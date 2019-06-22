NAB files reference against Mustafa Kamal in case pertaining to illegal allotment of land

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a reference against Pak Saarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal in a case of the alleged illegal allotment of 5,500 square metres of land on the sea side.

The reference was filed in a Karachi accountability court.

According to the reference, Sindh Director General Building Control Authority Iftikhar Kaimani, Fazlur rehman, Mumtaz Haider and Nazir Zardari were also involved in the alleged illegal activity.

According to NAB, the land had been leased to shop owners and hawkers in 1980 and then in 2005, the DJ Buildiers acquired the land on a lease.

The former city mayor was involved in allowing the construction company to build a skyscraper on the land, NAB has said in the reference.