June 23, 2019

Shami hat-trick seals 11-run win for India against Afghanistan

AFPUpdated June 22, 2019

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates Mohammed Shami (C) and Yuzvendra Chahal (L) after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates Mohammed Shami (C) and Yuzvendra Chahal (L) after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. — AFP
Afghanistan's Aftab Alam, left, reacts after a boundary hit by India's captain Virat Kohli, right, during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. — AP
Afghanistan's Aftab Alam, left, reacts after a boundary hit by India's captain Virat Kohli, right, during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. — AP

Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to finally clinch a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan after the minnows threatened one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.

Afghanistan, appearing at only their second World Cup, lost the toss but restricted India to 224 for eight in their 50 overs, giving themselves a genuine chance for a huge upset.

They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt, but when Zadran was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan were 166-6 in the 42nd over.

Nabi was still there in the final over, with 16 required and drilled Shami's first ball down the ground for four. With an incredible triumph within touching distance, Nabi was caught by Pandya at long on two balls later.

Shami then clean-bowled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.

“We bowled really well. We did well in batting, but credit to Bumrah for how he bowled in the last two or three overs,” frustrated Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said.

“The total was not that much but you need 80s or 100s — 30 or 25s are not enough.

“If you chase 250 then middle order batsmen should go longer and take responsibility.”

Earlier, an increasingly fraught India were furious when the umpire turned down a huge lbw shout at the start of the 29th over from Bumrah, who rapped Shah on the pads — Virat Kohli's side had no reviews left.

Just three balls later Shah, on 36, top-edged a hook and Chahal took a fine low catch running in from fine leg, sending the massed ranks of flag-waving Indian supporters wild.

With his final ball of the over Bumrah turned the game sharply back in India's direction when Shahidi could only offer up a simple caught-and-bowled chance and he departed for 21.

Bumrah — the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler — finished with figures of 2 for 39 from his 10 overs, bowling superbly at the death.

Shami finished with figures of 4-40.

“When the captain has so much trust in you, it gives you a lot of confidence to express yourself. That helps me keep a clear head,” said man-of-the-match Bumrah.

“There was reverse swing, so you had to rely on your yorkers.”

Tight Afghan attack

Afghanistan have been the whipping boys of the tournament in England and Wales, often looking out of their depth against the more established teams.

Saturday's match was only the third one-day international between the two teams and defeat for India would have been a major embarrassment despite last year's tie in the Asia Cup.

India were on the back foot right at the start of the match when in-form opener Rohit Sharma, who has scored two hundreds so far in the tournament, was dismissed for just one by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The rest of India's powerful top order all got established, with Kohli making 67 from 63 balls, but none went on to play a decisive innings for the two-time champions.

They hit just 16 boundaries — including only one six.

Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan bounced back from the most expensive spell in World Cup history against England to take 1-38.

Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his third consecutive fifty of the tournament off 48 balls, with four fours, but was caught by Shah off the bowling of Nabi.

Kedar Jadhav reached his fifty off 66 balls, giving the scorecard a look of respectability and the total ultimately proved just too much for Afghanistan.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 22, 2019 03:28pm

A big challenge for the young, talented, budding and upcoming team of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to beat the biggest media-hyped team in the world, in their today's round robin league match of the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales?

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 22, 2019 04:00pm

Afghanistan is India’s friend, and it is a friendly match. India can not be like England, the arrogant team. However, India may score around 300 runs.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 22, 2019 04:46pm

soo funny

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Jun 22, 2019 04:47pm

India on the mat against Afghanistan. 150 for 4 in the 35th over

Recommend 0
souravghosh
Jun 22, 2019 04:55pm

this is not good

Recommend 0
Denial
Jun 22, 2019 05:01pm

i think india is trying to help afghanistan leapfrog pakistan in the points table.

Recommend 0
Instruction
Jun 22, 2019 05:13pm

When special instruction comes from New Delhi, it is carefully followed and the match become boring.

Recommend 0
Asif khan
Jun 22, 2019 05:15pm

Good contest between bat and ball so far

Recommend 0
Muqaddam Khan
Jun 22, 2019 05:20pm

What's going on. I doubt.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 22, 2019 05:20pm

The pitch demands respect sometimes. No worries India will still win. The batsmen will adjust. Our spinners will also exploit the conditions

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 22, 2019 05:34pm

At this moment Indian team looks too easy to beat. Not sure how Pakistan lost against it.

Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 22, 2019 05:43pm

India vulnerability is exposed. Reliance on few players only.

Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Jun 22, 2019 05:49pm

Afghanistan is a good side with superb bowlers. In cricket nobody can be underestimated. All are good on their day

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 22, 2019 05:55pm

Pitch is very hard to bat on.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 22, 2019 05:58pm

India will intentionally lose this match to raise Afghanistan’s profile in the world. It’s all part of the bigger game

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 22, 2019 06:00pm

I think the plan is to get Afghanistan to 3 points somehow so Pakistan can be at the bottom of the table ;)

Recommend 0
Whisper
Jun 22, 2019 06:01pm

Maximum 230 was the order given, well played India.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 22, 2019 06:01pm

Excellent bowling by Afghanistan against the most over rated team in the world....pakistan must learn a thing or two from Afghanistan ...

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 22, 2019 06:07pm

Is it intentional? Afghanistan team is better than Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Vicky
Jun 22, 2019 06:13pm

Afghanistan played better than India.

Recommend 0
Sandy
Jun 22, 2019 06:16pm

India will loose today..So called best team will bite dust against Afghanistan..India is a 2 and half player team:)

Recommend 0
Shaukat
Jun 22, 2019 06:21pm

Pakistan should learn.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 22, 2019 06:23pm

With sun blazing, wickets have become slower and WC has changed gear from 300+ to 200+

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jun 22, 2019 06:23pm

Brilliantly bowled Afghanistan. Respect from India.

Recommend 0
Designer
Jun 22, 2019 06:23pm

Afghanistan will win this match.. just to bring more shame to Pakistani team.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jun 22, 2019 06:25pm

Pakistan B Team vs INDIA

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Jun 22, 2019 06:26pm

On any given day, any team can win against any other team. Even the lowest ranked can win against a highly ranked. We have see this happen at every World Cup. Cannot take anything for granted. Let’s see if Afghanistan get their first win.

Recommend 0
Utkarsh
Jun 22, 2019 06:28pm

Oh my god ... all of a sudden the batting looks weak...

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jun 22, 2019 06:30pm

It's golden opportunity for Pathan...let see

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 22, 2019 06:32pm

A nice and spirited performance by the Afgans .

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 22, 2019 06:35pm

Goat vs cow tough competition

Recommend 0
Rumbail khan
Jun 22, 2019 06:37pm

Impressive bowling by Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
M.Azad
Jun 22, 2019 06:41pm

Batting first is the key to winning

Recommend 0
Parvina
Jun 22, 2019 06:42pm

Proud of Afghanistan team even I am an Indian.

Recommend 0
noname
Jun 22, 2019 06:45pm

Seems Indians have taken Afghanistan for granted, will prove very fatal by the end of the day

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jun 22, 2019 06:46pm

India in trouble.

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jun 22, 2019 06:49pm

Good wake up call for Indian team. Middle order has to wake up from slumber.

Recommend 0
SANJEEV
Jun 22, 2019 06:50pm

Game is open

Recommend 0
Just Do It
Jun 22, 2019 06:52pm

It's really difficult pitch for batsmen. Virat knows the pitch behavior than others. So opted to bat first. Never mind India will win the game

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 22, 2019 06:59pm

no matter India will win

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 22, 2019 07:02pm

Looks like Afghanistan May defeat India and create the biggest upset of the World Cup.

Recommend 0
Ashok De, Calgary
Jun 22, 2019 07:05pm

Come on Afghanistan it's your chance to beat India. A score of 225 is easily achievable. Go Afghanistan Go.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 22, 2019 07:10pm

Can Pakistan handle Afghanistan as India itself struggled? Will have to wait and see

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 22, 2019 07:18pm

A good contest

Recommend 0
Gokarn
Jun 22, 2019 07:22pm

Come on Afghanistan. You have a great opportunity to create history and leave world cup with head high.

Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Jun 22, 2019 07:22pm

Seems like an abu dhabi pitch. Slow and spinning

Recommend 0
A
Jun 22, 2019 07:22pm

Afgan team played well. They destroyed indian batting lineup. This is real match Afghanistan will get 2 points as well , same as pakistan.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 22, 2019 07:28pm

Great going Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 22, 2019 07:29pm

Excellent performance by Afghan team with the bowling and good luck to them with batting. They have a real chance to beat India and that will be a great achievement.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 22, 2019 07:31pm

Afghanistan 55-1 India has lost only one in last 15 WC matches and this will make 1 in 16

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jun 22, 2019 07:31pm

Dhoni and Kedar were trying their best to save the test match.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 22, 2019 07:32pm

Afghanistan is winning today.

Recommend 0
"Sakshi"
Jun 22, 2019 07:37pm

This is gonna be a thrilling match.

Recommend 0
Zia
Jun 22, 2019 07:40pm

Well we thought India will score 500 to up run rate. But good job Afghanistan. Now let’s see how their batting holds. If Pakistan had done same they would have won

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Jun 22, 2019 07:43pm

Great game Afghanistan, very well played!

Recommend 0
shohib
Jun 22, 2019 07:43pm

Afganistan far better team then Pakistan

Recommend 0
EYE
Jun 22, 2019 07:55pm

A FIXED match is in progress. India just can not keep politics and cricket separate.

Recommend 0
Nick
Jun 22, 2019 08:03pm

Ind-Afg match looks more fun than Ind-Pak.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jun 22, 2019 08:05pm

Beradar team, gift from india.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 22, 2019 08:06pm

India will still win. Have some patience Pakistani fans. :-)

Recommend 0
Byju
Jun 22, 2019 08:09pm

I think India would find it difficult to save the match.

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 22, 2019 08:10pm

It is fixed between both governments

Recommend 0
Kuber joshi
Jun 22, 2019 08:10pm

Even Afghanistan won... No surprise... They played quality cricket......

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 22, 2019 08:11pm

India always underplay against Afghanistan. Still, they are expected to win.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 22, 2019 08:18pm

Afghanistan earned the respect. Well done

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 22, 2019 08:26pm

India got a wake up call

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 22, 2019 08:26pm

Something looks fishy.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 22, 2019 08:29pm

Keep it up Afghanistan. You are almost there.

Recommend 0
Vidyutputra
Jun 22, 2019 08:30pm

Never underestimate and write down anybody.

Recommend 0
SM
Jun 22, 2019 08:31pm

Best of luck Afghanistan. You have shown a lot of heart.

Recommend 0
Arpit Gupta
Jun 22, 2019 08:48pm

Not TODAY!!!

Recommend 0
seeker
Jun 22, 2019 08:58pm

I think Afghanistan will pull it off today.

Recommend 0
Nikhil
Jun 22, 2019 09:00pm

Ruk jao chacha..Itni jaldi theek nahi headlines dene ke liye.. Jeetenge India wale hi..

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 22, 2019 09:10pm

Its a fix

Recommend 0
Muslim Medina
Jun 22, 2019 09:10pm

If India loses there will be finger pointing about this match.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 22, 2019 09:12pm

Seriously?

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 22, 2019 09:21pm

Pitch is difficult to bat so not shock today!

Recommend 0
Jack Ripper
Jun 22, 2019 09:24pm

Hold on ........

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jun 22, 2019 09:25pm

Ha ha ha ha ha - Khwaabon ko rangeen bananey ke liye ye khyaal hai acchaa

Recommend 0
Hemant Ramji
Jun 22, 2019 09:25pm

India will win

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jun 22, 2019 09:35pm

Yes, they have more than an even chance at this time.

Afghanistan needs 68 of 10 over with five wickets in hand.

Recommend 0
RGV
Jun 22, 2019 09:43pm

166for 6 Afghanistan 43.2 overs

Recommend 0
RGV
Jun 22, 2019 09:45pm

166 for 6 Afghanistan after 41.2 overs

Recommend 0
Mann
Jun 22, 2019 09:47pm

Well played Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
pk
Jun 22, 2019 09:49pm

nahi hoga

Recommend 0
leena
Jun 22, 2019 09:53pm

Thank you Ashrif Ghani

Recommend 0
Harith
Jun 22, 2019 10:03pm

Being an Indian, i totally commend Afghan brothers for their performance; kudos; one day, you will be the world cup winners. the best wishes

Recommend 0
RGV
Jun 22, 2019 10:03pm

190 for 7 Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Captain Yawn!!
Jun 22, 2019 10:15pm

I’m an Indian. However today I’m supporting Afghanistan

Recommend 0
monica
Jun 22, 2019 10:19pm

Afghanistan cricket team can be number one in the world if they can get good coach

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jun 22, 2019 10:19pm

19 needed of 10... What a game by Afghanistan... Just loving it

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 22, 2019 10:27pm

Most sub-standard match of the tournament. Disgusting to watch. Politics overpowers anything in India.

