Mother arrested for allegedly torturing toddlers during black magic ritual in Lahore

A woman was arrested in Lahore on Thursday for allegedly torturing and burning her children with a candle during a black magic ritual, police said.

The suspect's husband, Simon Masih, filed a first information report at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station against his wife, alleging that she had taken their three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son to her aunt's house a few days ago.

Masih said he had gone to visit his children on Thursday morning and found his daughter tied to a bed, his son tied to a sofa, and a brown goat tied up between them in the same room, as his wife's aunt allegedly performed a black magic ritual on them, burning them with candles and torturing them.

Masih said that he had untied his children despite facing resistance and taken them to Mayo Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Civil Lines division Asim Iftikhar, both children are in stable condition.

The FIR was registered under Pakistan Penal Code Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 328 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it) and 328A (cruelty to a child).