Opposition parties form committee to get support from PTI allies against 'anti-masses' budget

Opposition parties in the parliament have constituted a special committee to garner support from the government's allies against the passage of the finance bill in the National Assembly.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the committee will woo the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) coalition partners to help block passage of the federal budget 2019-20.

PPP's Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shazia Marri and Sherry Rehman have been nominated by the party as members of the committee, while the PML-N has nominated Rana Tanvir, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed.

According to Aurangzeb, Shahida Akhtar Ali will represent the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) ─ a coalition of five religious parties including the JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami and others ─ while Ameer Haider Hoti will represent the Awami National Party.

The joint opposition, in a recent meeting of the joint parliamentary party, had decided to constitute a committee to contact and convince the PTI-led government's allies against passing what they have described as an 'anti-masses' budget.