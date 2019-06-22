Shami hat-trick seals 11-run win for India against Afghanistan
Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.
Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.
They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.
Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four. With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.
Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.
“We bowled really well. We did well in batting, but credit to Bumrah for how he bowled in the last two or three overs,” frustrated Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said.
“The total was not that much but you need 80s or 100s — 30 or 25s are not enough.
“If you chase 250 then middle order batsmen should go longer and take responsibility.”
Earlier, an increasingly fraught India were furious when the umpire turned down a huge lbw shout at the start of the 29th over from Bumrah, who rapped Shah on the pads — Virat Kohli's side had no reviews left.
Just three balls later Shah, on 36, top-edged a hook and Chahal took a fine low catch running in from fine leg, sending the massed ranks of flag-waving Indian supporters wild.
With his final ball of the over Bumrah turned the game sharply back in India's direction when Shahidi could only offer up a simple caught-and-bowled chance and he departed for 21.
Bumrah — the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler — finished with figures of 2 for 39 from his 10 overs, bowling superbly at the death.
Shami finished with figures of 4-40.
“When the captain has so much trust in you, it gives you a lot of confidence to express yourself. That helps me keep a clear head,” said man-of-the-match Bumrah.
“There was reverse swing, so you had to rely on your yorkers.”
Tight Afghan attack
Afghanistan have been the whipping boys of the tournament in England and Wales, often looking out of their depth against the more established teams.
Saturday's match was only the third one-day international between the two teams and defeat for India would have been a major embarrassment despite last year's tie in the Asia Cup.
India were on the back foot right at the start of the match when in-form opener Rohit Sharma, who has scored two hundreds so far in the tournament, was dismissed for just one by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
The rest of India's powerful top order all got established, with Kohli making 67 from 63 balls, but none went on to play a decisive innings for the two-time champions.
They hit just 16 boundaries — including only one six.
Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan bounced back from the most expensive spell in World Cup history against England to take 1-38.
Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his third consecutive fifty of the tournament off 48 balls, with four fours, but was caught by Shah off the bowling of Nabi.
Kedar Jadhav reached his fifty off 66 balls, giving the scorecard a look of respectability and the total ultimately proved just too much for Afghanistan.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
A big challenge for the young, talented, budding and upcoming team of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to beat the biggest media-hyped team in the world, in their today's round robin league match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales?
Afghanistan is India’s friend, and it is a friendly match. India can not be like England, the arrogant team. However, India may score around 300 runs.
soo funny
India on the mat against Afghanistan. 150 for 4 in the 35th over
this is not good
i think india is trying to help afghanistan leapfrog pakistan in the points table.
When special instruction comes from New Delhi, it is carefully followed and the match become boring.
Good contest between bat and ball so far
What's going on. I doubt.
The pitch demands respect sometimes. No worries India will still win. The batsmen will adjust. Our spinners will also exploit the conditions
At this moment Indian team looks too easy to beat. Not sure how Pakistan lost against it.
India vulnerability is exposed. Reliance on few players only.
Afghanistan is a good side with superb bowlers. In cricket nobody can be underestimated. All are good on their day
Pitch is very hard to bat on.
India will intentionally lose this match to raise Afghanistan’s profile in the world. It’s all part of the bigger game
I think the plan is to get Afghanistan to 3 points somehow so Pakistan can be at the bottom of the table ;)
Maximum 230 was the order given, well played India.
Excellent bowling by Afghanistan against the most over rated team in the world....pakistan must learn a thing or two from Afghanistan ...
Is it intentional? Afghanistan team is better than Pakistan?
Afghanistan played better than India.
India will loose today..So called best team will bite dust against Afghanistan..India is a 2 and half player team:)
Pakistan should learn.
With sun blazing, wickets have become slower and WC has changed gear from 300+ to 200+
Brilliantly bowled Afghanistan. Respect from India.
Afghanistan will win this match.. just to bring more shame to Pakistani team.
