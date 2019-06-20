DAWN.COM

3 dead, several injured as Jinnah Express hits freight train near Hyderabad

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated June 20, 2019

A close up of the wrecked goods train. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan
People gather around the wreckage of the derailed goods train. — Photo provided by Qazi Hassan
Three people were killed and several others injured when a passenger train, the Jinnah Express, hit a freight car near Hyderabad on Thursday.

One of the deceased was identified by a colleague as the driver of the Jinnah Express, Aslam Chandio. The other two were identified as Syed Noman Ali and Yasir Bashir.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's city branch for treatment.

Earlier, at 7pm, locomotive traffic remained suspended on the up- and down-country tracks as the tracks had not been completely cleared of the wreckage and debris.

Passengers remained stranded at the Hyderabad and Kotri railway stations due to the delay.

Later that evening, in a video statement to address the incident, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the tracks had been cleared for traffic and the passengers had been sent on their way.

How it happened

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, rammed into a Yusufwala-bound stationary goods train carrying coal.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police rushed to the spot after the accident as security officials struggled to keep bystanders, who had gathered at the track, away from the wreckage.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and sprayed the wreckage to reduce chances of the engine and coal-laden bogies igniting.

The Jinnah Express engine was derailed, although the bogies remained on the tracks. The section of track occupied by the train was considerably damaged.

Three bogies of the goods train capsized due to the impact of the collision. The goods train was detached from the affected bogies and taken to a railway station.

Railway authorities made arrangements for a crane to remove the remaining debris and restore the up-country track.

Meanwhile, labourers began separating the damaged parts of the Jinnah Express engine from the goods train.

Edhi volunteers wade through large crowds to carry the bodies over to the ambulance. — Photo by Mohammad Hussain Khan
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah expressed sorrow over the accident, a statement by his spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the injured with all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

'Apologise to inconvenienced passengers'

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed issued a video statement following the incident.

"Today around 5:30pm Jinnah [Express] hit a stationary goods train from behind near Hyderabad due to which three people were killed: a driver and two assistant drivers, named Chandio, Noman and Yasir," he said as he began his message.

"I have already issued instructions for the matter to be investigated and for the probe to be concluded within 24 hours. On Saturday at 1pm, I will also give my decision on this," said the railways minister.

Rasheed said that the train lines had been opened and that the down track was clear for traffic.

"The train has departed for its destination carrying passengers who all remained unhurt. I apologise to all the passengers of Pakistan Railways who were inconvenienced," he concluded.

With additional reporting by Qazi Hassan and Adnan Sheikh.

Comments (17)

M. Saeed
Jun 20, 2019 06:33pm

Another clear proof of the abject failure of the performance of the Railway's Minister.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 20, 2019 06:49pm

Sad very tragic.

Recommend 0
Dr Hassan
Jun 20, 2019 06:56pm

A sad news. But it is now time to hold someone responsible for these frequent train crashes. Our dream train Jinnah express is frequent victim of this so called craze of increasing number of trains despite the facts that railway authorities have repeatedly showed their concerns about such ill informed and politically motivated decisions given the poor infrastructure of our railway which can not sustain such sloganeering to increase number of trains at the perils of poor commuters . This tantamounts to willingly putting human life on stakes

Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
Jun 20, 2019 07:00pm

Imran Khan should take notice of frequent train accidents. Apparently these are due to serious negligence in maintaining tracks and signalling system. When recruitment is based on political consideration there can not be accountability. Before further expansion plans are carried out the inherent defects in should be removed.railway administration. Person responsible should be immediately dismissed from service and affected families be paid atleast thirty lacs for death and ten lacs for injury.

Recommend 0
danish
Jun 20, 2019 07:03pm

Gov should take action against Railway Minister and conduct an inquiry against the incident. Negligence is not an excuse.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 20, 2019 07:05pm

Waiting for resignation of Sheikh Rasheed, it's not first accident since he became minister. Hope IK will not take u turn now

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 20, 2019 07:14pm

Where is Shaikh Rashid? He should supervise all the rescue operations.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 20, 2019 07:29pm

Whatever the reason, ultimately the government is responsible because Pakistan Railways is wholly owned by the government.

Recommend 0
arif
Jun 20, 2019 07:34pm

So many accidents during Sheikh Rashid Tenure, Railway minister should concentrate on his job rather than accusing opposition and making fiery speeches. He should resign

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 20, 2019 07:45pm

Accident rate in Pakistan railways is highest in Asia according to a survey.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 20, 2019 07:48pm

Need independent investigation and responsible persons should be held accountable. Though there is no amount that can compensate the life, but dependent/families of those who lost their lives must be adequately compensated.

Recommend 0
Pak Bachao
Jun 20, 2019 07:49pm

strange that all of these recent incidents have been happening in Sindh

Recommend 0
skdking Indian
Jun 20, 2019 07:56pm

Heartfelt condolences to my Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 20, 2019 07:57pm

Tragic!

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 20, 2019 08:06pm

The Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed spends all his time on TV talk shows. Maybe he should spend some time running his ministry.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 20, 2019 08:14pm

No information on how two trains ended up on same line.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 20, 2019 08:30pm

RIP for departed souls..who is to blame now?

Recommend 0

