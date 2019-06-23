DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, South Africa clash today to determine who stays alive in World Cup 2019

Kumail ZaidiUpdated June 23, 2019

Email

Popular opinion among reporters is that Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali are the favourites to be dropped. —Reuters/File
Popular opinion among reporters is that Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali are the favourites to be dropped. —Reuters/File

Bad news is that both Pakistan and South Africa, both talented in their flawed ways, have been misfiring at all cylinders in World Cup 2019. Good news is that one of them will find some relief today when they take on each other at Lord’s in London.

For South Africa, the relief would be mere consolation as the exit door out of the tournament has a bigger opening for them than Pakistan. They have three points from the first six games and even if they win all three of their remaining fixtures, a miracle of miracles will be needed for them to progress to the semi-finals.

Take a look: Time to completely revamp Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja

It’s not as if Pakistan progressing would be a less of a miracle but them having played a game less but holding as many points as South Africa gives them marginally better hope. Not that it is a major advantage, thanks to the offsetting nature of their horrible net run rate (-1.933).

While the two teams’ situation seems similar, the factors contributing to their plight are anything but. The Proteas are missing several key players, including the lethal Dale Steyn, due to an injury.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have no such excuses to hide behind. They are where they are due to their own sheer incompetence. Plenty has been said about what they’re lacking and doing wrong. There is no point opening that can of worms anymore.

Head to head

South Africa have dominated Pakistan in ODI cricket, winning 50 of their 78 matches. Pakistan only have 27 victories in this matchup with one ending in a no result.

The Africans’ winning percentage against Pakistan in World Cups is even higher at 75 per cent. They’ve won three of their four meetings in the 50-over event, with Pakistan’s sole win coming at the last tournament in 2015.

South Africa also were Pakistan’s first ODI assignment of 2019. Though it was a close series that was decided in the final game, South Africa eventually edged it 3-2.

Team news

It would be surprising if South Africa do not stick with the same line-up that almost defeated table toppers New Zealand recently.

It would also be surprising if Pakistan do stick with the same line-up that was embarrassed by India. Popular opinion among reporters is that Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali are the favourites to be dropped. In their stead, Haris Sohail and one of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain are expected to be inducted.

Prediction

The only other team more mentally fragile than Pakistan is South Africa. The Proteas have a long tradition of coming up short at crucial stages of major ICC tournaments. Expect the trend to hold and the Africans to come up short.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

War with Iran

War with Iran

War is a ‘lose-lose’ option for all those who would be involved in this conflict and even those who are not.

Editorial

June 23, 2019

Political turncoats

DURING the budget debate in the National Assembly on Friday, MNA Khawaja Asif urged all political parties not to...
June 23, 2019

Crisis in the Gulf

OVER the past few days, the US and Iran have come perilously close to conflict, and if various accounts doing the...
June 23, 2019

Security in KP polls

MUCH like justice that must be seen to be done, an election must be seen as being free, fair and transparent for an...
June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...