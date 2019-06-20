DAWN.COM

Iran's Revolutionary Guard shoots down US surveillance drone allegedly violating airspace

AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 20, 2019

Guard says it shot down a RQ-4 Global Hawk over Iranian airspace; US says downing happened over international airspace. — Reuters/File
Guard says it shot down a RQ-4 Global Hawk over Iranian airspace; US says downing happened over international airspace. — Reuters/File

Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a US surveillance drone on Thursday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, the US military and Iranian ministry said, while disputing the circumstances of the incident.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone on Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.

Kouhmobarak is some 1,200 kilometres southeast of Tehran and close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing the Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying that Iran cannot condone the "illegal trespassing and invading of the country's skies by any kind of foreign flying object."

Mousavi expressed Iran's "strong objection" and added that the "invaders will bear full responsibility".

The US military's Central Command (Centcom) confirmed that Iranian forces shot down a US Navy surveillance drone, an RQ-4 Global Hawk, but insisted that the downing took place in international airspace, and described it as an "unprovoked attack".

A BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, US Centcom spokesperson Navy Captain Bill Urban said in a statement. He said it happened at 23:35 GMT on Wednesday.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace."

Previously, the US military alleged that Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The US blames Iran for the attack on the ships, while Tehran denies it was involved.

The attacks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and Iran following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Tehran's nuclear deal a year ago.

The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including trying to stop all exports of its oil, although it has issued a waiver for energy-starved Iraq to keep buying power from its neighbour.

Iranian lawmakers in April approved a bill labelling US forces in the Middle East as 'terrorist' after the US blacklisted the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already in the region.

Iran recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.

All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict.

The White House separately said it was aware of reports of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia amid a campaign targeting the kingdom by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015 in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation now, pushed to the brink of famine by the conflict.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched a new campaign sending missiles and bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had been "briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Sanders said.

The Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite news channel claimed the rebels targeted a power plant in Jizan, near the kingdom's border with Yemen, with a cruise missile.

However, Saudi Arabia said the rocket targeted a desalination plant, but that no one was wounded and the rocket caused no damage.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the attack on Thursday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki. The attack took place late Wednesday night. Saudi state media and officials did not immediately report the strike last night.

US Iran Rift
World

SHUJAAT
Jun 20, 2019 12:08pm

bravo

Danish
Jun 20, 2019 12:10pm

Kindly change the picture of the drone. Its RQ-4 (Global Hawk ) which went donw.

Indian
Jun 20, 2019 12:22pm

Not good situation. I am worries that situation might go out of control.

Eddie
Jun 20, 2019 12:25pm

It is an act of war to send a military aircraft over a sovereign state and obviously this is not an accident. US wants to provoke Iran into a war. Iran has been very patient for decades.

Tajammal
Jun 20, 2019 12:36pm

US, please now jump in the arena.

Rajesh
Jun 20, 2019 12:38pm

PAK must learn lesson from this.

Changez Khan
Jun 20, 2019 12:40pm

Iranians are not coward, they will defend their land at all cost.

karim
Jun 20, 2019 12:41pm

If Pakistan had done similar to what Iranian did. There had being no drone attack in north Waziristan. Well done iran. This is how a respected nation respond to foreign aggression.

fairplay
Jun 20, 2019 12:42pm

@SHUJAAT, Iran protecting its airspace. Good.this isn't the first drone shot down by Iran.

narendranath paul
Jun 20, 2019 12:44pm

Good going Iran, at least you are more brave then rest Muslim country's.

Babu
Jun 20, 2019 12:46pm

Us is teasing Iran into fight.

Balakrishnan
Jun 20, 2019 12:47pm

Iran reserve the right to defend itself

El Cid
Jun 20, 2019 12:55pm

@Eddie , Yes it is indeed an act of war but the US has got used to doing it to a submissive cowardly nation we both know so well for years.

Orakzai
Jun 20, 2019 12:55pm

But pakistan didn't shot down a single drone of US in last 19 years

KT
Jun 20, 2019 01:08pm

USA wants to provoke war with Iran. Trump needs a scapegoat to get himself re-elected.

Abbas shah
Jun 20, 2019 01:08pm

Good going.

Baes
Jun 20, 2019 01:22pm

Only Pakistan can ensure peace in this region because of its huge negotiation power it weilds when it comes to US, Saudi, Russia, Iran and China. All that is required now is IK to make a trip to this countries and warn them of sanctions.

Muneeb
Jun 20, 2019 01:23pm

250 Million Dollar Drone bites the dust

Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 20, 2019 01:47pm

Well done brave Iran.!

Akbar Minhas
Jun 20, 2019 01:57pm

This is really good and brave sign from the Iran that they have shot down the US Drone without any 2nd thought.

What i have learned so far I get to know that Iran is such a brave Muslim nation among the Muslim World (Groups).

Although I belongs to Sunni school of thought but cannot run away from being veracious.

Hats off Iran!

Akbar Minhas
Jun 20, 2019 01:58pm

@Danish, you might be right but it will make no difference, done is done!

Hahaha
Jun 20, 2019 02:01pm

Good job IRG.

lahori badshah uk
Jun 20, 2019 02:03pm

@Rajesh, meaning?

