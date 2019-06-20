DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Egypt says Erdogan claims over Morsi death 'irresponsible'

AFPJune 20, 2019

Email

Egypt's foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed. — AFP/File
Egypt's foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed. — AFP/File

Egypt's foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.

Read: Morsi was murdered, says Turkish president

In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt," following Morsi's death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing.

Erdogan was a close ally of Morsi during the Islamist's turbulent single year in office and since the military overthrew him in 2013, relations between Ankara and Cairo have deteriorated sharply.

On Wednesday, Erdogan accused Egyptian authorities of failing to take action to save Morsi's life after his collapse in a Cairo courtroom.

"Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes.

Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Morsi was killed. He did not die of natural causes."

Since Morsi's overthrow, former army chief, now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pressed ahead with a sweeping a crackdown on dissent that has seen thousands of Islamists jailed and hundreds facing death sentences.

Egypt has accused Turkey of giving refuge to fugitives from the crackdown.

There has been widespread criticism of the conditions of Morsi's detention during his nearly six years in custody, much of it in solitary confinement.

The UN human rights office has called for an "independent inquiry" into Morsi's death that would "encompass all aspects of the authorities' treatment ... to examine whether the conditions of his detention had an impact on his death."

A group of British parliamentarians in March 2018 warned Morsi's detention conditions, particularly inadequate treatment for his diabetes and liver disease, could trigger "premature death".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 20, 2019

Tax collection drive

FROM the looks of it, a very vigorous tax recovery drive is being prepared and aggressive powers to search, seize ...
June 20, 2019

Afghan refugees

TODAY marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, there are 71m people around the world with refugee...
June 20, 2019

KP budget

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s budget for the next year promises to restrain current expenditure and ...
June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
Updated June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...