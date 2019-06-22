DAWN.COM

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in Pakistan, one-on-one meeting with PM begins

Dawn.comUpdated June 22, 2019

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan airbase. — PID
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Pakistan on Saturday evening and is currently engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Qatari emir landed at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase and was accorded a red carpet welcome. He was received by the premier who personally drove the leader from the airport to the Prime Minister House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove the Qatari leader to the PM House. — PID
The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.

The Qatari leader will also meet President Arif Alvi.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receiving a bouquet of flowers at Nur Khan airbase. — PID
“The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas,” the Foreign Office had announced earlier.

“The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.

PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.

Security measures

Intelligence-base operations are being launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn has learnt.

The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.

Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.

Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.

In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.

Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.

Desi Dimag
Jun 22, 2019 05:49pm

Who is driving his car, Prime driver?

Recommend 0
Rahom
Jun 22, 2019 05:50pm

Looks like Imran going against saudi

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 22, 2019 05:55pm

Isn’t he the same Qatari Shahzada who allegedly provided a Qatari letter to support our very own Nawaz Sharif and try to make a fool out of our legal system !!!

Recommend 0
Sach
Jun 22, 2019 05:56pm

Prospective loan bag lands.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 22, 2019 05:56pm

Great chance to ask him for loan

Recommend 0
India
Jun 22, 2019 06:01pm

Another donor

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 22, 2019 06:06pm

Qatar n KSA. It's going to be tough.

Recommend 0
Indian scientist
Jun 22, 2019 06:06pm

Again imran khan is announcing before announced by the Qatari person. This pre excitement is seen very badly in diplomacy.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jun 22, 2019 06:08pm

Welcome

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 22, 2019 06:13pm

Don't ask loans in the 1st day.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 22, 2019 06:30pm

Welcome! Great for the country...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 22, 2019 06:31pm

Imran Khan is definitely no frills, and not artificial when it comes to meeting international leaders. This is the same trait that Trump has. His no nonsense attitude, which you can see in his body language is his plus point.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 22, 2019 06:36pm

Did Qatari Prince a friend of Nawaz who issued a letter in Nawaz favor is included in the present Qatar delegation which landed just few minutes before? Incidentally Qatari Prince must meet Nawaz in jail to upkeep the spirit of a ' Friend in need is a friend indeed' Iqbal Hadi Zaidi;

Recommend 0
shahram khan
Jun 22, 2019 06:47pm

Why was Maryam Safdar Nawaz not there to recieve him?

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Jun 22, 2019 06:57pm

22 billion eh? Lets start the countdown for the denial statement from the Qatari side...10...9...

Recommend 0
Peace
Jun 22, 2019 07:04pm

welcome

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 22, 2019 07:08pm

Any loans from the good friend? Where is Saudi investment?

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 22, 2019 07:09pm

Welcome!!

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 22, 2019 07:09pm

How much aid/ loan or whatever is PMIK asking from the Emir?

Recommend 0
FzS
Jun 22, 2019 07:11pm

Warm welcome to Pakistan HRH

Recommend 0
leena
Jun 22, 2019 07:21pm

Here starts jealous comments from eastern neighbor.

Recommend 0
MazZak
Jun 22, 2019 07:24pm

Good, more loans coming

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 22, 2019 07:37pm

Investments by Qatar is fine but help mend relationships with other arab countries.

Recommend 0

