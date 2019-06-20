Asad Umar asks government to reconsider tax on sugar, cooking oil
PTI leader Asad Umar, during his speech in the National Assembly on Thursday, asked his party's government to reconsider the increased tax on sugar and cooking oil in the federal budget.
Acknowledging that the federal budget ─ set to unroll with the arrival of the new fiscal year on July 1 ─ was a "budget for tough times", Umar congratulated the team that had prepared it.
"The economy is currently facing multiple problems," said Umar, who is the chairman of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, as he began his speech on the budget.
He said that at the time the PTI government was formed, one "deferred ailment" that the government was dealing with was foreign debt.
Umar said that the current account deficit of $2.035 billion a month was reduced by 70 per cent in the last three months before his resignation.
The former finance minister noted that the turnover tax has been increased in the budget presented on June 11. "At least the new investments should be excluded from this minimum tax in the first five years," he recommended, adding that balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation and expansion (BMRE) tax credit should be restored.
Umar then said that it was not suitable to increase taxes on sugar for which prices were already rising.
"It [raise in tax] should be taken back and [they] should also investigate why sugar prices are rising so quickly."
He had the same opinion on increasing the taxes on edible oil and ghee and asked Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh to reconsider when winding up the budget.
"The total receivables after an increase in the taxes on sugar, oil and ghee are minimal."
"Similarly, the federal excise duty (FED) on small cars, we had already increased the duty on expensive cars and now the duty has been increased on import of small cars like Alto. As I have said, the middle-income class is also going through a difficult phase. I think this measure should also be reviewed."
Umar recommended that Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions should also be enhanced from ten to fifteen per cent.
The former finance minister said that there were five main factors — electricity prices, gas prices, tax rates, policy rates of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and rupee valuation — which were discussed during negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an agreement.
He said that with regards to the exchange rate, he was "very happy" that the SBP governor said that there shouldn't be "free float in a country like Pakistan".
On the basis of the increase in electricity prices in the previous year, IMF wanted an additional electricity price increase, taking it to an overall 50 per cent increase, Umar told the house. However, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) valuation was an 11pc increase, which following adjustments may go up to approximately 15pc.
According to the former finance minister, the IMF wanted the debt accumulated before and during the PML-N's government to be recovered.
'Stop accountability'
Former president Asif Ali Zardari, addressing the National Assembly for the first time since his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau on June 10, said that the government and the opposition should sit together and discuss an economic policy "to move forward".
"Let's give the economic policy ownership, so that it remains forever," the former president said at the start of today's session.
During Zardari's appearance, his two daughters — Aseefa and Bakhtawar — were seated in the NA gallery while his son, PPP Chairperson and MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was also in attendance. The National Assembly Secretariat had issued the PPP co-chairperson's production order a day earlier.
Taking aim at the government's recently introduced budget, Zardari said that industries were placing ads in newspapers saying, "Save us".
"If the budget is so good and so expected and if we are getting money from the IMF, why are people crying, why are industries crying?" he asked.
Zardari said that while the budget raises government salaries, it also increases taxes.
He said that there was so much fear amongst businessmen and investors that they weren't ready to invest in anything.
"If you have more than Rs500,000 in your cheque book, then you get a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) notice to come and give an explanation for it."
"In the whole country, who all will give an account," he inquired, adding: "This accountability should be stopped and we should speak about moving forward."
He said that when the PPP came to power, he didn't go after other politicians.
"Arresting me doesn't make any difference to the party; PPP is further strengthened," he said. "But the average person is worried that if Zardari sahab can be caught, what will happen to us."
He expressed concern that the entire country might agitate because of these measures and then no political party will be able to do anything.
Zardari thanked Baloch leaders and the MQM leaders who supported them in these "tough times".
'Crime cannot go unpunished'
Asad Umar, who took the floor after Zardari, said that the former president wanted to end the system of accountability and pakkar dhakkar.
"If this pakkar dhakkar is being done for political revenge, then it is neither good for the country nor for the person seeking revenge," he said.
"But the system of reward and punishment is the system of God."
"Our parliament has a constitutional responsibility that if a crime has been committed, if someone has stolen the country's money, then there be a system of reward and punishment for it."
Comments (44)
Why is he even allowed to attend NA and speak while he is under arrest? He should be locked up until his case is disposed off or until he's sentenced.
What a strong personality he possesses! Didn't complain about his arrest.
I thought he had back pain and other illness while in custody but whereas you see him very fit and standing for hours to give his speech in NA. Why our leaders immediately get sick when in custody. Real joke!
Opposition has no solutions to offer.
Zardari should be jail not in NA, what's going on?
Different rules for rich and powerful, and a poor commoner.
The production order is failure of judical order in this case, and wil not effecive in the fight against crime.
@Falcon1 Nothing has been proven against him, he can even be released on bail at this point, he is arrested for investigation. Until he is convicted of the alleged crime, he can have bail and be released even if nothing is proved. Please aware yourself with some basic legal.
