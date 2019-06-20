DAWN.COM

IHC rejects Nawaz's bail plea on medical grounds in Al Azizia case

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 20, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking suspension of the sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference case on medical grounds.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, pronounced the verdict after hearing from the counsel of Sharif and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

During today's hearing, Sharif’s lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed informed the court that the former premier was seeking suspension of sentence and subsequent release for medical reasons.

Haris argued that "more than 60 per cent health condition of the former premier is in danger (sic)" and that he needs further treatment.

He said that treatment was also essential to reduce the mental stress Sharif was facing in jail.

Justice Kiyani asked the counsel if doctors had declared that Sharif's cure was not possible in the country. The counsel replied in the affirmative, adding that the former premier's health condition was deteriorating day by day.

Talking about Sharif's diseases, the counsel said that the former premier was suffering from diabetes and heart issues. He added that Sharif needs an attendant round the clock to ensure that his blood sugar level remains normal.

The lawyer said that he had already informed the court that Sharif's medical tests were carried out during the six-week relief period. Now that Sharif's diseases have been diagnosed, he needs treatment, Haris added.

On Dec 24, 2018, accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had convicted Sharif in the reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

More details to follow.

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 20, 2019 04:42pm

Once a cheater, always a fraudster.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jun 20, 2019 04:44pm

Great....Good News...Let him be in jail...Till the family returns the looted money...No more leniency...and soft heart...Now it is either Pakistan or few families...

Recommend 0
Imraan
Jun 20, 2019 04:44pm

Has he paid the fine ?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 20, 2019 04:56pm

There will be thousands in jails in worse health conditions than this convict. Why should Nawaj be any different?

Recommend 0

