FBR launches online tax profiling system

Tahir SheraniUpdated June 21, 2019

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on June 21, 2019. — DawnNewsTV
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday formally launched the online FBR Tax Profiling System, enabling 53 million people to check their bank details, properties, utility bills and travel history data.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, introduced the system, using which citizens can check their tax profile after paying a fee of Rs500.

Know more: Shabbar Zaidi warns tax defaulters of utility disconnections

The chairman said that the data has been compiled with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority. He said that anyone — on the basis of their computerised national identity card (CNIC) and cell phone number — can request access to their information.

He said that security features have been added to the online profile system so that no one can access the personal information of another person.

Zaidi said Pakistan is entering a new era and tax assessment will now be made on the basis of available data as well as related information. He further said that Rs500 would be charged for each attempt to access one's profile.

State Minister for Revenue Hamad Azhar also addressed the press briefing.

As per details, if a person wants to access their information, they will have to send a message to 9966 to receive a code for registration on the system.

Next, the person will have to pay a Rs500 fee and then gain access to their data.

According to the FBR, the system allows citizens to view their profile created by correlating their data from multiple data sources of assets, expenses and lifestyles available with the government.

