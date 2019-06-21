DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afridi, Shadab and Wahab among 6 Pakistani cricketers booked for Global T20 Canada's 2nd edition

Dawn.comJune 21, 2019

Email

Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Shahid Afridi will play in the second edition of Global T20 Canada that starts on July 25.
Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Shahid Afridi will play in the second edition of Global T20 Canada that starts on July 25.

Six Pakistani cricket players have been bagged by different franchises for the second edition of the Global T20 Canada, that will begin a week after the ongoing Cricket World Cup final in July.

All-rounder Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be playing alongside New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Australia's Ben Cutting for the Edmonton Royals.

Former captain Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Wahab Riaz were picked up by Brampton Wolves, which also includes West Indies' Daren Sammy, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand's Colin Munro.

Umar Akmal will play for Winnipeg Hawks along with South Africa's JP Duminy and Australia's Chris Lynn.

Shoaib Malik is part of Vancouver Knights, which also includes West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell and New Zealand's Tim Southee.

A total of 22 matches will be played in the tournament which will begin on July 25 and end on Aug 11.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...
June 20, 2019

Tax collection drive

FROM the looks of it, a very vigorous tax recovery drive is being prepared and aggressive powers to search, seize ...
June 20, 2019

Afghan refugees

TODAY marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, there are 71m people around the world with refugee...
June 20, 2019

KP budget

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s budget for the next year promises to restrain current expenditure and ...