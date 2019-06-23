US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions on Monday: Trump
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would impose “major” new sanctions on Iran in two days, just hours after saying he would be the Islamic republic's new “best friend” if they were to renounce nuclear arms.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have soared this week after Tehran downed a US surveillance drone.
Trump said on Friday that he called off retaliatory military strikes at the last minute because the response was not “proportionate.” But he had brandished the threat of sanctions ever since, and has now set a timetable.
“We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday,” Trump tweeted, while adding: “I look forward to the day that Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again - The sooner the better!”
Comments (4)
The mineral rich land and brave people of the Islamic Republic of Iran are already enduring the worst kind of U.S. sanctions since last many decades except a short reprieve they got during the time when the visionary, enlightened, fair, mature and educated U.S. President Obama was in the office. Therefore, any more U.S. sanction will not make much difference. Life goes on. Maybe, they have to wait till November 2020 for the big change and possible "big reprieve" for the whole civilized world in general and the Islamic Republic of Iran in particular?
Sanctions won’t work as it has never been. US and Iran are together and fooling Arabs.
self proclaimed world police. invading poor defenceless countries. invasion they call as war. death and distruction is in their DNA. if you deal with snake sooner or later will get bitten.
Proud of Iran.