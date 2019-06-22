Maryam Nawaz accuses govt of 'creating divisions' among masses

Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, levelled heavy criticism against the government, accusing it of "creating divisions among the masses" during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Responding to a question regarding the Commission of Inquiry that has been formed by the government to probe the rise in debts over the past decade, Maryam said that the commission should begin its investigation from 1999 instead of 2008. She also called for investigation into the loans taken over the past 10 months by the incumbent government.

"The nalaiq-i-azam (incompetent prime minister) has borrowed Rs5,000 billion in the first 10 months of his government. The total amount borrowed by the PML-N during its tenure was Rs10,000bn," she said.

"Despite borrowing so much money, he has not spent a penny to provide relief to the masses [...] That man is forming a commission [to investigate debts] today?"

"PML-N has several [development] projects to show for the loans it took that include power projects to produce 11,000 megawatts, Neelum-Jhelum, Kachhi Canal, state-of-the-art, world class motorways stretching to 1,700 kilometres. It also includes world's most expensive operations to eliminate terrorism, like Raddul Fasad, Zarb-i-Azb and Karachi operation," Maryam said.

"What do they have to show [for the loans they took]? Have they spent even a single rupee for the relief of the masses? Do they have that billion trees [tsunami project], that have not even been planted, to show for the money they borrowed? Or the BRT Peshawar project that has turned the city into ruins?"

"The loans that were spent on the masses will not be probed. Investigation will be held into the loans that have been wasted due to the incompetency of the [prime minister]."

She also questioned the inclusion of representatives of the National Accountability Bureau and intelligence agencies in the commission.

"What message does the inclusion of NAB convey? Isn't NAB an independent institution? Why are intelligence agencies being included? There are no area experts [in the commission]. What do ISI or MI have to do with this [commission]? Why are you (government) making institutions controversial? ISI and MI should also stay away from this nonsense, they should stay away from the political divisions that are being created [by the government]."

"Why are you creating divisions among masses by dragging institutions?"

She called for an independent audit of the commission by a neutral economic organisation.

Shahbaz must have reasons for supporting Charter of Economy

Terming the Charter of Economy as a Mazaq-i-Maeeshat (joke of an economy), Maryam said that there can be no agreement with the current government "that stole the people's mandate". At the same time, she defended PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's decision to support it.

"Shahbaz sahib has a lot more political and administrative experience than me... He must definitely have considered things that I am unable to see when he talked about [signing a] Charter of Economy... He has his own opinion," she said and added that as a citizen of Pakistan and PML-N member, it was her right to hold and express and opinion.

"Whenever I have a dissenting note of different opinion on any issue, I express it respectfully before Shahbaz Sharif during party meetings," she said. "If it is rejected, that is different matter. If it is accepted then that is very good."

She continued to condemn the idea of giving the current government a way out by signing an agreement or charter and added that PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif shares her opinion.

"To sign a charter with a man who has ruined the economy and made people's lives difficult is equivalent to giving him an NRO," she said.

"How can you give them (government) relief over something that they should be held responsible for?"

"[The prime minister] has ruined the economy by his incompetence and now he wants the opposition's stamp [of approval] so he can get an endorsement of his [performance]," she said. "This cannot be. Let him answer [for his performance]... Whoever supports his falling credibility will be held accountable in the people's court, no matter which opposition party it is. We should not become a part of this crime."

"You don't offer to sign a charter with a man who came into office by stealing votes and mandate, you make and example of him."

More details to follow.