial set backs for Pakistan. However they are going to fight back from here and win. Pakistan is still hot favourite to win world cup. Its uphill task to reach semi but not different and they will successfully do it. For today’s match if Pakistan bats first they will win by 63 runs and it bat second they will win by 4 wickets.
Every one knows the result.
Quarter finals for both teams. Best of luck.
Don’t come back soon. Spend some time in London and spend govt money. Situation in PAK is not good.
Congratulations in advance, South African cricket team !
Pakistani nation can not afford another humiliating defeat. Don't always brag before every match that you are well-prepared and you are gonna win.
Pakistan will lose today
i wish pakistan to loose this match.they dont deserve any win
Incometency vs Bad Luck. ..
SA team looking better than pakistan in this WC. May be the best team win. Good luck
Our support to Pakistan and specially Sarfaraz. Love from India
Good match to watch both teams desperately needs a win. One who wins will remain in wc best of luck...
Front page news on the daily. Hope Pakistan doesn't get eliminated today.
Today's defeat will leave no other options for Pakisyan team. They don't have the courage to bat first on a pitch with even a very little moisture. That's the reason that they didn't opt for batting first against India. This is the most coward-ish batting side for Pakistan in history. Luck always favours the braves, not cowards.
Both teams are completely out of tournament. Better luck next time.
We may predict a tough competition today, both teams shall strive for keeping their options alive to qualifying for the Semi-Final slot. We cannot predict anything at the moment but Pakistan may hit-back after being rewarded with nasty criticism by annoyed fans but it is time to move on with positive approach.
Bumrah saved India by bowling yorkers accurately against Afghanistan. During practice, he was seen bowling yorkers repeatedly at empty stumps,
Can any Pakistani bowlers take a hint here? ...it seems like Pakistani bowlers have forgetten how to bowl yorkers.
None of the current bowlers seem to bowl yorkers with any accuracy. Are they even practicing like Bumrah?
Amusing to see Pakistanis thinking that they can make it to the semis. Who wins or loses today doesn't matter. Semis are going to be India, England, Australia and New Zealand.
Truthfully, Pakistan is beset with too many managerial problems. The team can be accompanied only by the manager, coach, and physios (2). Inzamam has made a disaster of the team and himself has played in many cities. He should stay back in Pakistan and let the team management and coach direct the players. WHAT IS HE TRYING TO PROVE? We Pakistanis have a difficult time in accepting opinions and love giving thoughtless orders. Salams
Pakistan will win easii as Soui Africa is a weak team
Just yesterday, PAK under-19 defeated SA under-19 in one day match. Hope the same repeat. Best luck to PAK from IND
Pakistan will rise like Phoenix just watch today game.If they loose better they come and save national money
Both are likely to be out of semifinal
Both will take a hit in the event the match is washed out or tied
Hope Pakistan stays and we get to see one more indo pak game
Sarfaraz eleven...Just simply prove the critics by winning all the games.
Will organise a big party in India once Pakistan exits from world cup today.
Pakistan,South Africa and Afganistan are already out of reckoning.
@Ravi_India, Oki, Let us see.
Pakistan doesn't have the match winners to get to semi other than Fakhar and Shadab. No match winners in this line up. Sarfraz doesn't believe in his bowlers but the question is why they were picked then?