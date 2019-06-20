Zardari says government, opposition should discuss economic policy 'to move forward'

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, addressing the National Assembly for the first time since his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau on June 10, said on Thursday that the government and the opposition should sit together and discuss an economic policy "to move forward".

"Let's give the economic policy ownership, so that it remains forever," the former president said.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari watch as their father speaks in the house on Thursday. ─ DawnNewsTV

During Zardari's appearance, his two daughters — Aseefa and Bakhtawar — were seated in the NA gallery while his son, PPP Chairperson and MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was also in attendance. The National Assembly Secretariat had issued the PPP co-chairperson's production order a day earlier.

Taking aim at the government's recently introduced budget, Zardari said that industries were placing ads in newspapers saying, "Save us".

"If the budget is so good and so expected and if we are getting money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), why are people crying, why are industries crying?" he asked.

Zardari said that the budget had raised government salaries but it had also increased taxes.

He said that there was so much fear amongst businessmen and investors that they weren't ready to invest in anything.

"If you have more than Rs500,000 in your cheque book, then you get a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) notice to come and give an explanation for it."

"In the whole country, who all will give an account," he inquired, adding, "This accountability should be stopped and we should speak about moving forward."

He said that when the PPP came to power, he didn't go after other politicians.

"Catching me doesn't make any difference to the party. PPP is further strengthened," he said adding, "But the average person is worried that if Zardari sahab can be caught what will happen to us."

"This is something to think about and to understand. They should think about it and they should understand it. The forces that brought them should also understand it."

He feared that tomorrow the entire country may stand up and then "neither us, any political party nor anyone will be able to handle [the situation]."

Zardari thanked Baloch leaders and the MQM who had supported them in these "tough times".

'System of reward and punishment is a Constitutional responsibility': Umar

Beginning his address in the NA with a response to Zardari's address, former finance minister Asad Umar said that the former president wanted to end the system of accountability and pakkar dhakkar (pushing and shoving).

Asad Umar speaks in the National Assembly. ─ DawnNewsTV

"If this pakkar dhakkar is being done for political revenge then it is neither good for the country nor for the person seeking revenge," he said.

"But the system of reward and punishment is the system of God."

"Our parliament has a Constitutional responsibility that if a crime has been committed, if someone has stolen the country's money, then it is our Constitutional responsibility that there be a system of reward and punishment for it," Umar said.

"The current situation is that there are various problems in the economy," Umar said, as he began his remarks on the budget.

He said that at the time the PTI government was formed one "deferred ailment" that the government was dealing with was foreign debt.

Umar said that the current account deficit of 2.035 billion dollars a month was reduced by 70 per cent in the last three months before his resignation.

He noted that the federal budget was a "budget for tough times" as he congratulated the team that had prepared it.

The former finance minister said that the turnover tax had been increased. "At least the new investments should be excluded from this minimum tax in the first five years," he recommended, adding that balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation and expansion (BMRE) tax credit should be restored.

Umar also added that it was not "reasonable" to increase taxes on sugar for which prices were already rising.

"It should be taken back and [they] should also investigate why sugar prices are rising so quickly."

Additionally, he said that the increased tax on ghee was not reasonable and asked Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh to reconsider this when winding up the budget.

More to follow