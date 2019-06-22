India 49 for 1 after 11 overs in World Cup match against Afghanistan

India were 49 for the loss of one wicket at the end of 11 overs in their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Hampshire's Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The 28th match of the Cricket World Cup started with India looking to keep its unbeaten record at the tournament, and pile up a big total against Afghanistan.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup group game at .

Speaking after the toss, Kohli said it looks “like a really good wicket”, and so does the weather for the game.

India made one change from its 89-run win over archrival Pakistan last Sunday, bringing in bowler Mohammed Shami for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan made two changes from its 15-run defeat to England where it batted for all 50 overs for the first time this tournament, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.