PCB accepts Mohsin Khan's request to be relieved as cricket committee head

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) relieved former cricketer Mohsin Khan from his position as the head of PCB’s Cricket Committee upon his request, the cricketing body announced on Thursday.

He will be replaced by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.

According to a press statement by the board, Mohsin had "expressed his willingness to be released from his current position" during a meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who accepted his request.

"It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision," Mani was quoted as saying by the PCB press release. "I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The press release also included a statement from Mohsin: "I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record."

The press release added that the cricket committee will "carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years" at the end of the ongoing World Cup. The decision to carry out a review was taken in a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors on Wednesday.

The seven-member cricket committee was formed in October last year and Mohsin was appointed as its head. It comprises former captains Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq, Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, Direc­tor Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed and Director International Zakir Khan besides former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Mohsin's successor Wasim, who was appointed as the board's managing director in December last year, is a former professional cricketer who played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.