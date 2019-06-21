DAWN.COM

PCB fails to finalise fiscal year budget for 2019-20

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated June 21, 2019

PCB’s Board of Governors have given the approval to the two-month budget on ad-hoc basis. — Dawn/File
PCB's Board of Governors have given the approval to the two-month budget on ad-hoc basis. — Dawn/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could not finalise its fiscal year budget for 2019-20 and only got approved a two-month budget till August 31, 2019 as a short-term measure to keep the financial affairs steady.

Dawn learnt that the members of the PCB’s Board of Governors have given the approval to the two-month budget on ad-hoc basis in its last meeting held in Lahore on Wednesday.

When contacted, a PCB spokesman confirmed that only two-month budget was approved because the PCB is still waiting for the approval from the Inter-provincial Coordination ministry, of some amendments made in its constitution which are related to the new domestic cricket system.

The spokesman said that as different financial impact will come in case of the ministry gives the approval to the new domestic cricket structure based on six provincial teams to play the first-class cricket season as well as at the inter-city level in first phase, the PCB will wait for the approval before finalising the budget according to the situation.

When asked till what time the PCB could wait for the approval, the spokesman said hopefully the approval will come by the end of July this year, but if not it may be a hard task to go ahead with the new proposed system.

The big hurdle in the way of the approval seems to be the proposal of abolishing the departmental teams from the next season. The government may face agitation from the cricketers who will face exit from their departmental teams.

Former Pakistan great cricketer Javed Miandad has already warned the government that he will launch a brisk campaign if the PCB moves to abolish the decades old departmental cricket structure.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2019

Malik Saab
Jun 21, 2019 12:16pm

Imran Khan is the patron in chief of PCB as it is not under the control of Sports ministry. He has selected Mani and Khan to run PCB. So Imran Khan should resign for this type of mismanagement or not?.

Sammy
Jun 21, 2019 12:17pm

Of course its been delayed, the money that was supposed to go to the pockets of the PCB stalwarts and the corrupt will be spent on development. Thats why these things dont get passed here, take from the corrupt and give to the poor? No, not in our country!

