3 MoUs signed following Qatari Emir's arrival to Pakistan

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated June 22, 2019

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan airbase. — PID
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan airbase. — PID

Three memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed on Saturday between Qatar and Pakistan in trade and investment, tourism and business events, and exchange of financial intelligence.

The development follows the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who is on a two-day state visit to Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation.

Soon after his arrival, a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, followed by a delegation-level meeting between representatives from both countries in which "both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields", according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Later, a ceremony was held to mark the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The details of the agreements signed are listed below:

  1. MoU on the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment signed by Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.
  2. MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between Qatar and Pakistan signed by Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker and Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.
  3. MoU on the establishment of cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing between Qatar's Financial Information Unit and Pakistan's Financial Monitoring Unit. This was signed by Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani and Acting DG Financial Monitoring Unit Muneer Ahmad.

Engagements during visit

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receiving a bouquet of flowers at Nur Khan airbase. — PID
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receiving a bouquet of flowers at Nur Khan airbase. — PID

The Qatari emir was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival on Saturday evening at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase. He was received by the premier who personally drove the leader from the airport to the Prime Minister House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove the Qatari leader to the PM House. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan drove the Qatari leader to the PM House. — PID

At the Prime Minister House, an official welcome ceremony took place, during which personnel of all three services presented the Qatari leader a guard of honour.

Qatari emir inspecting the guard of honour. — PID
Qatari emir inspecting the guard of honour. — PID

A fly-past of JF-17 Thunder jets also took place, followed by a brief gathering where introductions between delegations of both sides were held. The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Al Thani also planted a sapling at the lawn of Prime Minister House as is customary when a foreign dignitary visits.

Tree sapling planted by the Qatari emir. — PID
Tree sapling planted by the Qatari emir. — PID

He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.

The Qatari leader will also meet President Arif Alvi tomorrow where an investiture ceremony is expected to be held.

A post on the prime minister's official Instagram account showed the premier signing a cricket bat for the visiting dignitary.

The Qatari leader also presented a sports jersey to the prime minister.

In an earlier Instagram post, Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce a multi-billion dollar investment. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.

PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.

Security measures

Intelligence-base operations were launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn had learnt.

The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.

Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.

Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.

In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.

Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.

Rahom
Jun 22, 2019 05:50pm

Looks like Imran going against saudi

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 22, 2019 05:55pm

Isn’t he the same Qatari Shahzada who allegedly provided a Qatari letter to support our very own Nawaz Sharif and try to make a fool out of our legal system !!!

Recommend 0
Sach
Jun 22, 2019 05:56pm

Prospective loan bag lands.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 22, 2019 05:56pm

Great chance to ask him for loan

Recommend 0
India
Jun 22, 2019 06:01pm

Another donor

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 22, 2019 06:06pm

Qatar n KSA. It's going to be tough.

Recommend 0
Indian scientist
Jun 22, 2019 06:06pm

Again imran khan is announcing before announced by the Qatari person. This pre excitement is seen very badly in diplomacy.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jun 22, 2019 06:08pm

Welcome

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 22, 2019 06:13pm

Don't ask loans in the 1st day.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 22, 2019 06:30pm

Welcome! Great for the country...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 22, 2019 06:31pm

Imran Khan is definitely no frills, and not artificial when it comes to meeting international leaders. This is the same trait that Trump has. His no nonsense attitude, which you can see in his body language is his plus point.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 22, 2019 06:36pm

Did Qatari Prince a friend of Nawaz who issued a letter in Nawaz favor is included in the present Qatar delegation which landed just few minutes before? Incidentally Qatari Prince must meet Nawaz in jail to upkeep the spirit of a ' Friend in need is a friend indeed' Iqbal Hadi Zaidi;

Recommend 0
shahram khan
Jun 22, 2019 06:47pm

Why was Maryam Safdar Nawaz not there to recieve him?