Pakistan B Team vs INDIA
On any given day, any team can win against any other team. Even the lowest ranked can win against a highly ranked. We have see this happen at every World Cup. Cannot take anything for granted. Let’s see if Afghanistan get their first win.
Oh my god ... all of a sudden the batting looks weak...
It's golden opportunity for Pathan...let see
A nice and spirited performance by the Afgans .
Goat vs cow tough competition
Impressive bowling by Afghanistan.
Batting first is the key to winning
Proud of Afghanistan team even I am an Indian.
Seems Indians have taken Afghanistan for granted, will prove very fatal by the end of the day
India in trouble.
Good wake up call for Indian team. Middle order has to wake up from slumber.
Game is open
It's really difficult pitch for batsmen. Virat knows the pitch behavior than others. So opted to bat first. Never mind India will win the game
no matter India will win
Looks like Afghanistan May defeat India and create the biggest upset of the World Cup.
Come on Afghanistan it's your chance to beat India. A score of 225 is easily achievable. Go Afghanistan Go.
Can Pakistan handle Afghanistan as India itself struggled? Will have to wait and see
A good contest
Come on Afghanistan. You have a great opportunity to create history and leave world cup with head high.
Seems like an abu dhabi pitch. Slow and spinning
Afgan team played well. They destroyed indian batting lineup. This is real match Afghanistan will get 2 points as well , same as pakistan.
Great going Afghanistan.
Excellent performance by Afghan team with the bowling and good luck to them with batting. They have a real chance to beat India and that will be a great achievement.
Afghanistan 55-1 India has lost only one in last 15 WC matches and this will make 1 in 16
Dhoni and Kedar were trying their best to save the test match.
Afghanistan is winning today.
This is gonna be a thrilling match.
Well we thought India will score 500 to up run rate. But good job Afghanistan. Now let’s see how their batting holds. If Pakistan had done same they would have won
Great game Afghanistan, very well played!
Afganistan far better team then Pakistan
A FIXED match is in progress. India just can not keep politics and cricket separate.
Ind-Afg match looks more fun than Ind-Pak.
Beradar team, gift from india.
India will still win. Have some patience Pakistani fans. :-)
I think India would find it difficult to save the match.
It is fixed between both governments
Even Afghanistan won... No surprise... They played quality cricket......
India always underplay against Afghanistan. Still, they are expected to win.
Afghanistan earned the respect. Well done
India got a wake up call
Something looks fishy.
Keep it up Afghanistan. You are almost there.
Never underestimate and write down anybody.
Best of luck Afghanistan. You have shown a lot of heart.
Not TODAY!!!
I think Afghanistan will pull it off today.
Ruk jao chacha..Itni jaldi theek nahi headlines dene ke liye.. Jeetenge India wale hi..
Its a fix
If India loses there will be finger pointing about this match.
Seriously?
Pitch is difficult to bat so not shock today!
Hold on ........
Ha ha ha ha ha - Khwaabon ko rangeen bananey ke liye ye khyaal hai acchaa
India will win
Yes, they have more than an even chance at this time.
Afghanistan needs 68 of 10 over with five wickets in hand.
166for 6 Afghanistan 43.2 overs
166 for 6 Afghanistan after 41.2 overs
Well played Afghanistan.
nahi hoga
Thank you Ashrif Ghani
Being an Indian, i totally commend Afghan brothers for their performance; kudos; one day, you will be the world cup winners. the best wishes
190 for 7 Afghanistan
I’m an Indian. However today I’m supporting Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team can be number one in the world if they can get good coach
19 needed of 10... What a game by Afghanistan... Just loving it
Most sub-standard match of the tournament. Disgusting to watch. Politics overpowers anything in India.
pls dont dream
India win the match
Lol .. goes to show how invincible India is ! Not really . They have barely won the match..
Sad to see Afghanistan lose due to match fixing by India.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan will be very interesting
India will win!
Afghanistan lost but scared india to a nearly hear attack.....great fight by afghans against the most over rated team....pakistan will have tough time with Afghanistan.....
