Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in Pakistan, holds one-on-one meeting with PM
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Pakistan on Saturday evening and engaged in a one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Following the tête-à-tête between the two leaders, a delegation-level meeting was held later that night between representatives from both countries in which "both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields", according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
A ceremony was held to sign Memorandum(s) of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries. The details, quoted verbatim, are listed below:
- MoU on the Establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Investment signed by Ali Shareef Al Emadi, Finance Minister of State of Qatar, and Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Commerce.
- MoU for Cooperation in the field of Tourism and Business events between Government of state of Qatar and Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed by Akbar Al Baker, Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council and Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister IPC.
- MoU on the Establishment on Cooperation in the field of Exchange of Financial intelligence related to Money Laundering Associated Predicate Offences and Terrorism Financing between Financial information Unit of state of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Unit in the Government of Pakistan. This was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani, Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit and Muneer Ahmad, Acting DG Financial Monitoring Unit.
Upon his arrival at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase, tthe Qatari emir was accorded a red carpet welcome. He was received by the premier who personally drove the leader from the airport to the Prime Minister House, where an official welcome ceremony took place.
The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.
He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.
The Qatari leader will also meet President Arif Alvi.
“The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas,” the Foreign Office had announced earlier.
“The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.
Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.
PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.
Security measures
Intelligence-base operations were launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn had learnt.
The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.
Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.
Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.
In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.
Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.
Comments (41)
Who is driving his car, Prime driver?
Looks like Imran going against saudi
Isn’t he the same Qatari Shahzada who allegedly provided a Qatari letter to support our very own Nawaz Sharif and try to make a fool out of our legal system !!!
Prospective loan bag lands.
Great chance to ask him for loan
Another donor
Qatar n KSA. It's going to be tough.
Again imran khan is announcing before announced by the Qatari person. This pre excitement is seen very badly in diplomacy.
Welcome
Don't ask loans in the 1st day.
Welcome! Great for the country...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Imran Khan is definitely no frills, and not artificial when it comes to meeting international leaders. This is the same trait that Trump has. His no nonsense attitude, which you can see in his body language is his plus point.
Did Qatari Prince a friend of Nawaz who issued a letter in Nawaz favor is included in the present Qatar delegation which landed just few minutes before? Incidentally Qatari Prince must meet Nawaz in jail to upkeep the spirit of a ' Friend in need is a friend indeed' Iqbal Hadi Zaidi;
Why was Maryam Safdar Nawaz not there to recieve him?
22 billion eh? Lets start the countdown for the denial statement from the Qatari side...10...9...
welcome
Any loans from the good friend? Where is Saudi investment?
Welcome!!
How much aid/ loan or whatever is PMIK asking from the Emir?
Warm welcome to Pakistan HRH
Here starts jealous comments from eastern neighbor.
Good, more loans coming
Investments by Qatar is fine but help mend relationships with other arab countries.
@WARRIs, no he isn’t - that was another prince
Nice to see PM driving his guests personally - great personal touch - well done
He has came to make deal for Nawaz. Don't expect anything else.
Hope Qatar’s Sheikh offers good loan package than China.
1 Qatari Riyal = 44 Pakistan Rupee.
From Qatari letter to the Qatar prince landing! Priceless!
Qatar Emir is a distinguished guest of Pak, the current visit will be highly beneficial for both the nations. In bilateral benefits only mutual subjects are discussed, and that’s fine.
@Manu USA, KSA deal with India and it is no problem. PK is advancing and these country want a share.
@ahmed, PK will bring Qatar back into the fold. IK is uniting the muslim world. India you can be a trading partner of a nemisis.
@Rahom, When it comes to doing things that are required to overcome your country’s financial issues and economy, you do what you have to, if it makes a certain country unhappy, so be it, you do what’s best.
@Desi Dimag, Yes, because our PM is a humble man. Modi can't even drive, his wife drives him.
@Rahom, Pakistan is a be on of strength for all Arab countries, that's why they come and support Pakistan. Undoubtedly Qatar and Saudi seeking peace through Pakistan.
Pakistan is a Asian power, well respected, and it showed the world its power in February 2019.
@Hari, Thanks for advice also tell Modi not to beg for HB-1 visas from Masterji US.
BTW if you knew how to read, it's investment, investment, now Google difference to loan.
@WARRIs, not this one
Wellcome his the land of pure
Even President Trump Lobbies foreign leaders for investment in u.s.a, Investment by Qatar is beneficial for both countries. Credit should be given to prime minister Khan.Please dont. confuse loan with investment.
@WARRIs NO
@MazZak, 'Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion.'
Poor education system in your country. Investment is not loan. Hire Pakistani teachers, your system is hopeless.