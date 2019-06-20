2 dead, several injured as passenger train hits freight car near Hyderabad

Two people were killed and a few others were injured when a passenger train hit a freight car near Hyderabad on Thursday, Edhi volunteers and hospital staff said.

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, rammed into a stationary goods train that was carrying coal and was bound for Yusufwala.

Three bogies of the goods train capsized as a result of the collision. No bogie of the Jinnah Express was derailed but it was left standing on a section of the tracks which suffered damage.

The goods train was detached from the affected bogies and taken to the railway station. Meanwhile, railway authorities were making arrangements for a crane to remove the remaining wreckage and restore the up country track.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's city branch.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the train accident, a statement by his spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the injured with all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

