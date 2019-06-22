Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in Pakistan, holds one-on-one meeting with PM

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Pakistan on Saturday evening and engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the tête-à-tête between the two leaders, a delegation-level meeting was held later that night between representatives from both countries in which "both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields", according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

A ceremony was held to sign Memorandum(s) of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries. The details, quoted verbatim, are listed below:

MoU on the Establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Investment signed by Ali Shareef Al Emadi, Finance Minister of State of Qatar, and Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Commerce. MoU for Cooperation in the field of Tourism and Business events between Government of state of Qatar and Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed by Akbar Al Baker, Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council and Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister IPC. MoU on the Establishment on Cooperation in the field of Exchange of Financial intelligence related to Money Laundering Associated Predicate Offences and Terrorism Financing between Financial information Unit of state of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Unit in the Government of Pakistan. This was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani, Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit and Muneer Ahmad, Acting DG Financial Monitoring Unit.

Upon his arrival at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase, tthe Qatari emir was accorded a red carpet welcome. He was received by the premier who personally drove the leader from the airport to the Prime Minister House, where an official welcome ceremony took place.

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove the Qatari leader to the PM House. — PID

The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.

The Qatari leader will also meet President Arif Alvi.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receiving a bouquet of flowers at Nur Khan airbase. — PID

“The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas,” the Foreign Office had announced earlier.

“The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.

PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.

Security measures

Intelligence-base operations were launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn had learnt.

The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.

Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.

Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.

In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.

Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.