Recommend 0
rts
Jun 22, 2019 10:29pm

pls dont dream

Recommend 0
RGV
Jun 22, 2019 10:31pm

India win the match

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 22, 2019 10:31pm

Lol .. goes to show how invincible India is ! Not really . They have barely won the match..

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 22, 2019 10:33pm

Sad to see Afghanistan lose due to match fixing by India.

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 22, 2019 10:33pm

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan will be very interesting

Recommend 0
Deepak
Jun 22, 2019 10:33pm

India will win!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 22, 2019 10:34pm

Afghanistan lost but scared india to a nearly hear attack.....great fight by afghans against the most over rated team....pakistan will have tough time with Afghanistan.....

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 22, 2019 10:34pm

India wins by 11 runs. But what a match!!!!

Recommend 0
Darsh
Jun 22, 2019 10:34pm

Good night Pakistan! Shammi got hatrick

Recommend 0
Vinay
Jun 22, 2019 10:35pm

India or Afghan who every wins...we India will love it.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 22, 2019 10:35pm

Won,

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 22, 2019 10:35pm

Won

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Jun 22, 2019 10:35pm

Shami hatrick

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 22, 2019 10:35pm

India won.. salute to Afghanistan..

Recommend 0
Majnu
Jun 22, 2019 10:36pm

Dream on .india wins

Recommend 0
sujit
Jun 22, 2019 10:36pm

It was nail biting match.. Thanks Afghanistan for the full entertainment.

Recommend 0
Graffiti
Jun 22, 2019 10:37pm

It's not Virat Kohli's India, it's India's Virat Kohli. .. SMH!

Recommend 0
Bajake Thokdia
Jun 22, 2019 10:37pm

Weldone INDIA

Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 22, 2019 10:37pm

Afghanistan won the heart..so well played..nabi was cool..love from india

Recommend 0
Ravin
Jun 22, 2019 10:38pm

I'm from India but I was rooting for Afghanistan. I thought they were just phenomenal brought a cricketing superpower on their knees. Truly great cricket. The win by Afghanistan would have lifted the spirit of the nation, which needed a respite from the war, death and misery. You will be back Afghans your spirit is an inspiration.

Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 22, 2019 10:38pm

Well played Afghanistan. No one yawned

Recommend 0
KAUSHAL
Jun 22, 2019 10:38pm

Tough match for India. Excellent team work helped to win this match.

Recommend 0
satyam pandey
Jun 22, 2019 10:40pm

Afgan won our heart what a play by afgan hatss offf love from india

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 22, 2019 10:40pm

Well played Afghanistan for playing the well they did... they are definitely a team to reckon with and there would be no shame in losing to them.

Saying that abit more experience and maturity from the afghans could have won them this game..

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 22, 2019 10:40pm

Congratulations India and superb play by Afghanistan. Hats off to Afghan team.

Recommend 0
RK
Jun 22, 2019 10:40pm

Better than one sided Indo-Pak match

Recommend 0
rama subba
Jun 22, 2019 10:41pm

India survives a scare. Not a good performance from India.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jun 22, 2019 10:41pm

A nail biting finish. Well done both teams.

Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Jun 22, 2019 10:41pm

Very close call for India. Well played Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Deepak Gupta
Jun 22, 2019 10:42pm

Full marks to our Afghan brothers. Well played!

Recommend 0
AJITH
Jun 22, 2019 10:42pm

great victoey

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jun 22, 2019 10:43pm

Very poor batting performance by India. Afghanistan rejected the win under pressure

Recommend 0
Proud to be an Indian kashmiri
Jun 22, 2019 10:43pm

One of the great performances by Team Blue. I love you India !!!!

