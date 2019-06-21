DAWN.COM

June 21, 2019

Zardari presented before accountability court as NAB's physical remand ends

Nadir Guramani | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 21, 2019

In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari leaves the Islamabad High Court on June 10. — AP/File
A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented former president Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented former president Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad on Friday as the 11-day physical remand of the PPP co-chairperson granted to the bureau comes to an end.

The former president will be presented before accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

A day after his arrest on June 10, Judge Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.

Ahead of his appearance before the court today, strict security arrangements were made and all routes leading to the court were closed.

PPP leaders — including Senator Sassui Palijo, Shahida Rehmani, Senator Gianchand and others — who were gathered outside the court were initially stopped by police from entering. They were eventually allowed entry into the court.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, Amir Fida Paracha as well as the former president's lawyers also reached the accountability court. While speaking to media, Zardari's counsel Latif Khosa said, "It is the court's decision whether it favours its judicial orders or whether the NAB chairman overpowers them."

On June 10, a 15-member NAB team, accompanied by police personnel, had arrested Zardari from his residence in Islamabad after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.

During the previous hearing at the accountability court, NAB had presented the grounds for his arrest.

These were:

  • Whitening ill-gotten money through fake accounts

  • Acquiring stakes in Summit Bank through fraudulent means

  • Using the Omni Group as a hedge between himself and fake accounts

  • Receiving 'millions of rupees' from two fake accounts

  • Getting unauthorised payments released for construction of a Karachi plot

More to follow

Comments (2)

Justicefirst
Jun 21, 2019 11:00am

Please recover the looted amount and let him go.

SkyHawk
Jun 21, 2019 11:05am

Put this criminal behind bars. Enough is Enough.

