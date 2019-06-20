DAWN.COM

3 dead, several injured as passenger train hits freight car near Hyderabad

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated June 20, 2019

A close up of the wrecked goods train. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan
A close up of the wrecked goods train. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan
People gather around the wreckage of the derailed goods train. — Photo provided by Qazi Hassan
People gather around the wreckage of the derailed goods train. — Photo provided by Qazi Hassan

Three people were killed and several others injured when a passenger train hit a freight car near Hyderabad on Thursday, Edhi volunteers and hospital staff said.

One of the deceased was identified by a colleague as the driver of the Jinnah Express, Aslam Chandio. The other two were identified as Syed Noman Ali and Yasir Bashir.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's city branch for treatment.

At 7pm, locomotive traffic remained suspended on the up- and down-country tracks as the tracks have not been completely cleared of the wreckage and debris.

Passengers remain stranded at the Hyderabad and Kotri railway stations due to the delay.

How it happened

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, rammed into a Yusufwala-bound stationary goods train carrying coal.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police rushed to the spot after the accident as security officials struggled to keep bystanders, who had gathered at the track, away from the wreckage.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and sprayed the wreckage to reduce chances of the engine and coal-laden bogies igniting.

The Jinnah Express engine was derailed, although the bogies remained on the tracks. The section of track occupied by the train was considerably damaged.

Three bogies of the goods train capsized due to the impact of the collision. The goods train was detached from the affected bogies and taken to a railway station.

Railway authorities made arrangements for a crane to remove the remaining debris and restore the up-country track.

Meanwhile, labourers began separating the damaged parts of the Jinnah Express engine from the goods train.

Edhi volunteers wade through large crowds to carry the bodies over to the ambulance. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan
Edhi volunteers wade through large crowds to carry the bodies over to the ambulance. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah expressed sorrow over the accident, a statement by his spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the injured with all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

With additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

M. Saeed
Jun 20, 2019 06:33pm

Another clear proof of the abject failure of the performance of the Railway's Minister.

Recommend 0