Recommend 0
Samit
Jun 22, 2019 10:43pm

Well played Afghanistan. You almost won it

Recommend 0
Don Bradman
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

We won the match but Afganistan won all the hearts, kidneys, livers etc. Seriously, Afghanistan made sure this World Cup has lot in yet for them.

Recommend 0
Amit
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

Afghans played very well... love and respect from India... Good luck to them for their match against Pakistan... (-; (-;

Recommend 0
Mystic Monk
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

Great team efforts by India. They prove you can win even if you score low in this world cup. You just need to have a team efforts.

Recommend 0
brr
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

Well played Afghanistan - showed a lot of character. Good to see Indian players and crowd cheering Afghanistan players too.

This is the experience you get by playing in IPL. A few Afghans played in IPL and gained valuable experience from it it seems.

Recommend 0
Canadian
Jun 22, 2019 10:44pm

A clinical win for India. However, Afghanistan played really well in restricting India to 224. I will congratulate both teams.

Recommend 0
Hai Ram
Jun 22, 2019 10:45pm

Afghanistan cricket team is far far better then Pakistan team and very well play match againt Bharat.

Recommend 0
Rahi
Jun 22, 2019 10:45pm

Bumrah and shami did it. Outstanding performance bowlers. India won even though batting and fielding was below average.

Recommend 0
ds
Jun 22, 2019 10:45pm

But, playing in only their second World Cup, they have the chance to add a glorious chapter to their short history by beating India for the first time. have or had?

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Jun 22, 2019 10:46pm

Congratulations India Very good match And congratulations to AFG TOO for a wonderful match and sport

Recommend 0
Muhammad Yousaf
Jun 22, 2019 10:46pm

Really happy for Mohammed Shami.. otherwise they would have burnt poor chap's home..

Recommend 0
Ragu
Jun 22, 2019 10:46pm

Afghans played great; they deserved to win. I love their spinners.

Recommend 0
Dr Shekhar Verma
Jun 22, 2019 10:47pm

Congrats Indian team. Afghanistan played very well. Today we saw beauty of sports and sport spirit.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 22, 2019 10:47pm

IPL experience came handy for Afghan boys.

Recommend 0
Dheeraj Gupta
Jun 22, 2019 10:49pm

India might have won this match but it is Afghanistan that won the hearts. Their bowlers did splendid job to restrict India to 224. In the end it was stand out performance by Jasprit Bumrah who bowled penultimate over and gave away just 5 runs when Afghanistan needed at least 12-13 runs from that over. Congratulations to both teams, India for winning and Afghanistan for their fighting spirit.

Recommend 0
GOURI SANKAR NAYAK
Jun 22, 2019 10:49pm

India

Recommend 0
GOURI SANKAR NAYAK
Jun 22, 2019 10:49pm

India will take this world cup

Recommend 0
Dr.parsad
Jun 22, 2019 10:50pm

Pleasant and amazing win by men in blues

Afgan is going to be a tough team in upcoming years

Recommend 0
GOURI SANKAR NAYAK
Jun 22, 2019 10:50pm

Proud to be an indian

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 22, 2019 10:51pm

It was a great match. I congratulate Afghanistan for a great fight.

Recommend 0
Youwatch
Jun 22, 2019 10:51pm

For all those who took Afghanistan lightly......hi hi hi...

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 22, 2019 10:52pm

Very very well played Afghanistan this Saturday. All the best for the match on next Saturday. Congrats India.

Recommend 0
SMI
Jun 22, 2019 10:52pm

Is this Indian world class team ? Well done Afghanistan wish u all.the best for the remaining matches

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

Congratulations India. However, it was a nice game by Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

It is time for Pakistan to have agreement with Afghanistan to play bilateral Cricket.

Both countries will be benefited.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

Is it true that India is immortal in this cup..?

Recommend 0
Bhaijaan
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

I was rooting for an Afghan win today...I'm sure many Indians were..

Recommend 0
Arjun
Jun 22, 2019 10:53pm

What an amazing match. Much more enjoyable than the India Pakistan match

Recommend 0
Dash
Jun 22, 2019 10:54pm

Good played Mohammed Shami we are proud of you

Recommend 0
anand
Jun 22, 2019 10:54pm

Indian bowlers proves why they are said as best bowling unit. Great bowling by all the bowlers. Kudos to team India... well played Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 22, 2019 10:55pm

It seems many hearts are burning.

