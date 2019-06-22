Afghanistan eye huge World Cup shock against India

Afghanistan were on course for one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Saturday as they set about chasing India's modest total of 224 for eight in Southampton.

Gulbadin Naib's team was 71 for the loss of two wickets after 20 overs.

Virat Kohli's India struggled to impose themselves on the Afghan bowlers after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the sunshine, failing to get out of second gear on England's south coast.

Afghanistan have been the whipping boys of the tournament so far, losing all five of their matches and often looking out of their depth against the more established teams.

But, playing in only their second World Cup, they have the chance to add a glorious chapter to their short history by beating India for the first time.

Captain Gulbadin Naib took the team past fifty for the loss of just one wicket in the 12th over, smashing Hardik Pandya for successive fours.

India's innings

Earlier, in-form opener Rohit Sharma, who has scored two hundreds so far in the tournament, was dismissed for just one by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as unbeaten India made a sluggish start.

The rest of India's powerful top order all got established, with skipper Virat Kohli making 67 from 63 balls, but none went on to play a decisive innings for the two-time champions in front of thousands of their fanatical supporters.

They hit just 16 boundaries — including only one six.

Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan bounced back from the most expensive spell in World Cup history against England to take 1-38.

Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his third consecutive fifty of the tournament off 48 balls, with four fours but was caught by Shah off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi.

MS Dhoni struggled to find any fluency, hitting 28 off 52 balls before he was stumped by Ikram Alikhil off the bowling of Rashid.

Kedar Jadhav reached his fifty off 66 balls, giving the scorecard a look of respectability, but Afghanistan were in with a chance of pulling off a famous win.

India wrapped up their innings with a modest score of 224 for the loss of eight wickets.

Toss

The 28th match of the Cricket World Cup started with India looking to keep its unbeaten record at the tournament, and pile up a big total against Afghanistan.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup group game at .

Speaking after the toss, Kohli said it looks “like a really good wicket”, and so does the weather for the game.

India made one change from its 89-run win over Pakistan last Sunday, bringing in bowler Mohammed Shami for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan made two changes from its 15-run defeat to England where it batted for all 50 overs for the first time this tournament, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam.

India were in early trouble when Rohit Sharma was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for just one, leaving India seven for one in the fifth over.

Sharma has been in superb form at the World Cup in England and Wales, scoring a century against Pakistan last week to add to his ton against South Africa.

Sharma's dismissal brought Kohli to the wicket, but India struggled to break free of the Afghan shackles, reaching 41-1 at the end of the first 10-over powerplay.

Kohli scored his third consecutive World Cup fifty as India recovered from the shock of losing Sharma early.

Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 18 runs in his six-over spell.

India lost KL Rahul for 30 with the score on 64.

Rahul top-edged a reverse-sweep into the hands of Hazratullah Zazai at short third man off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi.

Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his fifty off 48 balls, with four fours.

India passed the 100-run mark in the 23rd over.

Vijay Shankar was next to go, lbw to leg-spinner Rahmat Shah for 29, leaving India 122-3 in the 27th over.

Unbeaten India made just one change to their line-up after their win against Pakistan, with seam bowler Mohammed Shami replacing the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.