Hussain
Jun 20, 2019 02:07pm

Pakistan never been able to do that... though thousands of its civilians been blown apart by evil CIA

lahori badshah uk
Jun 20, 2019 02:07pm

this is not the first but lot more to come if they violate international boundaries, obvioiusly US has millions of $ to burn whilst its nation suffers from inflation, high unemployment, lack of affordable housing, tariff wars with China etc. etc. you welcome mr trump

Trollslayer
Jun 20, 2019 02:24pm

Iran may well be within its rights to shoot down a drone in Iranian airspace, but people beating war drums is madness. Bravery doesn’t win wars, technology does. Iran will be destroyed within hours, and the Iranians know their limitations. Let’s hope and pray that things don’t escalate. Pray for peace.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 20, 2019 02:28pm

Who is provoking whom? It is quite clear to every one who has an unbiased thinking mind.

Zain U Khan
Jun 20, 2019 02:32pm

@Rajesh,
What lesson, can you elaborate.

Yousuf
Jun 20, 2019 02:34pm

Well done Iran. Iran is not agressive country but knows well to defend and has self respect.

kp
Jun 20, 2019 02:37pm

Iran is Claiming RQ-4, which is low flying slow machine, not the predator.

A Bokhari
Jun 20, 2019 02:40pm

Bravo! This is how the brave and free nations respond.

Abc
Jun 20, 2019 02:40pm

Well done Iran.. We are with you...

Sajjad
Jun 20, 2019 02:40pm

@Rajesh, We have the capability of downing an Aircraft, dont we?

Trollslayer
Jun 20, 2019 02:40pm

@Akbar Minhas,

Iran has a glorious history and civilization, and most Iranians are Zoroastrians at heart. Only the mad mullahs running the country are Shia, most Iranians don’t care much for Arabs or the religion Arabs brought to Iran. I play soccer with a bunch of Iranians and they are sophisticated secular liberals that hate what the mullahs have done to Iran. These mullahs own half of Beverly Hills and their children study in Europe and America. The mullahs are corrupt to the core, hell bent on destroying Iran.

Shah
Jun 20, 2019 02:47pm

What Pakistan should have done years ago, Iran did in matter of seconds. This is also not the first time they shot down an American drone. Ghairatmand nations makes a stand and the enemy respect such a display of power. A lesson to the fear struck people in Islamabad and Rawalpindi who were (and still are?) totally paralyzed.

Behram Sodawala
Jun 20, 2019 02:51pm

Well done Iran, one should not get scared of the US drones.

Adeel
Jun 20, 2019 02:52pm

@Orakzai, all the drone attacks were happened by the permission of Pakistan, it was never on the front but mutually it was all agreed .

Murtaza
Jun 20, 2019 02:53pm

@Akbar Minhas, I'm a Shia my Sunni brother, but we must not divide us in these so call school of thoughts. Go Iran!!!!

Behram Sodawala
Jun 20, 2019 02:54pm

One must always learn from Iran & Turkey, that is to fight back. Great countries fight back unlike cowards like the Americans.

A shah
Jun 20, 2019 02:59pm

Good job

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 20, 2019 03:19pm

Great, daring, amazing, correct and penetrating move by the dynamic and debonair leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Is there any other country in the whole world, which has the guts, grit and the spine to emulate, immitate or replicate what the brave and fearless Iranian revolutionary guards have done by shooting down U.S. military drone?

G H A L I B J E E E
Jun 20, 2019 03:26pm

Stupid move by IRAN, better they would have destroyed the Drone but denied doing it altogether.

They are not in the position to Fight US either in Combat or Diplomatic front, better strategy is to play the victim card.

Ahmed
Jun 20, 2019 03:40pm

Global Hawk is a pilotless spy plane operated by CIA similar to infamous downed U2 spy plane piloted by Gary Powers. Both the planes are supposed to fly stealth missions into enemy territory.

It is absurd claiming Global Hawk was flying in international airspace at the time of tension in Gulf/Persian region. Aaa

RAGHUNATH
Jun 20, 2019 03:49pm

IS SURGICAL STRIKE ?

Naved
Jun 20, 2019 04:10pm

America should stop acting as a world policeman. A policeman whose credibility and impartiality is questioned and suspected. Please don't destabilize the whole region by showing off your power. All parties should show restraint. World cannot afford to have a war of big scale.

Amjad
Jun 20, 2019 04:14pm

After Iran they will go after Pak. Pak needs to have stronger military ties with Iran and Turkey. Sign defence pact with Iran and Turkey for self protection.

Troller
Jun 20, 2019 04:22pm

@Trollslayer, so a bunch of soccer players most likely kids are your only source on the Iranian politics?

Raja Parekh, India.
Jun 20, 2019 04:26pm

@Baes, Blah blah blah.... No one cares.

Shah
Jun 20, 2019 04:32pm

@Raja Parekh, India., You cared enough to come here and comment on it :)

Yousuf
Jun 20, 2019 04:35pm

@Trollslayer, if Mullahs are living in Beverly Hills then why is there prevailing war between US administration and Iran. And what is the purpose of US going after Iran. The fact is that IRAN nor its government nor their Idealigical leaders are puppets of US imperialism unlike rest of the leaders in Middle East. Stop propagating theories without any logic or sense.

Huz
Jun 20, 2019 04:55pm

Trump now following the footsteps of Modi to get re-elected because both of their supporters are in majority and are utterly stupid and has no performance to show. So push your country to war and inject fear into the people.

