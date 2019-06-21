Afridi, Shadab and Wahab among 6 Pakistani cricketers booked for Global T20 Canada's 2nd edition

Six Pakistani cricket players have been bagged by different franchises for the second edition of the Global T20 Canada, that will begin a week after the ongoing Cricket World Cup final in July.

All-rounder Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be playing alongside New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Australia's Ben Cutting for the Edmonton Royals.

Former captain Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Wahab Riaz were picked up by Brampton Wolves, which also includes West Indies' Daren Sammy, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand's Colin Munro.

Umar Akmal will play for Winnipeg Hawks along with South Africa's JP Duminy and Australia's Chris Lynn.

Shoaib Malik is part of Vancouver Knights, which also includes West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell and New Zealand's Tim Southee.

A total of 22 matches will be played in the tournament which will begin on July 25 and end on Aug 11.