Recommend 0
Peace
Jun 22, 2019 07:04pm

welcome

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 22, 2019 07:08pm

Any loans from the good friend? Where is Saudi investment?

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 22, 2019 07:09pm

Welcome!!

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 22, 2019 07:09pm

How much aid/ loan or whatever is PMIK asking from the Emir?

Recommend 0
FzS
Jun 22, 2019 07:11pm

Warm welcome to Pakistan HRH

Recommend 0
leena
Jun 22, 2019 07:21pm

Here starts jealous comments from eastern neighbor.

Recommend 0
MazZak
Jun 22, 2019 07:24pm

Good, more loans coming

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 22, 2019 07:37pm

Investments by Qatar is fine but help mend relationships with other arab countries.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 22, 2019 07:44pm

@WARRIs, no he isn’t - that was another prince

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 22, 2019 07:45pm

Nice to see PM driving his guests personally - great personal touch - well done

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 22, 2019 07:47pm

He has came to make deal for Nawaz. Don't expect anything else.

Recommend 0
Truth Serum
Jun 22, 2019 07:49pm

Hope Qatar’s Sheikh offers good loan package than China.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 22, 2019 07:51pm

1 Qatari Riyal = 44 Pakistan Rupee.

Recommend 0
Nick NY
Jun 22, 2019 07:55pm

From Qatari letter to the Qatar prince landing! Priceless!

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jun 22, 2019 07:58pm

Qatar Emir is a distinguished guest of Pak, the current visit will be highly beneficial for both the nations. In bilateral benefits only mutual subjects are discussed, and that’s fine.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jun 22, 2019 07:59pm

@Manu USA, KSA deal with India and it is no problem. PK is advancing and these country want a share.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jun 22, 2019 08:01pm

@ahmed, PK will bring Qatar back into the fold. IK is uniting the muslim world. India you can be a trading partner of a nemisis.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 22, 2019 08:04pm

@Rahom, When it comes to doing things that are required to overcome your country’s financial issues and economy, you do what you have to, if it makes a certain country unhappy, so be it, you do what’s best.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 08:16pm

@Rahom, Pakistan is a be on of strength for all Arab countries, that's why they come and support Pakistan. Undoubtedly Qatar and Saudi seeking peace through Pakistan.

Pakistan is a Asian power, well respected, and it showed the world its power in February 2019.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 08:18pm

@Hari, Thanks for advice also tell Modi not to beg for HB-1 visas from Masterji US.

BTW if you knew how to read, it's investment, investment, now Google difference to loan.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 22, 2019 08:19pm

@WARRIs, not this one

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 22, 2019 08:20pm

Wellcome his the land of pure

Recommend 0
hafeez
Jun 22, 2019 08:20pm

Even President Trump Lobbies foreign leaders for investment in u.s.a, Investment by Qatar is beneficial for both countries. Credit should be given to prime minister Khan.Please dont. confuse loan with investment.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 22, 2019 08:20pm

@WARRIs NO

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 08:20pm

@MazZak, 'Qatari emir would announce an investment of around $22 billion.'

Poor education system in your country. Investment is not loan. Hire Pakistani teachers, your system is hopeless.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 08:21pm

@Indian, Nawaz, Zardari, no deal. Only deal, Corruption end, money back.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 08:22pm

@Manu USA, ' Qatar n KSA. It going to be tough'

Both look up to us.

Recommend 0
Feroze
Jun 22, 2019 08:26pm

What counts are the promises “kept”. In my long experience in the business world MOU’s are usually not worth the paper they are written on. However good luck Mr PM

Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jun 22, 2019 08:36pm

Pakistan needs to change itself and its belief in thousands cuts because this belief is rather bleeding Pakistan and inflicting pain and misery on Pakistani awam.

Recommend 0
SadiqAmin, KhastaNamkeen
Jun 22, 2019 08:37pm

@Zak, You mean the ghost teachers?

