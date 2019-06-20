DAWN.COM

June 20, 2019

Opposition parties form committee to get support from PTI allies against 'anti-masses' budget

Javed HussainUpdated June 20, 2019

PML-N's spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb . — AP/File
Opposition parties in the parliament have constituted a special committee to garner support from the government's allies against the passage of the finance bill in the National Assembly.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the committee will woo the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) coalition partners to help block passage of the federal budget 2019-20.

Take a look: Take-home salary to take a hit thanks to new income tax brackets

PPP's Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shazia Marri and Sherry Rehman have been nominated by the party as members of the committee, while the PML-N has nominated Rana Tanvir, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed.

According to Aurangzeb, Shahida Akhtar Ali will represent the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) ─ a coalition of five religious parties including the JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami and others ─ while Ameer Haider Hoti will represent the Awami National Party.

The joint opposition, in a recent meeting of the joint parliamentary party, had decided to constitute a committee to contact and convince the PTI-led government's allies against passing what they have described as an 'anti-masses' budget.