Recommend 0
Uvaraj
Jun 22, 2019 10:55pm

Afgans also our team

Recommend 0
gkalr54
Jun 22, 2019 10:56pm

afghanis played like real champions .

Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Jun 22, 2019 10:56pm

Well played Afghanistan. Indian bowlers did well to defend a low total. Overall a good game of cricket.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 22, 2019 10:56pm

Well done India. Well played Afghanistan. It was a very close interesting match.

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jun 22, 2019 10:57pm

Great fight from Afghan, much better than pak

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 22, 2019 10:58pm

Game of the tournament, brother fought well.

Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jun 22, 2019 10:58pm

This was one of most interesting match so far rather more interesting than India Pakistan match. Afghanistan really fought really hard.Good work done by Afgan brothers..

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 22, 2019 10:58pm

Great performance by Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Guru
Jun 22, 2019 10:59pm

I think Going forward Ind Afg matches are going to be more interesting than Ind Pak matches

Recommend 0
BELLEVISTA
Jun 22, 2019 10:59pm

I just loved the Afghanistan team today. They are the real winners today, according to me.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 22, 2019 10:59pm

Lot of spices in game to make it entertaining and commercial success. Well played Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Vinayak Srivastava
Jun 22, 2019 10:59pm

Well play Afganistan..these guys came themselves from refugee camps and today got this far. Great achievement...love from India

Recommend 0
Lutera
Jun 22, 2019 10:59pm

India won but full marks to Afghanistan for the way they played and fought till the end. Made for a great game that was much better than the India-Pakistan game.

Recommend 0
kuladeep patil
Jun 22, 2019 11:00pm

Indians won today, But being unbiased cricket lover , Afganistan especially Nabi won my heart, I was expecting this from Pak team on 16 Jun

Recommend 0
SANJEEV
Jun 22, 2019 11:01pm

Afghanistan almost won the game, than happened a miracle.

Recommend 0
Arun
Jun 22, 2019 11:01pm

Worst performance by India,well played afganisthan

Recommend 0
Danny
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

Great performance by the Afghans ! Massive scare for India. A reminder to all nations to treat each opponent with respect and even the mighty can fall !

To India's credit they did not underestimate the Afghans, and all Indian batsmen barring Rohit Sharma got good starts. The pitch being on the slower side suited Afghanistan bowling and Rashid Khan & Mujeeb were very good. India did well to win.

Recommend 0
An Indian
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

Afganistan really played well and I wanted them to win today. It didn't happen though. Wishing them best for the future.

Recommend 0
Ranju Ravindran
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

Afghan guys have a bright future. BCCI funded Afhan team have almost gave them a heart attack.

Recommend 0
prateek
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

lost the match but won indian hearts. Well played afghans

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Jun 22, 2019 11:02pm

That was close...this proves no one is perfect and that acare was much required to infuse respectful fear and making players complacent, importantly to remind them it's world cup

Recommend 0
Ramprasad A P
Jun 22, 2019 11:03pm

Well played Afghanistan Even a country fraught with so much of turmoils can produce an excellent cricket team

Playing in India has been for Afghanistan cricket

Recommend 0
C T Rao
Jun 22, 2019 11:04pm

Nail biting victory for India. Afghanistan gave India a much tougher fight than Pakistan and Australia.

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 22, 2019 11:05pm

What a win !! India is going great guns.

Recommend 0
Ambikapathi
Jun 22, 2019 11:07pm

Salute to Afghanistan players, Cricket is the Winner.

Recommend 0
Rajendra
Jun 22, 2019 11:08pm

All credit to @mdshami11for hattrick ! Well done

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 22, 2019 11:10pm

Afghanistan certainly gave a scare to World Cup contender India deserves a big pat on their back. Bangladesh and SL have already issued an ultimatum to higher ranked teams and now Afghanistan has joined them.

Recommend 0
Majnu786
Jun 22, 2019 11:10pm

Pakistan should learn from Afghanistan on how to fight against a superior side. Not simply surrender.

Recommend 0
Outsider
Jun 22, 2019 11:10pm

India won by the skin of their teeth. Well done Afghans!

