DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB files reference against Mustafa Kamal in case pertaining to illegal allotment of land

Shafi BalochUpdated June 22, 2019

Email

NAB says former city mayor was involved in allowing a construction company to build a skyscraper on ill begotten land. — Dawn/File
NAB says former city mayor was involved in allowing a construction company to build a skyscraper on ill begotten land. — Dawn/File

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a reference against Pak Saarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal in a case of the alleged illegal allotment of 5,500 square metres of land on the sea side.

The reference was filed in a Karachi accountability court.

According to the reference, Sindh Director General Building Control Authority Iftikhar Kaimani, Fazlur rehman, Mumtaz Haider and Nazir Zardari were also involved in the alleged illegal activity.

According to NAB, the land had been leased to shop owners and hawkers in 1980 and then in 2005, the DJ Buildiers acquired the land on a lease.

The former city mayor was involved in allowing the construction company to build a skyscraper on the land, NAB has said in the reference.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Farhiha Khan
Jun 22, 2019 02:05pm

Over time NAB has changed from an independent organization to a part of the ruling government to intimidate and fabricate cases against opponents and opposition parties.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...
June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...