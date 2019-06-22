DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kiwis lose Guptill, Munro early in World Cup match against West Indies

AFPJune 22, 2019

Email

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. — Reuters
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. — Reuters

New Zealand managed to score 25 runs and were two wickets down by the end of the eighth over in their World Cup match against West Indies at Old Trafford on Saturday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl as his side looked to revive their World Cup campaign.

West Indies made three changes from the side that suffered a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in Taunton on Monday.

Top-order batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel were omitted, while all-rounder Andre Russell was sidelined with a knee injury.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and spinner Ashley Nurse came into the team.

With West Indies effectively deploying an extra bowler, it was perhaps no surprise that Holder decided to bowl after the coin fell in his favour.

“We're going to field first, it looks a good wicket and we back ourselves to chase whatever they get,” Holder said at the toss.

“We've got to bring our 'A game', we've not been consistent with the bat, ball or in the field.”

New Zealand — who have fielded the same team throughout the tournament — were unchanged from the side that beat South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling contest on Wednesday.

Captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten century saw the Black Caps to victory with three balls to spare at Edgbaston.

New Zealand, losing finalists in 2015, are currently second in the 10-team round-robin table and are on course to finish in the top four who will qualify for the semi-finals.

But the West Indies were seventh before the start of Saturday's matches.

Williamson, however, said at the toss: “We know without a doubt the threat West Indies pose. They can beat anybody.

“They've got some world class players. It's about focusing on the cricket we want to play. We've played on a variety of surfaces already.”

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...
June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...