India wins by 11 runs. But what a match!!!!
Good night Pakistan! Shammi got hatrick
India or Afghan who every wins...we India will love it.
Won,
Won
Shami hatrick
India won.. salute to Afghanistan..
Dream on .india wins
It was nail biting match.. Thanks Afghanistan for the full entertainment.
It's not Virat Kohli's India, it's India's Virat Kohli. .. SMH!
Weldone INDIA
Afghanistan won the heart..so well played..nabi was cool..love from india
I'm from India but I was rooting for Afghanistan. I thought they were just phenomenal brought a cricketing superpower on their knees. Truly great cricket. The win by Afghanistan would have lifted the spirit of the nation, which needed a respite from the war, death and misery. You will be back Afghans your spirit is an inspiration.
Well played Afghanistan. No one yawned
Tough match for India. Excellent team work helped to win this match.
Afgan won our heart what a play by afgan hatss offf love from india
Well played Afghanistan for playing the well they did... they are definitely a team to reckon with and there would be no shame in losing to them.
Saying that abit more experience and maturity from the afghans could have won them this game..
Congratulations India and superb play by Afghanistan. Hats off to Afghan team.
Better than one sided Indo-Pak match
India survives a scare. Not a good performance from India.
A nail biting finish. Well done both teams.
Very close call for India. Well played Afghanistan.
Full marks to our Afghan brothers. Well played!
great victoey
Very poor batting performance by India. Afghanistan rejected the win under pressure
One of the great performances by Team Blue. I love you India !!!!
Well played Afghanistan. You almost won it
We won the match but Afganistan won all the hearts, kidneys, livers etc. Seriously, Afghanistan made sure this World Cup has lot in yet for them.
Afghans played very well... love and respect from India... Good luck to them for their match against Pakistan... (-; (-;
Great team efforts by India. They prove you can win even if you score low in this world cup. You just need to have a team efforts.
Well played Afghanistan - showed a lot of character. Good to see Indian players and crowd cheering Afghanistan players too.
This is the experience you get by playing in IPL. A few Afghans played in IPL and gained valuable experience from it it seems.
A clinical win for India. However, Afghanistan played really well in restricting India to 224. I will congratulate both teams.
Afghanistan cricket team is far far better then Pakistan team and very well play match againt Bharat.
Bumrah and shami did it. Outstanding performance bowlers. India won even though batting and fielding was below average.
But, playing in only their second World Cup, they have the chance to add a glorious chapter to their short history by beating India for the first time. have or had?
Congratulations India Very good match And congratulations to AFG TOO for a wonderful match and sport
Really happy for Mohammed Shami.. otherwise they would have burnt poor chap's home..
Afghans played great; they deserved to win. I love their spinners.
Congrats Indian team. Afghanistan played very well. Today we saw beauty of sports and sport spirit.
IPL experience came handy for Afghan boys.
India might have won this match but it is Afghanistan that won the hearts. Their bowlers did splendid job to restrict India to 224. In the end it was stand out performance by Jasprit Bumrah who bowled penultimate over and gave away just 5 runs when Afghanistan needed at least 12-13 runs from that over. Congratulations to both teams, India for winning and Afghanistan for their fighting spirit.
India
India will take this world cup
Pleasant and amazing win by men in blues
Afgan is going to be a tough team in upcoming years
Proud to be an indian
It was a great match. I congratulate Afghanistan for a great fight.
For all those who took Afghanistan lightly......hi hi hi...
Very very well played Afghanistan this Saturday. All the best for the match on next Saturday. Congrats India.
Is this Indian world class team ? Well done Afghanistan wish u all.the best for the remaining matches
Congratulations India. However, it was a nice game by Afghanistan.
It is time for Pakistan to have agreement with Afghanistan to play bilateral Cricket.
Both countries will be benefited.
Is it true that India is immortal in this cup..?
I was rooting for an Afghan win today...I'm sure many Indians were..
