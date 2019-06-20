Najam Sethi criticises PCB for not supporting cricket team, management
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi criticised the governing body for not supporting the team and its management 'the way it should be".
Sethi, while speaking to Geo News in London, said, "Everyone is disappointed at the way team has performed in the World Cup but one shouldn’t press the panic button."
"The PCB isn’t supporting the team and management the way it should be. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, coach Mickey Arthur and at least two other players are insecure about their future," he said, pointing out that it is the job of the board to keep the team united, Geo News reported.
He went on to criticise the body for issuing a statement on the team's performance mid-tournament ─ an apparent reference to a PCB press release issued yesterday, in which the body had said it would review and analyse the side's and team support personnel's performance over the last three years.
Explore: PCB to review cricket side, support personnel's 3-year performance after World Cup
Sethi was also critical of Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweets prior to the highly anticipated match against India on June 16, saying that the former World Cup-winning cricket captain should not have given guidance in public.
"No matter how much cricket one has played, a prime minister shouldn’t be saying things to a captain publicly. If he had to say anything to him, he should have conveyed it to him privately," Sethi asserted, according to the Geo News report.
"It brought Sarfaraz under unnecessary pressure and criticism for not listening to the advice," he explained.
Read more: Sarfaraz bearing brunt of criticism for Pakistan’s miserable run
The skipper appears to be bearing the brunt of the criticism at home, with questions raised over his fitness and leadership qualities since the disappointing 89-run loss to India ─ Pakistan's seventh straight loss to India at a World Cup.
The team selection against India was also heavily criticised, both on social media and on dozens of talk shows. The side had opted to go with two regular spinners even though India's batsmen have dominated slow bowlers in international cricket.
Sarfaraz getting caught on camera yawning on two occasions while keeping wicket hasn’t gone down too well, either.
After three losses, Pakistan are in next-to-last place in the 10-team standings, ahead of only Afghanistan. The position is similar to the one in which the Pakistan found themselves in 1992, when the team had three points from their first five matches.
Then skipper Imran Khan's so-called 'cornered tigers' had gone on to win their three remaining league matches in the 1992 World Cup, sneaked into the semi-finals after West Indies lost to Australia in the last league-round fixture, defeated New Zealand and then beat England in the final.
Although this team has a reputation for unpredictability, there seems a slim chance of anything like that happening again.
Comments (13)
What else can he say to stay afloat, thumb his position, look busy, prove his presence in cricket circles, rally support from his cronies, get counted and remain in the media limelight?
Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali should be concerned abt their future...
pakistanis are tigers, bangladeshis are tigers, Sri lankans are lions, where are the humans then
the Team selected by you, Sir .....
He has success of 2017 Champion's Trophy as his credentials to give his valid opinion.
Last time I looked Imran was slightly more qualified than mr Sethi.
He is only a grieved party and it is an opportunity for him to air his criticism on everything and everybody who he thinks should be included.
India is undoubtedly better team (than Pakistan) in all departments -be it batting, bowling or fielding, so India had always favorite (to win) even before Ind-Pak match started. But what shocked us (and most of pakistani people) the way Pakistani batting collapsed without giving any fight. It seems pakistani team is involved in some sort of infighting or other internal issue.
Najam Sethi should shut up. Cricket suffered under him.
While tigers on the earth is on verge of extinction. And they say this team is tiger that team is tiger. I think they will go to jungle to replace tigers.
Najam Sethi did a great job as Chairman PCB. Imran lacks magnanimity and would not acknowledge Sethi's contributions. Mani and Waseem Khan are poor choice for PCB but then Imran Khaan is nowadays "Mr know it all".
@CAT, please .....he does not deserved to be called Sir...Infact he is a disgrace to the nation....
@Shah, that is the right call....