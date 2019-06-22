DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expresses concern over Commission of Inquiry

Amir WasimJune 22, 2019

Email

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks in the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the constitution of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the rise in debts over the last decade, during his speech in the National Assembly on Saturday.

The Cabinet Division had yesterday issued a notification announcing the terms and conditions of the 12-member commission that is to be headed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar. The commission will probe how foreign debts swelled to Rs24,000 billion over the past 10 years.

Expressing concern over the move, Abbasi said that members of the NAB, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) will now question the parliament and the budgets passed by the House. The commission includes one representative of NAB, Federal Investigation Agency, ISI, IB, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Auditor General of Pakistan, Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue, Military Intelligence and special secretary of Finance Division each.

"Those [who have] no basic knowledge about economy will review the decisions of the prime ministers, Parliament and cabinets," the PML-N stalwart said.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 22, 2019

The sugar dilemma

FOR a brief moment, it looked like former finance minister Asad Umar had carved for himself an important new role in...
June 22, 2019

Abusing the team

THE scathing criticism of the Pakistan cricket team’s dismal World Cup performance is at an all-time high,...
June 22, 2019

Killing of policemen

IN a pattern reminiscent of a few years ago, law-enforcement personnel in Karachi are once again falling prey to...
June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...