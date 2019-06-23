DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions on Monday: Trump

AFPJune 23, 2019

Email

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 22, as he travels to Camp David, Maryland. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 22, as he travels to Camp David, Maryland. — AFP

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would impose “major” new sanctions on Iran in two days, just hours after saying he would be the Islamic republic's new “best friend” if they were to renounce nuclear arms.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have soared this week after Tehran downed a US surveillance drone.

Trump said on Friday that he called off retaliatory military strikes at the last minute because the response was not “proportionate.” But he had brandished the threat of sanctions ever since, and has now set a timetable.

“We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday,” Trump tweeted, while adding: “I look forward to the day that Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again - The sooner the better!”

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 23, 2019 12:56am

The mineral rich land and brave people of the Islamic Republic of Iran are already enduring the worst kind of U.S. sanctions since last many decades except a short reprieve they got during the time when the visionary, enlightened, fair, mature and educated U.S. President Obama was in the office. Therefore, any more U.S. sanction will not make much difference. Life goes on. Maybe, they have to wait till November 2020 for the big change and possible "big reprieve" for the whole civilized world in general and the Islamic Republic of Iran in particular?

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jun 23, 2019 01:05am

Sanctions won’t work as it has never been. US and Iran are together and fooling Arabs.

Recommend 0
gj
Jun 23, 2019 01:08am

self proclaimed world police. invading poor defenceless countries. invasion they call as war. death and distruction is in their DNA. if you deal with snake sooner or later will get bitten.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 23, 2019 01:10am

Proud of Iran.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...
June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...