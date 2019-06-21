DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

International Olympic Committee lifts India ban after Pakistan visa assurance

AFP | Dawn.comJune 21, 2019

Email

Shooters from different participating countries take part in a practice session with air pistols at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi. ─ AFP/File
Shooters from different participating countries take part in a practice session with air pistols at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi. ─ AFP/File

The International Olympic Committee has lifted a ban on India hosting international sporting events after receiving assurances over visas for Pakistani competitors.

In February, India triggered a stand off with the IOC when it refused to allow Pakistani shooters to attend a Tokyo 2020 Games qualifying competition.

But on Thursday, IOC president Thomas Bach said India were now back in the Olympic fold.

“We have received the assurance of the Indian government that they will in future respect the Olympic charter and that they will give permission to enter India for all athletes who want to participate in the relevant Olympic events or qualifications events,” Bach announced.

The Olympic chief continued: “For this reason the (IOC) Executive Board has today (Thursday) lifted this suspension of India to organise international sports events.”

India had accused Pakistan of involvement in a suicide bombing in Indian-occupied Kashmir in February that killed 40 paramilitary soldiers and had vowed to “isolate” its arch-rival neighbour over the attack.

Pak India Ties
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 20, 2019

Tax collection drive

FROM the looks of it, a very vigorous tax recovery drive is being prepared and aggressive powers to search, seize ...
June 20, 2019

Afghan refugees

TODAY marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, there are 71m people around the world with refugee...
June 20, 2019

KP budget

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s budget for the next year promises to restrain current expenditure and ...
Updated June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
Updated June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...