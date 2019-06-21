Commission of Inquiry formed to probe rise in debts, submit final report within 6 months
The government on Friday announced the terms of references (ToR) of a Commission of Inquiry announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan that was formed to probe how foreign debts swelled to Rs24,000 billion in the last decade.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the commission will have to submit interim progress reports every month, and a final report within six months. The time period "may, however, be extended with the prior approval of the prime minister".
The commission, which is to be headed by the Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Hussain Asghar, will comprise 12 officials. It has been "further empowered to co-opt/engage any person from public or private sector, locally and abroad as a member, consultant or adviser for the assistance of the commission", the notification read.
The commission will:
Determine the significance of major infrastructure or public sector development projects undertaken between 2008 to 2018.
Investigate the process of awarding or implementation of contracts of development projects and whether any loans were borrowed to complete them. If a loan was borrowed, the commission will investigate where the money was spent.
Investigate if the "terms and conditions of any public contract were tainted or benevolent or artificially inflated to facilitate any kick-backs".
Investigate if any public office holders or their relatives used public funds for personal expenditures "beyond what has been permitted under the law".
Investigate if the limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005 was "busted".
Determine amendments, if any, in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005 were in accordance with Article 166 (Borrowing by Federal Government) of the Constitution.
Fix responsibility and refer "any irregularity or illegality" that is uncovered during the probe to relevant departments for investigation.
The government will allocate an "appropriate budget" for the commission "to utilise and spend in its discretion so as to meet the expenditure".
Comments (11)
A Herculean task! Good luck...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
It looks more concerned with Politicians than with economy. Why won't the Commission probe into the defence budget of last ten years along with the International Funds that were given to the obvious ones under coalition support fund and other grants. Where did that money go?
How about the 10 billion USD this govt took in just 9 months, any investigation in to this?
A good step. Should have picked up chairman from outside and not NAB.
NAB cannot handle cases for decades.
The solution is already available in the minds of all citizens in Pakistan. The loans were usurped by Sharif, Zardari, and their families. Is it really so hard to admit the truth? Now, these crooks may have been clever in hiding evidence linking them to these thefts, but a 1 minute interrogation with your LEAs can make even the devil confess, so there is really not problem whatsoever. No mercy to be shown to these 3 families. Make an example out of them, so that every single citizen should get nightmares about what can happen to them if they even dream about defrauding the government. Instill a rightful fear in the minds of all crooks and those who might be tempted with cheating the government.
Let all Pakistanis see what the leeches in power over past 10 years have done to our treasury!
A red herring to divert people's attention from the really pathetic performance of the PTI government. This one is going to be bigger than the dam!!
6 months are too long.
World records of corruption will be showing soon!!
All because of the 3 decades of NS and AAZ misappropriation of funds and hoarding money for themselves and their misgivings...
A move to the right direction!