PCB accepts Mohsin Khan's request to be relieved as cricket committee head
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) relieved former cricketer Mohsin Khan from his position as the head of PCB’s Cricket Committee upon his request, the cricketing body announced on Thursday.
He will be replaced by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.
According to a press statement by the board, Mohsin had "expressed his willingness to be released from his current position" during a meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who accepted his request.
"It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision," Mani was quoted as saying by the PCB press release. "I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours."
The press release also included a statement from Mohsin: "I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record."
The press release added that the cricket committee will "carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years" at the end of the ongoing World Cup. The decision to carry out a review was taken in a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors on Wednesday.
The seven-member cricket committee was formed in October last year and Mohsin was appointed as its head. It comprises former captains Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq, Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed and Director International Zakir Khan besides former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz.
Mohsin's successor Wasim, who was appointed as the board's managing director in December last year, is a former professional cricketer who played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.
Mohsin khan is pro punjabis, he should not be given any office.
When Imad...S.Malik and Hafiz...will be kicked out of team...they are infact main culprit behind the down fall...
What a grave, gruesome, gross and great tragedy?
Behind the screen, something else which forced Mohsin to release himself from the mess created by the few members of the committee.
@Muhib E Watan, probably yes. Every bad event has a scapegoat. Maybe he is a scapegoat. Instead of placing the blame where it is actually due one guy take the fall.
So, wasim Khan, the cousin of pm takes over. Interesting!
Wasim khan the office boy of PCB, Wasim khan MD of PCB, Wasim Khan mentor to chief selector of PCB, all in all Wasim Khan is all in one package
@Fi, There exists no such relationship, except perhaps in your head.
Or you may just have confused Wasim Khan with Majid Khan - Majid is the first cousin of Imran Khan, and that's why Imran is reluctant to appoint Majid Khan on any post at PCB.
Do some research.
@Asad, "Mohsin khan is pro punjabis"
As his surname suggests, he himself is not Punjabi. Shameful to to play ethnic card like this unnecessarily.
@Asad, Very True both Mohsin and Shoaib Akhtar will support only Punjabi's.
left at a shameful peak
@Asad, every year captain must be changed from all provinces, and provinces to list their districts
For the PCB, the recruitment of Wasim Khan was something of a coup - read on.
An MBA from Warwick Business School (one of the top-10 business schools in the world), he is a former professional cricketer with a wealth of experience in cricket and cricket management. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.
He was awarded MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2013 and two years later, he was appointed as the Chief Executive of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club. In 2005, he was recruited by Lord Mervyn King, former Governor of the Bank of England, to lead a £50 million community development project that operated in 11,000 state schools and engaged 2.5 million children across England and Wales.
He also served on the board of Sport England, which oversees the strategy and policy setting of 55 National Sports Governing Boards, on the Equality and Human Rights Commission Sports Group, and The Prince’s Trust Cricket Group, while he has been on the ECB’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Unit for last seven years. He was also previously given the responsibility by ECB of chairing a working group that assessed and made recommendations on the domestic structure from 2020.
His autobiography Brim Full of Passion was voted as the Wisden Book of the Year 2006.
Due to the esteem in which Wasim is held in England circles, he remains a strong candidate to return to English cricket one day as the ECB's chief executive.
He should not be givin any responsibilities. They should look in to a professional coach for Pakistani team. The real issue is not coach or manager, some needs to ask PCB why they sent 'B' team to play with Australia in Dubai when all teams were looking to prepare final 11 for WC. This is where the down fall started for WC at least. IK was well aware of what is going on with cricket team, he is not solution, he is part of problem. Departmental cricket is very important for Pakistan until and unless they find good sponsor of regional teams. First class cricket in Pakistan especially after 2009 is not some thing private sector will invest in.