Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expresses concern over Commission of Inquiry

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the constitution of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the rise in debts over the last decade, during his speech in the National Assembly on Saturday.

The Cabinet Division had yesterday issued a notification announcing the terms and conditions of the 12-member commission that is to be headed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar. The commission will probe how foreign debts swelled to Rs24,000 billion over the past 10 years.

Expressing concern over the move, Abbasi said that members of the NAB, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) will now question the parliament and the budgets passed by the House. The commission includes one representative of NAB, Federal Investigation Agency, ISI, IB, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Auditor General of Pakistan, Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue, Military Intelligence and special secretary of Finance Division each.

"Those [who have] no basic knowledge about economy will review the decisions of the prime ministers, Parliament and cabinets," the PML-N stalwart said.