Recommend 0
Sherrykiller
Jun 22, 2019 11:11pm

Both teams played well.. good fight

Recommend 0
Jp
Jun 22, 2019 11:11pm

Well done india

Recommend 0
Colaking
Jun 22, 2019 11:12pm

No one is interested in this match. Writing was on the wall. It was just a cat and mouse game. Indians and Afghani acted well.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 22, 2019 11:13pm

Afghans played like tigers. Had they maintained this intensity and this calm in earlier matches they would have won some.

Recommend 0
Manish
Jun 22, 2019 11:13pm

Tough match for India

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 22, 2019 11:13pm

Much needed a warning and a win for team India to stay as an undefeated team !!!!!

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 22, 2019 11:14pm

Well done Jaspreet bumrah...you did it again!!!

Recommend 0
Akash
Jun 22, 2019 11:14pm

Indian born to won

Recommend 0
Sagar
Jun 22, 2019 11:14pm

Almost lost. Much needed wake up call for India. Even though we won, I don't think Shankar can be a regular no. 4 batsman. Against Afghan attack he played okay. But he won't be able to absorb the pressure against bigger teams. India should go with Pant at no. 4.

Recommend 0
Anujrj@yahoo.com
Jun 22, 2019 11:14pm

Well.played Afghanistan. Creditable performance.

Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jun 22, 2019 11:15pm

Well done Afganistni team. Although India won the match. But good performance by Afghanistan team against team like India

Recommend 0
Tarun
Jun 22, 2019 11:17pm

it was worth watching the match

Recommend 0
Jackey
Jun 22, 2019 11:17pm

Tricky pitch. When Afghanistan was bowling, ball was not coming into the bat. Some sort of tennis ball bounce also. In the second half pitch dried out and Indian bowlers struggled. It was their best bowling efforts in this world cup. They really kept their nerve.

Recommend 0
venkat
Jun 22, 2019 11:19pm

congrats team india

Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Jun 22, 2019 11:22pm

India now has 9 points and ranked 3rd ... Perhaps even 1 more win in remaining 4 will seal the semi final berth

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jun 22, 2019 11:24pm

Well played Afghanistan!

Recommend 0
Anuj
Jun 22, 2019 11:25pm

Well played Afghanistan...bravo from India...you are beteer than pak team...we all indian wish your victory and success

Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
Jun 22, 2019 11:26pm

So close, yet so far for Afghanistan. But they fought well. Credit to Indian bowling for suffocating the Afghan batsmen. Both Shami and Bhumra (who's penultimate over set it up for Shami) stand out.

Recommend 0
Shoaib,Srinagar,Indian kashmiri
Jun 22, 2019 11:27pm

It was a wonderful match.I doubt Pakistan with its current state and performance can match Afghanistan.Afghanistan has better chance against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zak the great
Jun 22, 2019 11:27pm

India made to earn their win.Well played Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
bhujang patil
Jun 22, 2019 11:28pm

A very good thriller, and close enough to keep the Boys in Blue stay grounded.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jun 22, 2019 11:29pm

Afghanistan nearly pulled it off. Good game and a wake up call for India.

Recommend 0
Satya Jeet
Jun 22, 2019 11:29pm

Well played Team Afghanistan. You just proved that your entry to the #ICCWC2019 was not a fluke. Now go and get a WIN. Well played Bumrah Well played Shami

Recommend 0
PRAMOD
Jun 22, 2019 11:30pm

This is call nail biting match

Recommend 0
Dandy
Jun 22, 2019 11:31pm

Very well played Afghanistan!! Really enjoyed watching the game. Irrespective of who won, such a close match gives lot of joy to the fans. If Indo-Pak match was so close like this, it would have been great.

Recommend 0
Amit Shukla
Jun 22, 2019 11:32pm

Respect for afganistan. They gave a great fight.

Recommend 0
raj
Jun 22, 2019 11:33pm

As always,very comprehensive analysis of the match.Half the way I thought biggest upset of the tournament is on the cards

Recommend 0
Srini
Jun 22, 2019 11:34pm

One of the best match of the season, literally Afghan made India to work very hard for the win. Congrats to both.

