India post modest 224 runs against Afghanistan in World Cup match

India wrapped up their innings with modest score of 224 for the loss of eight wickets in their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Hampshire's Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The 28th match of the Cricket World Cup started with India looking to keep its unbeaten record at the tournament, and pile up a big total against Afghanistan.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup group game at .

Speaking after the toss, Kohli said it looks “like a really good wicket”, and so does the weather for the game.

India made one change from its 89-run win over Pakistan last Sunday, bringing in bowler Mohammed Shami for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan made two changes from its 15-run defeat to England where it batted for all 50 overs for the first time this tournament, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam.

India were in early trouble when Rohit Sharma was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for just one, leaving India seven for one in the fifth over.

Sharma has been in superb form at the World Cup in England and Wales, scoring a century against Pakistan last week to add to his ton against South Africa.

Sharma's dismissal brought Kohli to the wicket, but India struggled to break free of the Afghan shackles, reaching 41-1 at the end of the first 10-over powerplay.

Kohli scored his third consecutive World Cup fifty as India recovered from the shock of losing Sharma early.

Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 18 runs in his six-over spell.

India lost KL Rahul for 30 with the score on 64.

Rahul top-edged a reverse-sweep into the hands of Hazratullah Zazai at short third man off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi.

Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his fifty off 48 balls, with four fours.

India passed the 100-run mark in the 23rd over.

Vijay Shankar was next to go, lbw to leg-spinner Rahmat Shah for 29, leaving India 122-3 in the 27th over.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.