NA Speaker Qaiser says prime minister receptive to idea of 'charter of economy'

Dawn.comJune 22, 2019

"This special committee for the economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions," NA Speaker Qaiser has said. Photo: File
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser late Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the formation of a committee on a 'charter of economy'.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NA speaker said he had discussed legislation, politics and economic affairs with the prime minister. During the talks, Qaiser said, the prime minister agreed to the formation of a special committee to tackle challenges to growth.

Qaiser said he will be taking the opposition on board to this end for the "greater cause of our country".

"This special committee for the economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions. I hope that governmentt and all opposition parties will contribute in their best for country’s greater cause," he added in a subsequent tweet.

The idea of a charter of economy — an arrival at a common ground of sorts between the warring government and opposition benches — had been proposed by both PPP and PML-N.

On Friday, while speaking to journalists in Bilawal Bhutto's chamber in the National Assembly, former president Asif Ali Zardari had said he had proposed a charter of economy to the government, "but they are not receptive to the idea. They are mocking the suggestion, but there is a precedent for it."