Recommend 0
Rohit Pandey
Jun 22, 2019 11:34pm

Thanks for a thrilling match, Afghanistan. Matches with ..Pakistan are boring and this was a tight and edge of the seat match.:):):)

Recommend 0
B SHYAM SUNDER
Jun 22, 2019 11:36pm

Good, spirited fight by AF. This is the 50th ODI win for India and 16th consecutive win in ODI's. Interesting matches ahead. May the best team (s) win and not be affected by rains

Recommend 0
Debasree
Jun 22, 2019 11:36pm

The beauty of India is there are thousands and lacs of Md. Sami"s", Zaheer Khan"s", Irfan Pathan "s" and Harbajan Sing"s" to save India's pride.

Recommend 0
Indianmuslim
Jun 22, 2019 11:38pm

Well played my brothers.

Recommend 0
Katrina Khan
Jun 22, 2019 11:40pm

Indian Muslims for India — Shami has once again proven that Indian Muslims Love India and Indians Love our Indian Muslims.

Jai Hind.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 22, 2019 11:41pm

Even if Afghans lost the match, they won the hearts. Not like us.. Yawning on field shamelessly

Recommend 0
Dr.Flukeria, USA
Jun 22, 2019 11:41pm

Kudos to Afghanistan for making India sweat in this game. They played like lions and didn't surrender to the last ball unlike the so called "arch rival".

Recommend 0
Fried Chillies
Jun 22, 2019 11:41pm

Kudos to Afghanistan team who nearly pulled an upset. All they need is some big game temperament and they are certainly ready to join the big boy club

Recommend 0
Ninza
Jun 22, 2019 11:44pm

Well played Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 22, 2019 11:46pm

Afghanistan played well and got India out for 224/8 within their 50 overs, came very close to beat India. Well done Afghanistan!

Recommend 0
Tapish
Jun 22, 2019 11:46pm

Not a convincing win though...it might serve as a wakeup call for the remaining matches

Recommend 0
IndBihari
Jun 22, 2019 11:50pm

Indian bowlers shows their best

Recommend 0
Bvs Prasad
Jun 22, 2019 11:52pm

Well played Afghanistan. It was a close battle

Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 22, 2019 11:52pm

India was lucky today, it could easily have been the other way.

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 22, 2019 11:54pm

Best team won however Afghanistan played well and would've won. Great played Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jun 22, 2019 11:59pm

Afghanistan has given India a real scare. Though pushed hard India managed to hold their nerve while Afghanistan lost theirs. Bowlers on both sides excelled while the batsmen struggled. India looks comfortably placed to make the Semi-Final.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 22, 2019 11:59pm

Afghanistan played really well against a top ranked team.

Recommend 0
Raj Canada
Jun 23, 2019 12:00am

Congratulations Shami and team India, but well played Afghanistan!

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 23, 2019 12:01am

Proud of you Mohammad Sham.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jun 23, 2019 12:01am

Good fight Afghani beradar.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 23, 2019 12:03am

Afghan brothers have given tough fight to India.... 100 times better than Pakistani team... India-Afghani Bhai Bhai.. they entered into cricket only few years ago but see how professional they are.. learn something from them.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 23, 2019 12:05am

India won the match but Afghan team won the hearts.

Recommend 0
AY
Jun 23, 2019 12:06am

I would rather prefer to watch India vs Afghanistan match over an India vs Pakistan match. There was never a dull moment in the entire 100 overs bowled today.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 23, 2019 12:07am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Unfortunately or fortunately, that media hyped team always wins. They have lost a total of 2 games in the last 3 world cups. How about yours?

Recommend 0
satish
Jun 23, 2019 12:07am

India won.

Recommend 0
AY
Jun 23, 2019 12:08am

I would prefer India vs Afghanistan match over India vs Pakistan match moving forward. There was never a dull moment in the last 100 overs bowled.

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 23, 2019 12:08am

Narrow escape for India.

Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Jun 23, 2019 12:10am

Well done Afghanistan! Love from India :)

Recommend 0
NSG
Jun 23, 2019 12:10am

LOL, just goes to show, if Indian batting fails, the bowling doesn't. Afghanistan put up a better show than one of the established self praising teams in the tournament

Recommend 0
Sunny
Jun 23, 2019 12:15am

Love to see more Afghan players in IPL. What a talented/ energetic bunch!

Recommend 0

