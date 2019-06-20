Iran's Revolutionary Guard shoots down US surveillance drone allegedly violating airspace
Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a US surveillance drone on Thursday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, the US military and Iranian ministry said, while disputing the circumstances of the incident.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone on Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.
Kouhmobarak is some 1,200 kilometres southeast of Tehran and close to the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing the Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying that Iran cannot condone the "illegal trespassing and invading of the country's skies by any kind of foreign flying object."
Mousavi expressed Iran's "strong objection" and added that the "invaders will bear full responsibility".
The US military's Central Command (Centcom) confirmed that Iranian forces shot down a US Navy surveillance drone, an RQ-4 Global Hawk, but insisted that the downing took place in international airspace, and described it as an "unprovoked attack".
A BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, US Centcom spokesperson Navy Captain Bill Urban said in a statement. He said it happened at 23:35 GMT on Wednesday.
"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace."
Previously, the US military alleged that Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The US blames Iran for the attack on the ships, while Tehran denies it was involved.
The attacks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and Iran following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Tehran's nuclear deal a year ago.
The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including trying to stop all exports of its oil, although it has issued a waiver for energy-starved Iraq to keep buying power from its neighbour.
Iranian lawmakers in April approved a bill labelling US forces in the Middle East as 'terrorist' after the US blacklisted the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.
In recent weeks, the US has sped an aircraft carrier to the Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already in the region.
Iran recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.
All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict.
The White House separately said it was aware of reports of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia amid a campaign targeting the kingdom by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015 in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation now, pushed to the brink of famine by the conflict.
In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched a new campaign sending missiles and bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.
Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had been "briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Sanders said.
The Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite news channel claimed the rebels targeted a power plant in Jizan, near the kingdom's border with Yemen, with a cruise missile.
However, Saudi Arabia said the rocket targeted a desalination plant, but that no one was wounded and the rocket caused no damage.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the attack on Thursday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki. The attack took place late Wednesday night. Saudi state media and officials did not immediately report the strike last night.
Comments (51)
bravo
Kindly change the picture of the drone. Its RQ-4 (Global Hawk ) which went donw.
Not good situation. I am worries that situation might go out of control.
It is an act of war to send a military aircraft over a sovereign state and obviously this is not an accident. US wants to provoke Iran into a war. Iran has been very patient for decades.
US, please now jump in the arena.
PAK must learn lesson from this.
Iranians are not coward, they will defend their land at all cost.
If Pakistan had done similar to what Iranian did. There had being no drone attack in north Waziristan. Well done iran. This is how a respected nation respond to foreign aggression.
@SHUJAAT, Iran protecting its airspace. Good.this isn't the first drone shot down by Iran.
Good going Iran, at least you are more brave then rest Muslim country's.
Us is teasing Iran into fight.
Iran reserve the right to defend itself
@Eddie , Yes it is indeed an act of war but the US has got used to doing it to a submissive cowardly nation we both know so well for years.
But pakistan didn't shot down a single drone of US in last 19 years
USA wants to provoke war with Iran. Trump needs a scapegoat to get himself re-elected.
Good going.
Only Pakistan can ensure peace in this region because of its huge negotiation power it weilds when it comes to US, Saudi, Russia, Iran and China. All that is required now is IK to make a trip to this countries and warn them of sanctions.
250 Million Dollar Drone bites the dust
Well done brave Iran.!
This is really good and brave sign from the Iran that they have shot down the US Drone without any 2nd thought.
What i have learned so far I get to know that Iran is such a brave Muslim nation among the Muslim World (Groups).
Although I belongs to Sunni school of thought but cannot run away from being veracious.
Hats off Iran!
@Danish, you might be right but it will make no difference, done is done!
Good job IRG.
@Rajesh, meaning?
Pakistan never been able to do that... though thousands of its civilians been blown apart by evil CIA
this is not the first but lot more to come if they violate international boundaries, obvioiusly US has millions of $ to burn whilst its nation suffers from inflation, high unemployment, lack of affordable housing, tariff wars with China etc. etc. you welcome mr trump
Iran may well be within its rights to shoot down a drone in Iranian airspace, but people beating war drums is madness. Bravery doesn’t win wars, technology does. Iran will be destroyed within hours, and the Iranians know their limitations. Let’s hope and pray that things don’t escalate. Pray for peace.
Who is provoking whom? It is quite clear to every one who has an unbiased thinking mind.
@Rajesh,
What lesson, can you elaborate.
Well done Iran. Iran is not agressive country but knows well to defend and has self respect.
Iran is Claiming RQ-4, which is low flying slow machine, not the predator.
Bravo! This is how the brave and free nations respond.
Well done Iran.. We are with you...
@Rajesh, We have the capability of downing an Aircraft, dont we?
@Akbar Minhas,
Iran has a glorious history and civilization, and most Iranians are Zoroastrians at heart. Only the mad mullahs running the country are Shia, most Iranians don’t care much for Arabs or the religion Arabs brought to Iran. I play soccer with a bunch of Iranians and they are sophisticated secular liberals that hate what the mullahs have done to Iran. These mullahs own half of Beverly Hills and their children study in Europe and America. The mullahs are corrupt to the core, hell bent on destroying Iran.
What Pakistan should have done years ago, Iran did in matter of seconds. This is also not the first time they shot down an American drone. Ghairatmand nations makes a stand and the enemy respect such a display of power. A lesson to the fear struck people in Islamabad and Rawalpindi who were (and still are?) totally paralyzed.
Well done Iran, one should not get scared of the US drones.
@Orakzai, all the drone attacks were happened by the permission of Pakistan, it was never on the front but mutually it was all agreed .
@Akbar Minhas, I'm a Shia my Sunni brother, but we must not divide us in these so call school of thoughts. Go Iran!!!!
One must always learn from Iran & Turkey, that is to fight back. Great countries fight back unlike cowards like the Americans.
Good job
Great, daring, amazing, correct and penetrating move by the dynamic and debonair leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Is there any other country in the whole world, which has the guts, grit and the spine to emulate, immitate or replicate what the brave and fearless Iranian revolutionary guards have done by shooting down U.S. military drone?
Stupid move by IRAN, better they would have destroyed the Drone but denied doing it altogether.
They are not in the position to Fight US either in Combat or Diplomatic front, better strategy is to play the victim card.
Global Hawk is a pilotless spy plane operated by CIA similar to infamous downed U2 spy plane piloted by Gary Powers. Both the planes are supposed to fly stealth missions into enemy territory.
It is absurd claiming Global Hawk was flying in international airspace at the time of tension in Gulf/Persian region. Aaa
IS SURGICAL STRIKE ?
America should stop acting as a world policeman. A policeman whose credibility and impartiality is questioned and suspected. Please don't destabilize the whole region by showing off your power. All parties should show restraint. World cannot afford to have a war of big scale.
After Iran they will go after Pak. Pak needs to have stronger military ties with Iran and Turkey. Sign defence pact with Iran and Turkey for self protection.
@Trollslayer, so a bunch of soccer players most likely kids are your only source on the Iranian politics?
@Baes, Blah blah blah.... No one cares.
@Raja Parekh, India., You cared enough to come here and comment on it :)
@Trollslayer, if Mullahs are living in Beverly Hills then why is there prevailing war between US administration and Iran. And what is the purpose of US going after Iran. The fact is that IRAN nor its government nor their Idealigical leaders are puppets of US imperialism unlike rest of the leaders in Middle East. Stop propagating theories without any logic or sense.
Trump now following the footsteps of Modi to get re-elected because both of their supporters are in majority and are utterly stupid and has no performance to show. So push your country to war and inject fear into the people.