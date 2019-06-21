Zardari presented before accountability court as NAB's physical remand ends

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented former president Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad on Friday as the 11-day physical remand of the PPP co-chairperson granted to the bureau comes to an end.

The former president will be presented before accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

A day after his arrest on June 10, Judge Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.

Ahead of his appearance before the court today, strict security arrangements were made and all routes leading to the court were closed.

PPP leaders — including Senator Sassui Palijo, Shahida Rehmani, Senator Gianchand and others — who were gathered outside the court were initially stopped by police from entering. They were eventually allowed entry into the court.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Amir Fida Paracha as well as the former president's lawyers also reached the accountability court. While speaking to media, Zardari's counsel Latif Khosa said, "It is the court's decision whether it favours its judicial orders or whether the NAB chairman overpowers them."

On June 10, a 15-member NAB team, accompanied by police personnel, had arrested Zardari from his residence in Islamabad after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.

During the previous hearing at the accountability court, NAB had presented the grounds for his arrest.

These were:

Whitening ill-gotten money through fake accounts

Acquiring stakes in Summit Bank through fraudulent means

Using the Omni Group as a hedge between himself and fake accounts

Receiving 'millions of rupees' from two fake accounts

Getting unauthorised payments released for construction of a Karachi plot

