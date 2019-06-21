DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three more polio cases found in KP

Ikram JunaidiUpdated June 21, 2019

Email

The National Emergency Polio Centre (NEPC) announced on Thursday that three new polio cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File
The National Emergency Polio Centre (NEPC) announced on Thursday that three new polio cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Polio Centre (NEPC) announced on Thursday that three new polio cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the NEPC, the cases confirmed by the Polio Virology Laboratory had been found in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Torghar areas.

The statement said a 21-month-old girl from Takhtikhel Union Council, 49-month-old girl from Sarae Naurang and a 10-month-old boy from Hernai Union Council had been infected with the virus.

Talking to Dawn, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar bin Atta said the total number of polio cases might top 50 this year. He, however, claimed that after November this year, things might start getting better and next year there would be a huge reduction in the number of polio cases.

“The only way to eradicate the virus of the crippling disease is to administer polio drops to every child. We want to eradicate the virus but unfortunately this cannot be done if people refuse to vaccinate their children. “Parents of the child in Bannu said their child was vaccinated, but our record shows that they had even refused Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), which is administered through injection. However, the fact is that there is less resistance against injections as compared to Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV). I can surely say that the child had not been administered the OPV,” he said.

“Similarly parents of the child in Lakki Marwat had refused to let their daughter be vaccinated and in Torghar too residents of the area had refused to get their children vaccinated. We, therefore, appeal to parents not to decline the vaccination of their children because that is the only way to protect their children from the disease.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the rising number of polio cases in the country.

“It is distressing to know that just during the first half of this year, 27 cases have been reported (Punjab 3, Sindh 3, KP 14, KP tribal districts 7), PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad said.

“There are only two countries in the world where polio cases are being reported: Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan is also under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the WHO. In 2014, the WHO made it mandatory for all people travelling from Pakistan to carry a polio vaccination certificate. If we still do not feel our responsibility then more cases will be reported and we will have to suffer more sanctions from the international community, which will be disgraceful for all Pakistanis,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2019

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 21, 2019

Yet another council

THE formation of another council for high-level decision-making raises some important questions. First among these...
June 21, 2019

217m and counting

TO put it bluntly, there are too many of us. Decades of failed or virtually non-existent family planning policies...
June 21, 2019

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN isn’t known for budgeting or investing its financial resources responsibly. However, its budget of...
June 20, 2019

Tax collection drive

FROM the looks of it, a very vigorous tax recovery drive is being prepared and aggressive powers to search, seize ...
June 20, 2019

Afghan refugees

TODAY marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, there are 71m people around the world with refugee...
June 20, 2019

KP budget

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s budget for the next year promises to restrain current expenditure and ...