Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani lands at Nur Khan airbase

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani landed at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase on Saturday evening on a two-day visit. He was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.

The Qatari leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran and will also meet President Arif Alvi.

“The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas,” the Foreign Office had announced earlier.

“The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

Earlier, in a post on Instagram Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.

PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.

Security measures

Intelligence-base operations are being launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn has learnt.

The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.

Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.

Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.

In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.

Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.