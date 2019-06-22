3 MoUs signed following Qatari Emir's arrival to Pakistan
Three memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed on Saturday between Qatar and Pakistan in trade and investment, tourism and business events, and exchange of financial intelligence.
The development follows the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who is on a two-day state visit to Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation.
Soon after his arrival, a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, followed by a delegation-level meeting between representatives from both countries in which "both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields", according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
Later, a ceremony was held to mark the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The details of the agreements signed are listed below:
- MoU on the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment signed by Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.
- MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between Qatar and Pakistan signed by Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker and Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.
- MoU on the establishment of cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing between Qatar's Financial Information Unit and Pakistan's Financial Monitoring Unit. This was signed by Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani and Acting DG Financial Monitoring Unit Muneer Ahmad.
Engagements during visit
The Qatari emir was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival on Saturday evening at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase. He was received by the premier who personally drove the leader from the airport to the Prime Minister House.
At the Prime Minister House, an official welcome ceremony took place, during which personnel of all three services presented the Qatari leader a guard of honour.
A fly-past of JF-17 Thunder jets also took place, followed by a brief gathering where introductions between delegations of both sides were held. The Qatari emir is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.
Sheikh Al Thani also planted a sapling at the lawn of Prime Minister House as is customary when a foreign dignitary visits.
He is visiting Pakistan after a break of over four years. He last toured Islamabad in March of 2015.
The Qatari leader will also meet President Arif Alvi tomorrow where an investiture ceremony is expected to be held.
A post on the prime minister's official Instagram account showed the premier signing a cricket bat for the visiting dignitary.
The Qatari leader also presented a sports jersey to the prime minister.
In an earlier Instagram post, Prime Minister Khan claimed the Qatari emir would announce a multi-billion dollar investment. This would be greater than the investment promised by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier this year.
PM Khan had visited Qatar in January.
Security measures
Intelligence-base operations were launched in the capital as part of security measures ahead of the arrival of the Qatari emir, Dawn had learnt.
The operations are being conducted jointly by the teams of armed forces, the Counter Terrorism Force of Capital and the capital police, a senior police officer stated, adding that in this regard intelligence wings of the forces, CTF and police’s special branch mount vigilance all over the capital, especially rural areas, to collect information.
Besides, the special branch of the capital police also deployed officials all around the capital to gather prior information for necessary and precautionary measures, officials said.
Two units of Rangers along with the capital police would perform security duties during the visit of the Qatari emir, they said, adding that the Red Zone would be partially sealed during the period for strictly restricting the entry of the unconcern persons.
In this regard different roads leading towards the Red Zone would be closed to the general public, the officials said, adding that eight police pickets in and around the Red Zone were also strengthened by deploying more security personnel.
Vigilance would be mounted at the Margalla Hills by deploying personnel of the police and paramilitary troops, they stated, adding that two trails of the hills falling in the area of Red Zone were closed for two days.