Recommend 0
Masood
Jun 22, 2019 08:41pm

Pakistan needs cash Whether Saudi China USA IMF or Qatar We should be neutral and welcome investments from all taking advantage of our strategic and geopolitical situation !!

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 22, 2019 08:47pm

Lets get one thing cleared up first, 'investment' is NOT a 'loan'. Modi begs all over the world for investment. Imran Khan has brilliantly improved Pakistan's international profile since Feb 2019. Arabs see us as the chaukidar ;) of the muslim world, and want to invest!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jun 22, 2019 08:51pm

@Desi Dimag, He is our guest! it is none of your business.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jun 22, 2019 08:52pm

A bit of info to all Indian trolls and naysayers. Qatari gas will come to PK be liquified and sent through a pipeline to China. That is a trade deal. If you grow up you too could be a beneficiary.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 22, 2019 08:53pm

Welcome to your second home of four seasons and fertile land inhabited by 225 million brave, talented, hardworking and smart people, who love Qatar and adore it's gallant freedom loving brotherly people. Have a nice trip and a great time in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
M H
Jun 22, 2019 08:57pm

Wow- evenr IK looks tiny standing besides him.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 22, 2019 08:58pm

Is he in Pakistan for Nawaz Sharif?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 22, 2019 09:00pm

Great for the economy of the country!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Salman Gora
Jun 22, 2019 09:00pm

@WARRIs, no he is not. That Emir stepped down from his position...and apparently corruption was one of the reasons.

Recommend 0
M A WAIR
Jun 22, 2019 09:02pm

@WARRIs, no he is not that one he is the head of state his name is Tamim bin Hamad al Thani. He is not the partner of Saifurahman and Nawaz Sharif that fellow is from his family.

Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jun 22, 2019 09:04pm

Your Saudi brothers most probably unhappy.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 22, 2019 09:08pm

@A shah, ..ask for loan.. Imran Khan will ask the loan for his country not a personal loan like Nawaz and Zardari did!!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 22, 2019 09:09pm

The Emir has money to loan, money to invest and money to give away. The perfect guest!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jun 22, 2019 09:34pm

Hope investment start soon?

Ask for drilling to find gas or oul? Pakistan need it.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jun 22, 2019 09:39pm

@Zak, why don't you tell your government.

Recommend 0
ankit
Jun 22, 2019 09:42pm

Just to be clear, MOUs are MOUs, they are not legally binding, please do not take Qatar to court for them in the future !!!

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 22, 2019 09:45pm

Where is 22 billion of dollars?

Recommend 0
ABE
Jun 22, 2019 09:53pm

Count your blessings.

Pakistan still has some very generous and benevolent friends, who come to our aid in the hour of need.

Be ever so grateful for the good fortunes.

How many high-level visits did NS garner along with major investments from his Saudi friends when he was in power?? The answer to this question should help you appreciate IK and his vision

Recommend 0
irfan
Jun 22, 2019 09:58pm

@WARRIs, For your info the letter was fake.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 22, 2019 10:03pm

@Desi Dimag, "Is he in Pakistan for Nawaz Sharif?"

Don't burden your mind with conspiracies!

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jun 22, 2019 10:04pm

@Rahom, Not like that. Pak enjoys win win situation having friendships with all. And are you missing that recently KSA invited Qatar at Arab Summit, and they spoke on interested matters.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 22, 2019 10:04pm

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is nothing binding. It is just an expression of interest, far away from any agreement.

Recommend 0
Jacob Dsouza
Jun 22, 2019 10:04pm

@leena, what have u got to be jealous off

Recommend 0
Jacob Dsouza
Jun 22, 2019 10:06pm

@Junaid Imran Mahmood, are u saying it is Muslim vs the rest of the world

Recommend 0
Jacob Dsouza
Jun 22, 2019 10:10pm

@ABE, why are u always needing

Recommend 0
Adi
Jun 22, 2019 10:16pm

Another set of useless MoUs. Nothing concrete. We must learn the hard fact that no one has extra money to give charity to a nation who is not sincere to ownself.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 22, 2019 10:20pm

@Zak, "BTW if you knew how to read, it's investment, investment, now Google difference to loan." Yes, like CPEC.

