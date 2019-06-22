DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India 49 for 1 after 11 overs in World Cup match against Afghanistan

APJune 22, 2019

Email

Afghanistan's Aftab Alam, left, reacts after a boundary hit by India's captain Virat Kohli, right, during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. — AP
Afghanistan's Aftab Alam, left, reacts after a boundary hit by India's captain Virat Kohli, right, during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. — AP

India were 49 for the loss of one wicket at the end of 11 overs in their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Hampshire's Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The 28th match of the Cricket World Cup started with India looking to keep its unbeaten record at the tournament, and pile up a big total against Afghanistan.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup group game at .

Speaking after the toss, Kohli said it looks “like a really good wicket”, and so does the weather for the game.

India made one change from its 89-run win over archrival Pakistan last Sunday, bringing in bowler Mohammed Shami for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan made two changes from its 15-run defeat to England where it batted for all 50 overs for the first time this tournament, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...
June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...