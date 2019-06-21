DAWN.COM

Zardari to remain in NAB custody till July 2 after court grants extension in physical remand

Nadir Guramani | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 21, 2019

In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari leaves the Islamabad High Court on June 10. — AP/File
An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an 11-day extension in the physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the decision to extend Zardari's remand till July 2, a NAB team left the court with the former president.

A day after his arrest in the fake accounts reference on June 10, accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21 (today).

Earlier on Friday morning, a NAB team presented the former president before Judge Malik and requested a 14-day extension in Zardari's physical remand.

A report of the investigation conducted was presented in court and NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi also submitted a report of Zardari's medical check-up.

Judge Malik said that the prosecutor wanted to share what they had uncovered so far, to which Zardari's counsel Latif Khosa responded: "They haven't found out anything, they are just making up stories because this entire case is based upon assumptions."

Zardari came to the rostrum when Sardar Abbasi asked him if he wanted to say anything.

"He just wants to hear what is being said about him," added Khosa.

"We want to hear what all NAB has found out," said Judge Malik.

"He [Zardari] wants to hear what all NAB is making up," said Khosa.

In response, the NAB deputy prosecutor general said that they were not making anything up, adding that they were sharing what had been uncovered in the investigation.

He said that during the investigation, Zardari had admitted to having a close relationship with a fugitive named Nasir Abdullah. However, Zardari did not admit that Abdullah was his frontman, the lawyer added.

Zardari's lawyer said that in his statement, the former president had said that he knew Abdullah but they had not had any financial exchanges.

"It is not a crime to know a person," said Farooq H Naek, the other lawyer representing Zardari.

Khosa then added: "Cases are being made against us on a political basis."

"This is not the first time this is happening with us, it has also happened in the past," he added.

In response, Zardari said: "There is no issue, the judge sahib is looking at this," adding that the judge was "very honest" and would make his decision on the basis of a standard.

"We have complete faith in the country's judiciary," Khosa added.

As the accountability bureau requested a 14-day extension in Zardari's physical remand, the former president said that 90-day remand should be granted once instead of the repeated requests for 14-day remand.

Strict security

Ahead of Zardari's appearance before the court, strict security arrangements were made and all routes leading to the court were closed.

PPP leaders — including Senator Sassui Palijo, Shahida Rehmani, Senator Gianchand and others — who were gathered outside the court were initially stopped by police from entering. They were eventually allowed entry into the court.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Amir Fida Paracha as well as the former president's lawyers also reached the accountability court. While speaking to media, Zardari's counsel Khosa said, "It is the court's decision whether it favours its judicial orders or whether the NAB chairman overpowers them."

On June 10, a 15-member NAB team, accompanied by police personnel, had arrested Zardari from his residence in Islamabad after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.

During the previous hearing at the accountability court, NAB had presented the grounds for his arrest.

These were:

  • Whitening ill-gotten money through fake accounts

  • Acquiring stakes in Summit Bank through fraudulent means

  • Using the Omni Group as a hedge between himself and fake accounts

  • Receiving 'millions of rupees' from two fake accounts

  • Getting unauthorised payments released for construction of a Karachi plot

Justicefirst
Jun 21, 2019 11:00am

Please recover the looted amount and let him go.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 21, 2019 11:05am

Put this criminal behind bars. Enough is Enough.

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Jun 21, 2019 11:47am

No more soft touches please enough is enough. Get the trial over and done with and put him away.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 21, 2019 11:59am

Smiles all around showing happiness.......There is only one way to achieve happiness, And that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all......

Recommend 0
AIJAZ ALI
Jun 21, 2019 12:38pm

Get the looted money back from those corrupt people, no need to keep them behind bars, this will be again burden to government and state.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 21, 2019 12:38pm

His defense team is very competent ...... they will deny any wrong doing and throw the onus of proof on the NAB, knowing that the actually prove white collar crime is very very difficult.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 21, 2019 12:49pm

@Parvez , The trouble with law is lawyers. "If there were no bad people, there would be no good lawyers."

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 21, 2019 12:54pm

When will the courts convict him? All these extensions are just so frustrating.. we want to see looters behind bars ASAP.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 21, 2019 01:19pm

Send one looter to the maximum jail term and confiscate their properties and every looter will be in line to return the money hidden in Pakistan and overseas.,

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 21, 2019 01:24pm

"Cases are being made against us on a political basis." What is "political" about "layering" and "laundering" unexplained "inflows" of Billions ? Perhaps it is the expediency in the political eye that blinds it.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 21, 2019 01:26pm

The man is on Forbes rich list, how did he get there? Take his money and give it to the poor and please add the entire shariff family to this cause.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 21, 2019 01:28pm

So NAB is making up stories, Surrey palace, Islamabad guest house with polo ground? Where did the money come from and what about then current state of Sind? Dirty water, high crime rate and poor health care. Is this a dream we are all having collectively?

Recommend 0
wow
Jun 21, 2019 01:57pm

@Straight talk, You are forgetting and misinformed. Surrey Palace etc are old stories (they might get reinvestigated or pursued). Right now Zardari and co are pursued with new fake accounts corruption where he is linked with fake accounts with his own accounts.

Recommend 0