And you had a great read.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 22, 2019 10:26pm

MOUs, what are they? They are just paper with signatures. Until something happens nothing is certain. We signed MOU with BCCI and ended up PAYING INDIA. Hope these MOUs are more meaningful.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 22, 2019 10:27pm

@Zak, @Rahom, Pakistan is a be on of strength for all Arab countries, that's why they come and support Pakistan.

Yes, to get 3.1% intere on their FC deposits.

Recommend 0
Booza
Jun 22, 2019 10:36pm

@Hari, learn to write

Recommend 0
Akram Javed Kayani
Jun 22, 2019 10:41pm

@WARRIs, nope that was a cousin of his. This is the Amir, he was an Ex Foreign Minister

Recommend 0
Lord Abbott of Abbottabad
Jun 22, 2019 10:43pm

Pakistan needs money, not useless MOUs :)

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

COAS missing in action.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jun 22, 2019 10:50pm

@Junaid Imran Mahmood,
Yes but India gets cheaper gas from Qatar.

Recommend 0
Rahi
Jun 22, 2019 10:50pm

Looks good but everything depends on how secure this investment is.

Recommend 0
Indian-Fact Observer
Jun 22, 2019 10:51pm

Freedom fo Ex PM Nawaz precondition ?

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 22, 2019 10:52pm

@Zak, wake up February 2019 is gone 4 months ago.

Recommend 0
Stan
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

@WARRIs, Pakistan wants AID...no Self Esteem or Prestige issue now...Imran is ready to go along with the biggest Donor even if it means making enemy with previous biggest donor (Saudia here) ...

Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

Mr PM ... a humble request ...... pLEASE ASK hiM ABOUT QATARi Letter written to MNS ......

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 22, 2019 10:54pm

The usual Indian trolls are present. Loans or investment or whatever. It doesn’t matter. It’s a positive sign that he is visiting and you guys are in a bit of bother. That suits us fine.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 22, 2019 10:54pm

@Zak, calm down bro otherwise you will get a heart attack

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 22, 2019 10:54pm

Qatar should buy our products !

Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 22, 2019 10:55pm

@Rahom, HOW come Mr..... If KSA can go to India after visiting Pakistan then why not Pakistan should invite Qatar on its soil for own sake?

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 22, 2019 10:56pm

@Desi Dimag, If he is in Pakistan for Nawaz Sharif and pays off his debt to the country by returning billions than he can take Nawaz Sharif. We don’t care and good riddance.

Recommend 0
Lord Abbott of Abbottabad
Jun 22, 2019 10:57pm

@RAJA : "”Arabs see us as the chaukidar ;) of the muslim world, and want to invest!

You can think that way and feel happy but the following seems to be more true - "Arabs see us as the chaukidars!"

I have lived in the Middle East and have seen how the South Asian are treated by the Arabs. Does not matter if Pakistanis are Muslims and consider themselves to be Arabs or Mughals.

Recommend 0
Fnda
Jun 22, 2019 11:00pm

Most people do not understand, whether it is the Qatari price or Modi, they do not have any relationship with Nawaz. They were just being nice to Pakistan PM.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 22, 2019 11:00pm

@India, The main thing is that Modi desperately wanted to isolate Pakistan and he has miserably failed in that. Live with it.

Recommend 0
Faran
Jun 22, 2019 11:01pm

Another hopeless hope.