What an amazing match. Much more enjoyable than the India Pakistan match
Good played Mohammed Shami we are proud of you
Indian bowlers proves why they are said as best bowling unit. Great bowling by all the bowlers. Kudos to team India... well played Afghanistan.
It seems many hearts are burning.
Afgans also our team
afghanis played like real champions .
Well played Afghanistan. Indian bowlers did well to defend a low total. Overall a good game of cricket.
Well done India. Well played Afghanistan. It was a very close interesting match.
Great fight from Afghan, much better than pak
Game of the tournament, brother fought well.
This was one of most interesting match so far rather more interesting than India Pakistan match. Afghanistan really fought really hard.Good work done by Afgan brothers..
Great performance by Afghanistan.
I think Going forward Ind Afg matches are going to be more interesting than Ind Pak matches
I just loved the Afghanistan team today. They are the real winners today, according to me.
Lot of spices in game to make it entertaining and commercial success. Well played Afghanistan.
Well play Afganistan..these guys came themselves from refugee camps and today got this far. Great achievement...love from India
India won but full marks to Afghanistan for the way they played and fought till the end. Made for a great game that was much better than the India-Pakistan game.
Indians won today, But being unbiased cricket lover , Afganistan especially Nabi won my heart, I was expecting this from Pak team on 16 Jun
Afghanistan almost won the game, than happened a miracle.
Worst performance by India,well played afganisthan
Great performance by the Afghans ! Massive scare for India. A reminder to all nations to treat each opponent with respect and even the mighty can fall !
To India's credit they did not underestimate the Afghans, and all Indian batsmen barring Rohit Sharma got good starts. The pitch being on the slower side suited Afghanistan bowling and Rashid Khan & Mujeeb were very good. India did well to win.
Afganistan really played well and I wanted them to win today. It didn't happen though. Wishing them best for the future.
Afghan guys have a bright future. BCCI funded Afhan team have almost gave them a heart attack.
lost the match but won indian hearts. Well played afghans
That was close...this proves no one is perfect and that acare was much required to infuse respectful fear and making players complacent, importantly to remind them it's world cup
Well played Afghanistan Even a country fraught with so much of turmoils can produce an excellent cricket team
Playing in India has been for Afghanistan cricket
Nail biting victory for India. Afghanistan gave India a much tougher fight than Pakistan and Australia.
What a win !! India is going great guns.
Salute to Afghanistan players, Cricket is the Winner.
All credit to @mdshami11for hattrick ! Well done
Afghanistan certainly gave a scare to World Cup contender India deserves a big pat on their back. Bangladesh and SL have already issued an ultimatum to higher ranked teams and now Afghanistan has joined them.
Pakistan should learn from Afghanistan on how to fight against a superior side. Not simply surrender.
India won by the skin of their teeth. Well done Afghans!
Both teams played well.. good fight
Well done india
No one is interested in this match. Writing was on the wall. It was just a cat and mouse game. Indians and Afghani acted well.
Afghans played like tigers. Had they maintained this intensity and this calm in earlier matches they would have won some.
Tough match for India
Much needed a warning and a win for team India to stay as an undefeated team !!!!!
Well done Jaspreet bumrah...you did it again!!!
Indian born to won
Almost lost. Much needed wake up call for India. Even though we won, I don't think Shankar can be a regular no. 4 batsman. Against Afghan attack he played okay. But he won't be able to absorb the pressure against bigger teams. India should go with Pant at no. 4.
Well.played Afghanistan. Creditable performance.
Well done Afganistni team. Although India won the match. But good performance by Afghanistan team against team like India
it was worth watching the match
Tricky pitch. When Afghanistan was bowling, ball was not coming into the bat. Some sort of tennis ball bounce also. In the second half pitch dried out and Indian bowlers struggled. It was their best bowling efforts in this world cup. They really kept their nerve.
congrats team india
India now has 9 points and ranked 3rd ... Perhaps even 1 more win in remaining 4 will seal the semi final berth
Well played Afghanistan!
