DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 dead, several injured as passenger train hits freight car near Hyderabad

Mohammad Hussain Khan | Qazi HassanUpdated June 20, 2019

Email

The wreckage of the derailed goods train. — DawnNewsTV
The wreckage of the derailed goods train. — DawnNewsTV

Two people were killed and a few others were injured when a passenger train hit a freight car near Hyderabad on Thursday, Edhi volunteers and hospital staff said.

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, rammed into a stationary goods train that was carrying coal and was bound for Yusufwala.

Three bogies of the goods train capsized as a result of the collision. No bogie of the Jinnah Express was derailed but it was left standing on a section of the tracks which suffered damage.

The goods train was detached from the affected bogies and taken to the railway station. Meanwhile, railway authorities were making arrangements for a crane to remove the remaining wreckage and restore the up country track.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's city branch.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the train accident, a statement by his spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the injured with all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 20, 2019

Tax collection drive

FROM the looks of it, a very vigorous tax recovery drive is being prepared and aggressive powers to search, seize ...
June 20, 2019

Afghan refugees

TODAY marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, there are 71m people around the world with refugee...
June 20, 2019

KP budget

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s budget for the next year promises to restrain current expenditure and ...
Updated June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
Updated June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...