Recommend 0
syedi
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

Imran Khan is trying to do his best. Let him work for 5 years. People of Pakistan voted for PML and PPP for last few decades but there were not a single sustainable development project in Pakistan which can be appreciated all over the world. Last 10 years were horrible, now NAB is doing the accountability, so the hue and cry started, if they didn't do anything and didn't eat money, they will be exempted from NAB or from Supreme Court but why the counter allegations and crying, if they ate money return it to the treasury, if not look for the final decision of the courts without crying, in Pakistan nothing happens to the thieves and all those bring bad names for the Pakistanis and their passport values go down. Help this guy, to fix the deteriorated torn out Economy, as much as he can and render your help as a sincere and patriotic Pakistani forgetting party affiliation. If the country develops you will be respected as a Pakistani and those thieves will either run away or prosecuted for ever. And Pakistan will be on the right Path.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 22, 2019 11:05pm

@Zak, It is MOU not investment. Google to find out difference between MOU and investment.

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jun 22, 2019 11:06pm

@Rahom, no he is not going against India. These are bilateral relationships that countries has such as India is buying weapons from both Russia and USA

Recommend 0
oscar Ron_USA
Jun 22, 2019 11:11pm

What a dignitary style Jubba with slippers so simple

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 22, 2019 11:13pm

@A shah, that's the only aim. What else do you think Pakistan can ask?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 22, 2019 11:21pm

@Zak, You betrayed with our country netizens by providing misleading information about CPEC. I recall your claim that we will be superpower after CPEC. We are having the worst inflation figures. Our economy is shrinking. Worst FDI figures. Still we are investing in nuclear weapons. Who is our policy maker? I live in Karachi and see hunger poverty everywhere and jobless people.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 22, 2019 11:23pm

@Zak, our neighbor India will grow by 8-9 %as per world bank in the next five years. While we are seeing shrinking economy. 90 % of our population is below poverty line and with the current shrinking economy it will be very difficult for poor people to survive.

Recommend 0
Chingiz Khan
Jun 22, 2019 11:34pm

Is this Sarfraz Khans bat IK is giving away??? It deserves a place in a museum not in Qatar.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 22, 2019 11:38pm

What about $22bn ??

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jun 22, 2019 11:43pm

@Rahom He will be a bridge b/w Qatar & Saudis

Recommend 0
M
Jun 22, 2019 11:44pm

Every muslim country is friend not at the cost of Saudi or Iran or else. Saudi are bullying for USA only.

Recommend 0
Khopdee
Jun 22, 2019 11:54pm

Are they giving money or simply wasting time?

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 22, 2019 11:57pm

@WARRIs, no he isn't the same shahzada. Infant he's the one who sidelined the Shehzada that helped Nawaz hide his wealth.

Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Ahmad
Jun 23, 2019 12:02am

Get these clowns(PPP,PTI,PMLN) out of here. The country needs monarchy.

Recommend 0
Nakhush_Mogambo
Jun 23, 2019 12:02am

@A shah, Do you even need to remind?

Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Jun 23, 2019 12:17am

One has to admit Pakistan has very rich friends and they are standing by Pakistan in times of need. Good luck to them and of course Pakistan. The only problem Pakistan has lies in the future when the repayments of these loans will eat up most of Pakistan's foreign reserves which at this moment are hovering around about 10 billion US dollars. Good luck Pakistan .

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jun 23, 2019 12:22am

If saudis can sign 100 billion dollars worth of investment with India, I think we can sign some contracts with Qatar and saudis shouldn’t say a thing like we remained quite

Recommend 0
Jack
Jun 23, 2019 12:57am

@Rahom, shut up up your ignorant insecure person Pakistan is doing what it needs to do. If India is insecure, that is their problem,, we have opened our hand to you in every way. Stop your complaining.

Recommend 0
Jack
Jun 23, 2019 12:58am

To all trolls on the comments sections, we know who you are. Pakistan will rise InshallAllah.

Recommend 0
Jack
Jun 23, 2019 01:00am

@India, what ever desperate agent of India.

Recommend 0