Well played Afghanistan...bravo from India...you are beteer than pak team...we all indian wish your victory and success
So close, yet so far for Afghanistan. But they fought well. Credit to Indian bowling for suffocating the Afghan batsmen. Both Shami and Bhumra (who's penultimate over set it up for Shami) stand out.
It was a wonderful match.I doubt Pakistan with its current state and performance can match Afghanistan.Afghanistan has better chance against Pakistan.
India made to earn their win.Well played Afghanistan.
A very good thriller, and close enough to keep the Boys in Blue stay grounded.
Afghanistan nearly pulled it off. Good game and a wake up call for India.
Well played Team Afghanistan. You just proved that your entry to the #ICCWC2019 was not a fluke. Now go and get a WIN. Well played Bumrah Well played Shami
This is call nail biting match
Very well played Afghanistan!! Really enjoyed watching the game. Irrespective of who won, such a close match gives lot of joy to the fans. If Indo-Pak match was so close like this, it would have been great.
Respect for afganistan. They gave a great fight.
As always,very comprehensive analysis of the match.Half the way I thought biggest upset of the tournament is on the cards
One of the best match of the season, literally Afghan made India to work very hard for the win. Congrats to both.
Thanks for a thrilling match, Afghanistan. Matches with ..Pakistan are boring and this was a tight and edge of the seat match.:):):)
Good, spirited fight by AF. This is the 50th ODI win for India and 16th consecutive win in ODI's. Interesting matches ahead. May the best team (s) win and not be affected by rains
The beauty of India is there are thousands and lacs of Md. Sami"s", Zaheer Khan"s", Irfan Pathan "s" and Harbajan Sing"s" to save India's pride.
Well played my brothers.
Indian Muslims for India — Shami has once again proven that Indian Muslims Love India and Indians Love our Indian Muslims.
Jai Hind.
Even if Afghans lost the match, they won the hearts. Not like us.. Yawning on field shamelessly
Kudos to Afghanistan for making India sweat in this game. They played like lions and didn't surrender to the last ball unlike the so called "arch rival".
Kudos to Afghanistan team who nearly pulled an upset. All they need is some big game temperament and they are certainly ready to join the big boy club
Well played Afghanistan
Afghanistan played well and got India out for 224/8 within their 50 overs, came very close to beat India. Well done Afghanistan!
Not a convincing win though...it might serve as a wakeup call for the remaining matches
Indian bowlers shows their best
Well played Afghanistan. It was a close battle
India was lucky today, it could easily have been the other way.
Best team won however Afghanistan played well and would've won. Great played Afghanistan
Afghanistan has given India a real scare. Though pushed hard India managed to hold their nerve while Afghanistan lost theirs. Bowlers on both sides excelled while the batsmen struggled. India looks comfortably placed to make the Semi-Final.
Afghanistan played really well against a top ranked team.
Congratulations Shami and team India, but well played Afghanistan!
Proud of you Mohammad Sham.
Good fight Afghani beradar.
Afghan brothers have given tough fight to India.... 100 times better than Pakistani team... India-Afghani Bhai Bhai.. they entered into cricket only few years ago but see how professional they are.. learn something from them.
India won the match but Afghan team won the hearts.
I would rather prefer to watch India vs Afghanistan match over an India vs Pakistan match. There was never a dull moment in the entire 100 overs bowled today.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Unfortunately or fortunately, that media hyped team always wins. They have lost a total of 2 games in the last 3 world cups. How about yours?
India won.
I would prefer India vs Afghanistan match over India vs Pakistan match moving forward. There was never a dull moment in the last 100 overs bowled.
Narrow escape for India.
Well done Afghanistan! Love from India :)
LOL, just goes to show, if Indian batting fails, the bowling doesn't. Afghanistan put up a better show than one of the established self praising teams in the tournament
Love to see more Afghan players in IPL. What a talented/ energetic bunch!