A self proclaimed sick man (when he is in jail) is seen to be standing for a couple hours in NA to criticise government. What happened to his back pain and illness? Was he given special injection to relief his pain? Its all topi drama to come out of jail and taking full advantage of our silly and weak laws - simply, disgraceful and highlights double standards for rich and corrupt politicians.
Well speech zardari
It is a respectful way of demanding an NRO
Look at the irony, a man who became an accidental president on the coattail of BB & ZAB , a man epitome of corruption now acting like a statesman !
@Falcon , Pakistan Is governed under laws not under personal whims.?
NDC will take decisions now.
A man who spent his entire life stealing from the nation grows a moral conscience if only to entertain.
@Falcon1, genius havnt you heard of the term "innocent until proven guilty" and it is by law that a member should be produced in the Assembly if he/she is under arrest under some allegations! true or false.
Pakistani actors can take lessons from this man.
brave man Mr. Zardari....
Subdued thief asking for mercy
The country is facing the brunt of what you did with it. It is easy to be wiser after the event. Your personality is suspicious and your talk doesn't hold any rationality and logic..
The speaker should held responsible for allowing such people to attend the session of the budget..
@goldigger, if Zardari is innocent of all charges, then he deserves a Noble Prize for being able to withstand so many charges and allegations against him - yet beat the charges and prosecutors every time.
Every man, woman and child in the country knows about infamous AAZ. Law of averages will eventually catch up with him.
You can fool some of the people, some of the time. Not all of the people (and the laws) all of the time. Prosecutors usually add charges even during detention and more than likely one will stick!
Any NRO at this point will destroy Pakistan. No more NROs, NRO GIVERS BE WARNED. No one is coming out on the streets to save Zardari.
@goldigger, but there is proof.
@hammadbacha, yes, many corrupt have hidden behind these laws. Happy no one lives for ever.
@Faisal, Hitler was brave too.
All you can do to this poor nation, return billions of dollars which you and your cronies looted from this nation.
Thats how you glorify criminals, showing his daughters too - wow!
Well just for information. It is a practice in all the developed and better-developing countries, that, when you open an account, bank ask you about the source of funds and expected volume. So, if any unexpected transaction is made, the banking system generates the alert and bank call you to explain the source or sometimes they block the account until you clarify. We in Pakistan are stranger to this process as the regulator 'State Bank of Pakistan' is weak in data collection and analysis.
@Ali, You are super optimistic to find positives even in zardari!
What a shameful speech by Zardari. He openly said that stop to investigation against him and his company and go forward. Whole Pakistan people know you and Nawz are thieves of Pakistan. You are only looking good in Jail. You deserve only jail. People of Pakistan never stand with you and your company. People of Pakistan only stand with Imran Khan. IK is Real Leader of Pakistan.
@Karachites, There are no billions ,, stop being fooled by IK,, PTI has been in govt for almost a year and they have yet to identify one clear case of corruption by previous PM or federal ministers.. so logically either the scale of corruption have been hyped or PTI Cabinet is so incompetent that it cannot even find stuff in their own Ministries in one year ..either way we are doomed with the current incompetent cabinet headed by Incompetent -e Azam IK
His Holiness delivers his sermon on the piety and straightforwardness as always preached by him to everyone up to now. And also 'practiced' by him.
@Ali, wow, idolizing a mafioso?
I fail to understand this democracy where people under serious criminal investigations are allowed to attend the law-making assembly.
Whatever you say you have to face the music ! Nation voice
@Ahmed40, I am not surprised to read your comment and that's the reason these looters ruling our country. In 10 years total external budget increased from 60billion to almost 100 billion USD and no development at all in any segment of society. And people still bow their head in front of these looters. Its a posychological disease and its called "Stockholm's syndrome". All I can do is to pray that Almighty help our nation to distinguish between right and wrong.
To move forward, I suggest we exclude you, Zardari, and we don't support your robbing state funds as an economic policy. How's that for a start?
@Falcon1, because it's Pakistan and politics and the legal system are corrupt. Totally agree with you
He should not be in assembly but in jail awaiting trial
@Ali, You must be a Zardari pupil, disciple or benefactors of his loot and plunder of the country!
Such admirers eventually live a very painful and lonely existence.
Maybe his heirs will let him carry dollars or riyals or dirhams to his grave. After all he is asking to forget accountability in this world. Will they serve any purpose inside the grave? But he asked the ex-chief justice if he was putting to trial the grave of his late wife Benazir, upon which the justice hastily closed the case for corruption against the deceased. So his argument could hold good only if he is dead, which unfortunately for him, he is not. Be accountable and face the music.
@Ahmed40, whit collar crime is not so easy to solve These corrupt politicians made the system so it is not easy to prove. The fact is that we all know who these people with great wealth are. The earnings is not from business deals. But very difficult to prove.
Have the sugar mills sold their stocks of sugar charging 17 percent sales tax? Now it can be reduced to benefit the sugar mill owners who will conveniently deposit the reduced rates of tax with the government exchequer and keep the difference between the two as their own profits.